Stocks and Currencies Rise as Fed's Actions Ease Strains

By Chong Koh Ping

Stocks rose Friday and some Asian currencies rebounded after the Federal Reserve said it would provide billions of dollars at near-zero rates to central banks grappling with dollar shortages in many parts of the world.

South Korea's Kospi soared and closed more than 7% higher after a massive sell-down a day earlier. Hong Kong's Hang Seng gained more than 4%, while the Shanghai Composite Index closed 1.6% higher.

The Australian dollar, which on Thursday had hit an 18-year low of 0.551 per U.S. dollar, gained 2.8% to hit 0.5906 in the late afternoon in Sydney. South Korea's currency, the won, traded 1% higher against the dollar.

On Thursday, following a selloff in stocks, bonds and currencies in Asia, the Fed said it would establish a temporary program to provide liquidity to nine central banks including those in Australia, South Korea, New Zealand and Singapore. Previously those so-called currency swap lines were provided to just five major central banks in leading economies.

"The extension of additional swap lines, especially to selected Asian central banks, did help to calm some market nerves about the current dollar funding tightness," said Selena Ling, head of treasury research and strategy at OCBC Bank in Singapore.

The Fed's moves, however, "may not fully offset the ongoing global dash for cash," she added.

The New Zealand dollar rose more than 2%. However the Indonesian rupiah, which a day earlier plummeted to levels last seen during the Asian financial crisis more than two decades ago, slid further. It fell 2.5% against the greenback to 16,200 to the dollar. The country's central bank wasn't included in the Fed's expanded swap facilities.

The WSJ Dollar Index, which tracks the dollar against a basket of 16 currencies, fell 0.9% Friday, easing off a little after reaching highs last seen in January 2017.

Robert Carnell, head of research and chief economist, Asia-Pacific, at ING Bank in Singapore, said there was "not quite the abject terror" that had gripped markets in the past few days. "You see the [credit] squeeze coming off a little bit," he said.

In addition to the Fed, the European Central Bank, Bank of England and central banks in Asia have pumped large amounts of liquidity into markets this past week, in many cases cutting benchmark interest rates and buying bonds to ease market strains.

On Thursday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average ended up 0.9% in a day of volatile trading while the S&P 500 added 0.5% and the technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite rose 2.3%.

S&P 500 futures rose more than 1% during Asian trading hours Friday, suggesting U.S. stocks could rise during the New York trading day.

Given the extreme volatility in markets over the past few weeks, the mood among market participants was subdued. "Any day that you see a little bit of a rally, it tends to last a day at most, because the underlying problem of the virus is still there," said ING's Mr. Carnell.

The coronavirus pandemic has sickened more than 244,500 people and killed more than 10,000 people globally, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University. Deaths in Italy overtook those in China in the past day, and many cities around the world are still seeing rising infection rates.

The pandemic has already sharply dented global economic activity, and as the slowdown takes hold, analysts said, the demand for U.S. dollars is likely to remain high, with companies and investors seeking shelter from market turmoil.

