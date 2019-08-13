Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Stocks bounce, safe havens retreat as Trump delays China tariff

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/13/2019 | 09:22pm EDT
A man walks past in front of a stock quotation board showing the price of the SoftBank Corp. and Nikkei share average outside a brokerage in Tokyo

TOKYO (Reuters) - Asian shares joined a global equities rally and safe-haven government bonds pulled back on Wednesday, after Washington delayed tariffs on some Chinese imports in much-needed relief for markets gripped by political and economic turmoil.

Wall Street stocks soared overnight as U.S. President Donald Trump backed off his Sept. 1 deadline for 10% tariffs on the remaining Chinese imports, delaying duties on cellphones, laptops and other consumer goods in the hopes of blunting their impact on U.S. holiday sales.

The surge in U.S. stocks lifted MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan by 0.4%.

Australian stocks gained 0.4%, South Korea's KOSPI advanced 1.2% and Japan's Nikkei rose 0.8%.


Graphic: Asian stock markets -https://tmsnrt.rs/2zpUAr4

Yet the latest bounce hardly clawed back the sizable losses for equities over recent months, and broad market sentiment remained fragile given that the U.S.-China trade conflict is still far from resolved. Uncertainty around political risks such as the unrest in Hong Kong also continue to keep investors on edge.

The year-long tariff dispute between the world's biggest economies has already disrupted global supply chains and slowed economic growth.

"President Trump did delay the tariffs and while this is positive for equities, the markets will remain wary of the tariffs still being implemented come December," said Masahiro Ichikawa, senior strategist at Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management.

"And while the tensions in Hong Kong are not a main caliber theme for all markets, their negative impact has been multiplied as they have taken place simultaneously with developments in Argentina."

Fears of a possible return to interventionist policies, and by extension a possible debt default, jolted global markets this week after conservative Argentina President Mauricio Macri was handed a trouncing by the opposition in presidential primaries over the weekend.

In currencies, the safe-haven yen pulled back sharply amid the ebb in risk aversion. The Japanese currency is often sought in times of market turmoil and political tensions.

The yen stood at 106.450 per dollar, having lost more than 1% overnight when it recoiled from a seven-month high near 105.000 brushed at the week's start.

Boosted by its surge against the yen, the dollar index versus a basket of six major currencies advanced nearly 0.5% the previous day and last stood little changed at 97.778.

The euro was steady at $1.1177 after slipping 0.4% against the dollar on Tuesday.

The greenback was also supported as U.S yields rose on the slight easing in U.S.-China trade tensions, reversing some of their sharp declines seen at the start of the week.

The 10-year U.S. Treasury note last yielded 1.691% after climbing 6 basis points overnight, knocked away from a three-year low of 1.595% plumbed a week ago.

Brent crude oil futures were down 0.4% at $61.06 per barrel, running out of steam after soaring nearly 5% the previous day.

Crude prices jumped on Tuesday as Washington's decision to delay imposing tariffs on some Chinese goods eased worries about a global economic slowdown, at least for the time being.

(Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

By Shinichi Saoshiro

Stocks treated in this article : Nikkei 225, KOSPI Composite Index, US Dollar Index
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
KOSPI COMPOSITE INDEX -0.86% 1928.18 Real-time Quote.-5.55%
NIKKEI 225 -1.11% 20455.44 Real-time Quote.3.35%
US DOLLAR INDEX 0.39% 97.76 End-of-day quote.1.11%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09:29pOil prices drop as data shows surprise climb in U.S. inventories
RE
09:22pStocks bounce, safe havens retreat as Trump delays China tariff
RE
09:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
09:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
09:10pEXPLAINER : Countdown to recession - What an inverted yield curve means
RE
09:09pGoing negative? As trade war rages, central banks ponder radical steps
RE
09:08pYen edges higher as markets skeptical about Trump's trade concession
RE
08:32pShares, dollar rebound on thaw in U.S.-China trade war
RE
08:31pShares, dollar rebound on thaw in U.S.-China trade war
RE
08:27pShares, dollar rebound on thaw in U.S.-China trade war
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD : Trump delays tariffs on Chinese cellphones, laptops, toys; markets jump
2CBS CORPORATION : CBS, Viacom reunite with plans for bigger role in streaming TV wars
3YY INC (ADR) : YY Reports Second Quarter 2019 Unaudited Financial Results
4BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE AG (PREFERE : SPORTIER AND MORE EFFICIENT THAN EVER THANKS TO THE LATEST BMW EDRIVE T..
5ADL VENTURES INC : ADL VENTURES INC :. Announces Qualifying Transaction

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group