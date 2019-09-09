Stocks Waver as Investors Hope for Rate Cuts

By Caitlin Ostroff and Gunjan Banerji

Major U.S. stock indexes swung between small gains and losses Monday as investors looked ahead to meetings later this month where central bankers are expected to cut interest rates.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 18 points, or 0.1%. The S&P 500 was recently down about 0.2%, while the Nasdaq Composite fell 0.5%.

Monday's move puts a pause on major indexes' advance after two consecutive weeks of gains for stocks. Analysts said there was little new information to drive shares Monday.

"It definitely continues to feel that central banks have the market's back," said R.J. Grant, director of equity trading at KBW. "It's more of a positive feedback loop right now."

Mr. Grant added that volumes appeared light overall.

Last week's weaker-than-expected August jobs report reinforced expectations that the Fed would cut interest rates by at least a quarter of a percentage point next week. Lower interest rates tend to spur investors to buy riskier assets, such as stocks, over bonds, gold and other havens. This time is no different, with expectations of looser monetary policy contributing to most of the stock market's gains this year, analysts have said.

Still, there is disagreement over how much the Fed should cut rates, leaving the stock market potentially vulnerable if the Fed fails to enact a more aggressive pace of rate cuts.

Following a speech by Fed Chairman Jerome Powell Friday, the market is now adjusting its expectations from larger cuts that had previously been priced in, sending yields up, said David Cheetham, chief market analyst for online foreign-exchange brokerage XTB.

"We've seen a strong move lower on this expectation on stimulus measures, and now the market's doing a wait and see," he said.

The anticipation of further central-bank rate cuts was seen in the bond market following the jobs report. The yield on 10-year U.S. Treasurys rose to 1.610% Monday, from 1.552% Friday. Yields rise when prices fall.

Treasury yields pared some of their gains after the Federal Reserve Bank of New York said Monday that inflation expectations a year and three years from now fell in August.

Rising yields helped lift the S&P 500's financials sector, which was one of the biggest gainers Monday, rising 1.4%.

Shares of Citigroup added 4.4%, while Synchrony Financial added 2.4%.

European government bond yields also rose across the board on expectations of a rate cut by the European Central Bank later this week. The Italian 10-year yield rose to 0.916% in recent trading from 0.885% Friday. The German 10-year bund was yielding minus 0.606%, up from minus 0.634% at the end of last week.

Beyond Monday's broad gains, some individual stocks outpaced the broader market. Shares of AT&T jumped 2.7% after the activist investor Elliott Management disclosed a $3.2 billion stake in the company and released a letter to the board laying out a series of potential changes that it said could boost the stock.

Elsewhere, the Stoxx Europe 600 slipped 0.3%. Data released Monday showed German exports unexpectedly rose in July, a bright spot following a string of negative economic data from Europe's biggest economy, though analysts said concerns remained that U.S.-China trade tensions could affect the German economy.

The U.K. economy also steadied in the three months through July, as its dominant services sector continued to expand, although Brexit uncertainty continued to weigh on manufacturing and construction.

Asian equities moved higher after China's central bank on Friday cut lenders' reserve requirement ratios, a move that could free up 900 billion yuan ($126 billion) to finance projects that might spur construction and sustain employment.

The gains in mainland Chinese stocks were capped, however, as the weak trade data offset the stimulus measures. The Shanghai Composite Index closed up 0.8%.

Market-friendly developments -- including the Chinese stimulus, new U.K. legislation aimed at preventing a no-deal Brexit and the better-than-expected German export figures -- were tempered by poor Chinese export data and U.S.-China trade tensions, said Craig Erlam, a senior market analyst for foreign-exchange brokerage Oanda.

Data released at the weekend showed that Chinese imports fell for a fourth- straight month in August, as a drop-off in exports to the U.S. steepened, highlighting the impact of the two countries' prolonged trade spat. Economists believe that China's economy isn't tanking, but it is almost certainly weaker than official reports suggest.

In commodities, Brent crude oil rose about 1.8% to $62.64 a barrel after Saudi crown prince Mohammed bin Salman appointed Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman, an experienced oil official and son of the country's king, as head of the powerful energy ministry. Prince Abdulaziz is expected to continue OPEC's efforts to bolster energy prices by cutting production.

