Stocks Waver as Investors Parse Trade Headlines -- Update

By Gunjan Banerji and Carlo Martuscelli

U.S. stocks swung between small gains and losses after a news report that the White House is weighing limiting investment in China.

The S&P 500 fell 0.1% in recent trading. The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 14 points, or 0.1%, paring earlier gains of as much as 121 points. The Nasdaq Composite lost 0.3%.

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq were on track to end the week with slim losses, and the week was marked by some big intraday moves as investors parsed the outlook on a trade deal between the U.S. and China alongside political developments from Washington. House Democrats have sought impeachment proceedings against President Trump.

Bloomberg News reported Friday that Trump administration officials are considering ways to limit U.S. investors' portfolio flows into China as the two countries are entrenched in trade talks that have rattled markets. For some, the stock market reaction highlighted how sensitive investors are to developments on trade between the two countries.

"The market goes through these ebbs and flows depending on the headline of the day," said Amy Kong, managing director at Fiduciary Trust Company International. "It is going to be like this until they do come to some sort of firm agreement," she said of the trade talks.

Financials outperformed the broader market as Treasury yields inched higher, pushing prices down. One of the biggest winners was Wells Fargo, whose shares climbed 4.3% in recent trading after the San Francisco bank appointed Charles Scharf as chief executive and president. Mr. Scharf is leaving Bank of New York Mellon to succeed C. Allen Parker, interim CEO since Timothy Sloan resigned in late March.

Shares of Bank of America added 0.7%, while JPMorgan edged up 0.8%.

Meanwhile, investors sold traditionally safer assets like gold and U.S. government bonds, sending the yield on the 10-year Treasury note to 1.692%, according to Tradeweb, from 1.685% Thursday.

Investors continued to watch for signs of the health of the domestic economy, especially as concerns about wobbling growth world-wide have mounted.

"I think the markets are kind of trading sideways," said Adrian Helfert, director of multi-asset portfolios at Westwood Holdings Group. "I wouldn't expect more appreciation until we see the whites of the eyes of growth."

Fresh data showed U.S. consumer spending slowed more than expected in August, a sign that a key part of the economy could be losing steam.

Meanwhile, one proxy for business investment -- orders for nondefense capital goods excluding aircraft -- declined in August, recording its weakest performance since April, the Commerce Department said.

Still, the wild moves that punctuated markets in August have recently receded. The S&P remains on track for its 16th consecutive day without a move of 1% in either direction, the longest streak since July.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude slipped 0.8% after The Wall Street Journal reported that Saudi Arabia moved to impose a partial cease-fire in Yemen. Houthi forces in a surprise move last week declared a unilateral cease-fire in the country.

Corporate news drove swings among shares of individual companies. Shares of Micron Technology tumbled 8.9% after the company reported late Thursday a decline in sales and earnings in the latest quarter.

The Stoxx Europe 600 rose 0.5%, with the U.K.'s FTSE 100 up 1% after a Bank of England official said an interest-rate cut could be needed even if a Brexit deal is agreed.

Elsewhere, stocks closed broadly lower in Asia, with Tokyo's Nikkei down 0.8% and Hong Kong's Hang Seng down 0.3%. Shares in Shanghai were an outlier, edging up 0.1%.

Karen Langley contributed to this article.

