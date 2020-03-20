Log in
Stocks Wrap Up Tough Week With Another Fall

03/20/2020 | 05:19pm EDT

By Alexander Osipovich, Joe Wallace and Chong Koh Ping

U.S. stocks fell Friday as fresh measures to contain the coronavirus pandemic spooked investors, capping off the worst week for the Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 since October 2008.

Major indexes opened higher but pulled back after New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo ordered the state's workforce to stay home. California and Illinois have issued similar edicts. Stocks sank further after the Trump administration said U.S. borders with Mexico and Canada would be closed to nonessential travel.

The Dow industrials and S&P 500 lost more than 4%, closing near session lows and extending their declines for the week to at least 14%. The whipsaw moves in markets over the past month have rattled investors who even fled traditionally safe assets like U.S. government bonds and gold in recent days.

"Unlike in 2008, there's no place to hide," said Scott Martin, chief investment officer of Kingsview Wealth Management. "Nobody wants to own anything except cash."

The disruption caused by the outbreak in the U.S. and elsewhere is starting to become apparent: state-level information suggests jobless claims could hit more than 2 million, an unprecedented level, in next Thursday's report on the U.S. market, according to Goldman Sachs.

The bank also said Friday that it expects U.S. growth to contract 24% in the second quarter, far outpacing the largest drop in gross domestic product on record in the first quarter of 1958 when the economy contracted 10%.

The blue-chip index dropped 913.21 points, or 4.5%, to close Friday at 19173.98 and had been up 2.2% at its high point for the day.

The S&P 500 fell 104.47 points, or 4.3%, to 2304.92. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite dropped 271.06 points, or 3.8%, to 6879.52.

All three indexes are down about 30% from their mid-February records.

The yield on the 10-year U.S. Treasury note fell back below 1% as investors sought the safety of government bonds. The yield settled at 0.932%, down from 1.121% Thursday. Yields move in the opposite direction from prices. Earlier in the week, stocks and bonds had tumbled simultaneously in a rare lockstep move.

U.S. oil prices also slid, falling 11% to $22.53 a barrel to extend their declines for the week to 29%. Worries about a price war among the world's biggest oil producers and signs of slowing demand have sparked the steep fall.

Lawmakers in Washington are working on a huge stimulus package to ease the blow from the pandemic; it encompasses aid to businesses and individuals and could top $1 trillion.

The Federal Reserve has also taken aggressive steps to ease market strains. It has offered to temporarily provide billions of dollars at near-zero rates to other central banks grappling with greenback shortages in many parts of the world. Earlier in the week, the Fed said it would launch a new lending facility to backstop money-market mutual funds -- an operation that it expanded Friday to include municipal debt.

Some analysts said the moves by the Fed and other central banks had a stabilizing effect.

"All the measures that central banks have taken over the past week have started to feed into the system and improve liquidity," said Seema Shah, chief strategist at Principal Global Investors.

The measures, coupled with efforts by governments to support businesses and people facing months of disruption, have given investors hope that "the economic fallout, which is going to be big, will at least be minimized," said Paul Jackson, global head of asset allocation at Invesco.

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said Friday that the U.S. would extend the individual tax filing deadline to July 15, giving a break to households whose normal life has been upended by lockdowns and mounting layoffs.

Still, given the extreme volatility in global markets over the past few weeks, the mood among market participants remained subdued.

"Any day that you see a little bit of a rally, it tends to last a day at most, because the underlying problem of the virus is still there," said Robert Carnell, head of research and chief economist, Asia-Pacific, at ING Bank NV in Singapore.

Despite Friday's losses, some beaten-down stocks found relief, at least temporarily. MGM Resorts International gained $1.41, or 18%, to $9.11. Cruise-line operator Carnival added $2, or 20%, to $12. United Airlines Holdings rose $3.22, or 15%, to $24.50. All three stocks have still lost more than 70% of their value so far this year.

Zoom Video Communications, whose teleconferencing software has gotten heavy use as lockdowns have forced millions of Americans to work from home, climbed $6.78, or 5.5%, to $130.55.

"You can see investors starting to turn to opportunities in the midst of the selling," said Mike Loewengart, managing director of investment strategy at E*Trade.

Adding to the many swirling dynamics in the markets, Friday was a "quadruple witching" day, meaning options and futures on both indexes and stocks were set to expire simultaneously. Some traders said the large chunk of options expiring may have put a lid on market volatility, compared with the even wilder swings seen earlier in the week.

Friday was also the last day of activity of the floor of the New York Stock Exchange. The NYSE is temporarily closing its famed floor and shifting to all-electronic trading after two people at the exchange tested positive for Covid-19, the disease caused by the virus.

Overseas, the pan-continental Stoxx Europe 600 rose 1.8%. South Korea's Kospi soared to 7.4%, recouping much of the previous day's losses. Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index gained 5%, while the Shanghai Composite Index closed 1.6% higher.

Write to Alexander Osipovich at alexander.osipovich@dowjones.com, Joe Wallace at Joe.Wallace@wsj.com and Chong Koh Ping at chong.kohping@wsj.com

