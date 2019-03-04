Stocks Turn Lower as Investors Pause on Trade Developments

By Georgi Kantchev and Jessica Menton

U.S. stocks turned lower Monday, erasing early gains as investors continued to seek certainty on a trade deal between the U.S. and China as the two nations inch closer to a pact.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average, which has risen for nine of the past 10 weeks, was down 350 points, or 1.4%, to 25675, after climbing more than 100 points early in the session. The S&P 500 lost 1% and the Nasdaq Composite shed 0.9%.

All 11 sectors in the S&P 500 were lower, led by declines in heath-care and technology stocks.

The Wall Street Journal reported Sunday that the U.S. and China were in the final stages of completing a trade deal after months of sparring. Beijing was offering to lower tariffs and other restrictions on U.S. goods while Washington was considering removing most, if not all, sanctions levied against Chinese products since last year.

Investors likely paused after not hearing from a Chinese delegation on being close to a trade deal, said R.J. Grant, director of equity trading at KBW Inc.

"When you have jawboning coming out every day regarding a trade deal, after a while it feels like the boy who cried wolf," Mr. Grant said. "After a while the market can only rally so much on hope. We actually need tangible results."

Michael Antonelli, managing director and market strategist at Robert W. Baird & Co., said he believed the selling had more to do with questions about how much a trade deal had already been priced into the market this year, as well as the S&P 500 failing to hold up above 2800, a so-called resistance level that traders have been closely watching in recent weeks. After the rebound of the past few months, "there's just not as much room for upside on trade," Mr. Antonelli said.

Trade tensions between the world's two biggest economies have swayed stocks in recent months as concerns have grown that the tariff spat could add to an already slowing global-growth picture. U.S. stocks have paused in recent session after their best start to a year in roughly three decades, as mixed data on U.S. economic growth has weighed on sentiment.

"There's a desire from investors for a more concrete trade pact," said Eric Freedman, chief investment officer at U.S. Bank Wealth Management. "Will the tariffs against China be phased out, or will they be dropped cold turkey? That's what's really holding back progress in the stock market."

Shares of trade-sensitive stocks also gave up earlier gains -- for example, Dow component Caterpillar was little changed and 3M dipped 0.5%, after both had advanced around 1%.

Investors were also looking ahead to a busy week of central-bank messages and economic data, with U.S. jobs numbers for February due Friday.

"As financial markets have already taken note of these positive developments [in trade], the onus is now on the economic indicators to play their part by confirming our expectations of this growth rebound," Chetan Ahya, chief economist at Morgan Stanley, said in a note.

Dovish signals from the European Central Bank and the Federal Reserve in recent weeks had helped stocks bounce off a slump. On Thursday, the ECB convenes for its next monetary-policy meeting, two months after it ended its big stimulus program. The ECB is preparing to give banks more cheap, long-term funding, analysts say.

"This would help the ECB to preserve its monetary-policy stance and prevent a temporary economic slowdown from propagating through unnecessary deleveraging," said Jim Reid, an analyst at Deutsche Bank, in a note to clients.

In Monday's action, the heath-care sector in the S&P 500 lost 1.7%, with shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance and UnitedHealth Group shedding 2.1% and 3.6%, respectively.

Meanwhile, shares of AT&T fell 3.4% after the company announced that it started reorganizing its WarnerMedia unit by combining its disparate networks and entertainment businesses, in an overhaul that is expected to lead to significant layoffs.

In currencies, the WSJ Dollar Index, which tracks the buck against a basket of 16 currencies, was up 0.1%. The 10-year U.S. Treasury yield fell to 2.726%, from 2.755% Friday. Yields move inversely to prices.

In commodities, U.S. oil prices climbed 0.6% while gold prices sank 0.8%.

Elsewhere, the Stoxx Europe 600 rose 0.2%, following broad gains across Asia where Chinese stocks hit a nine-month high . China's Shanghai Composite Index rose 1.1%, its highest closing since June, and Japan's Nikkei finished up 1%. Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index, which is dominated by mainland Chinese companies and other businesses that are heavily exposed to China, advanced 0.5%.

-- Akane Otani, Georgi Kantchev and Joanne Chiu contributed to this article

