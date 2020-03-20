Stocks and Currencies Rise as Fed's Actions Ease Strains

By Chong Koh Ping

Stocks rose Friday and some Asian currencies rebounded after the Federal Reserve said it would provide billions of dollars at near-zero rates to central banks grappling with dollar shortages in many parts of the world.

Australia's S&P/ASX 200, South Korea's Kospi and Hong Kong's Hang Seng each gained more than 3%, while stock-market benchmarks in Singapore, Malaysia and Shanghai were up more than 1%.

The Australian dollar, which on Thursday had hit an 18-year low of 0.551 per U.S. dollar, gained 2.5% to hit 0.5885 in the early afternoon in Sydney. South Korea's currency, the won, was trading 0.3% higher against the dollar.

On Thursday, following a selloff in stocks, bonds and currencies in Asia, the Fed said it would establish a temporary program to provide liquidity to nine central banks including those in Australia, South Korea, New Zealand and Singapore. Previously those so-called currency swap lines were provided to just five major central banks in leading economies.

"The extension of additional swap lines, especially to selected Asian central banks, did help to calm some market nerves about the current dollar funding tightness," said Selena Ling, head of treasury research and strategy at OCBC Bank in Singapore.

The New Zealand dollar rose nearly 2%. However the Indonesian rupiah, which a day earlier plummeted to levels last seen during the Asian financial crisis more than two decades ago, slid further. It fell more than 3% against the greenback to 16,300 to the dollar. The country's central bank wasn't included in the Fed's expanded swap facilities.

The WSJ Dollar Index, which tracks the dollar against a basket of 16 currencies, fell 0.7% Friday to 102.07, easing off a little after reaching highs last seen in January 2017.

Robert Carnell, head of research and chief economist, Asia-Pacific, at ING Bank NV in Singapore, said there was "not quite the abject terror" that had gripped markets in the last few days. "You see the (credit) squeeze coming off a little bit," he said.

In addition to the Fed, the European Central Bank, Bank of England and central banks in Asia have pumped large amounts of liquidity into markets this past week, in many cases cutting benchmark interest rates and buying bonds to ease market strains.

On Thursday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average ended up 0.9% in a day of volatile trading while the S&P 500 added 0.5% and the technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite rose 2.3%.

S&P 500 futures were down about 1% during Asian trading hours Friday, suggesting U.S. stocks could be more subdued when trading starts in New York later.

Given the extreme volatility in markets over the past few weeks, the mood among market participants was subdued. "Any day that you see a little bit of a rally, it tends to last a day at most, because the underlying problem of the virus is still there," said ING's Mr. Carnell.

The widening coronavirus pandemic has sickened more than 243,000 people and killed 9,890 people globally, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University. Deaths in Italy overtook those in China in the past day, and many cities around the world are still seeing rising infection rates.

The pandemic has already sharply dented global economic activity, and as the slowdown takes hold, the demand for U.S. dollars is likely to remain high as companies and investors seek shelter from market turmoil.

The temporary cash swap lines "may not fully offset the ongoing global dash for cash," said Ms. Ling, of OCBC.

Write to Chong Koh Ping at chong.kohping@wsj.com