Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Markets

News : Markets
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 

Stocks and Oil Fall as Coronavirus Cases Surge

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/22/2020 | 09:34pm EDT

By Joanne Chiu

U.S. stock-index futures, global stocks and oil prices fell at the start of the week's trading, as the coronavirus pandemic worsened.

The number of confirmed novel coronavirus cases world-wide more than doubled in a week to nearly 330,000 on Sunday, with deaths so far surpassing 14,000. U.S. infections topped 32,000, jumping 10-fold from a week earlier, as more state leaders ordered residents to stay home as much as possible.

On Sunday, lawmakers in Washington failed to reach a deal on a federal stimulus package in response to the outbreak. Tougher restrictions from governments world-wide to combat the coronavirus have led to lockdowns in cities and stoked fears about the impact on economic activity.

S&P 500 futures fell about 4.2% in Monday morning trading in Hong Kong, after briefly falling further to hit the maximum 5% loss allowed in a single session. That suggested U.S. shares would face further pressure on Monday. Last week the Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 indexes both registered their worst weeks since October 2008.

Australia's benchmark S&P/ASX 200 fell more than 7% in early trading, to hit levels last reached in 2012, with banks and resources stocks leading the decline. The falls came despite the Australian federal government rolling out a A$66 billion (US$38 billion) stimulus package. New Zealand's main equity gauge tumbled more than 8%. Japan's Nikkei 225 rose slightly.

The yield on the 10-year U.S. Treasury note fell 0.117 percentage point to 0.821%, according to Tradeweb, as investors sought the safety of government bonds. Yields move in the opposite direction from prices.

Brent crude oil fell 6.8% to $25.15 a barrel. That put Brent, the global oil benchmark, close to the $24.88 level it hit last Wednesday, which was the lowest since May 2003. Crude prices have plunged on worries about reduced demand and a price war among major oil producers.

Write to Joanne Chiu at joanne.chiu@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL -4.55% 19173.98 Delayed Quote.-32.81%
NASDAQ 100 -4.04% 6994.29106 Delayed Quote.-16.54%
NASDAQ COMP. -3.79% 6879.517406 Delayed Quote.-20.31%
NIKKEI 225 -1.04% 16552.83 Real-time Quote.-30.03%
S&P 500 -4.34% 2304.92 Delayed Quote.-28.66%
S&P/ASX 200 -5.67% 4545.2 Real-time Quote.-28.44%
WTI 3.96% 22.655 Delayed Quote.-61.59%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Markets"
09:34pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks and Oil Fall as Coronavirus Cases Surge
DJ
03/20WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Wall Street dives, ends worst week since 2008, as New York, California impose restrictions
RE
03/20WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Wall Street dives, ends worst week since 2008, as N.Y., Calif. impose restrictions
RE
03/20WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks Wrap Up Tough Week With Another Fall
DJ
03/20WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks Extend Fall Despite Fed's Actions to Ease Strains
DJ
03/20WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks Extend Fall Despite Fed's Actions to Ease Strains
DJ
03/20WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks Extend Fall Despite Fed's Actions to Ease Strains
DJ
03/20WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks Fall Despite Fed's Actions to Ease Strains
DJ
03/20EUROPE : European shares crawl into second day of gains, but lose for week
RE
03/20WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks Fall Despite Fed's Actions to Ease Strains
DJ
Latest news "Markets"

MOST READ NEWS

1GILEAD SCIENCES : GILEAD SCIENCES : Statement on Access to Remdesivir Outside of Clinical Trials
2Airbus says plants to reopen at slower production rate
3UNICREDIT S.P.A. : Stock exchanges revise trading rules, circuit breakers as volatility surges
4Senate GOP coronavirus bill aids U.S. transit, airports but loans not cash for airlines
5COOPER ENERGY LIMITED : COOPER ENERGY : Morgans rates COE as Add

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group