Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Stocks climb; markets hail U.S.-Mexico trade deal

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/28/2018 | 08:07pm CEST
Traders work on the floor of the NYSE in New York

NEW YORK (Reuters) - A global stocks index advanced to more than five-month highs on Tuesday, the day after a U.S.-Mexico trade deal boosted investor confidence.

Monday's news of the U.S.-Mexico agreement on trade pushed the S&P 500 and Nasdaq indexes to record highs, and indexes across Europe and Asia followed Wall Street's lead, inching to multi-month highs.

The dollar, which had risen recently on safe-haven buying by investors nervous about contentious trade disputes and U.S. Federal Reserve interest rate hikes, slipped to a four-week low. Emerging market stocks hit their highest since Aug. 10 <.MSCIEF>.

"Global trade tensions have undoubtedly been the most significant source of risk in 2018," said Hussein Sayed, chief market strategist at FXTM.

"The U.S.–Mexico deal seemed to boost confidence that the trade war is moving closer to an end, and the next question is 'Who's next to close a deal with Trump?'" he said.

MSCI's benchmark world share index <.MIWD00000PUS> rose 0.16 percent, adding to Monday's biggest gain in over four months.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 40.74 points, or 0.16 percent, to 26,090.38, the S&P 500 gained 2.07 points, or 0.07 percent, to 2,898.81 and the Nasdaq Composite added 13.36 points, or 0.17 percent, to 8,031.25.

Benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury notes <US10YT=RR> fell 9/32 in price to yield 2.8804 percent, from 2.85 percent late on Monday.

Trade disputes have weighed on investor sentiment for much of 2018, despite solid economic fundamentals and robust corporate earnings. Many remain cautious.

Paul Donovan, chief economist at UBS Global Wealth Management, said the assumption that Canada will go along with the U.S.-Mexico deal is not "zero risk." The three countries are currently part of the North American Free Trade Agreement, and U.S.-Canada talks are due later on Tuesday.

U.S. President Donald Trump threatened he still could put tariffs on Canadian-made cars and demanded concessions on Canada's dairy protections.

"If Canada does not join, then getting the agreement of (U.S.) Congress (to the deal) will be trickier," Donovan said.

The toughest battle in the trade war, with China, still looms. The United States and China held two days of talks last week without a major breakthrough, as another round of tariffs took effect.

The U.S. Commerce Department said on Monday it could impose duties on that Chinese steel wheels exports, which it said were heavily subsidized.

THE DOLLAR AND EMERGING MARKETS

Some emerging markets are being supported for now by the greenback's pullback from 14-month highs.

The dollar index <.DXY> was down 0.24 percent, just off one-month lows. Currencies such as South Africa's rand <ZAR=D3> and the Australian dollar <AUD=D3> have climbed further off multi-month troughs.

The Mexican peso lost 1.05 percent versus the U.S. dollar <MXN=D3> after hitting 2-1/2 week highs following the trade deal.

The Turkish lira fell another 2.45 percent against the dollar <TRY=D3>, adding to Monday's 2 percent fall as concerns have not abated about Turkey's rift with Washington and its resistance to raising interest rates. Argentina's peso <ARS=> hit a record low against the dollar, marking new struggle for that developing economy.

U.S. economic data could determine the dollar's further moves. The latest estimates for second-quarter U.S. gross domestic product are expected on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt; Additional reporting by Sujata Rao in London and Swati Pandey in Melbourne; Editing by Dan Grebler and David Gregorio)

By Trevor Hunnicutt
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL 0.14% 26085.61 Delayed Quote.4.33%
NASDAQ 100 0.25% 7576.8682 Delayed Quote.17.02%
NASDAQ COMP. 0.21% 8034.0526 Delayed Quote.15.10%
S&P 500 0.77% 2896.74 Real-time Quote.7.52%
US DOLLAR INDEX -0.24% 94.55 End-of-day quote.2.93%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09:00pThe Resource Factory Recently Announced Three Exciting Developments
SE
08:57pLATHAM & WATKINS LLP : Viewpoints Video Examines California's Cap-and-Trade Program
PU
08:57pWEIL GOTSHAL & MANGES LLP : Courtney Marcus Featured in Q&A with the Dallas Business Journal
PU
08:55pSenior U.S. Democrats question Trump's U.S.-Mexico trade deal
RE
08:53pCanada's Trudeau says he will defend dairy farmer protections in NAFTA
RE
08:52pPHILADELPHIA UNIVERSITY : Pop-up Shop to Showcase Work of Student Entrepreneurs
PU
08:52pCFA CONSUMER FEDERATION OF AMERICA : At-Risk MPG Standards Could Cost Future Labor Day Travelers
PU
08:52pRGA &NDASH; REPUBLICAN GOVERNORS ASSOCIATION : Colorado Dem Gov John Hickenlooper Warns How Jared Polis’s Tax Hikes Will Drive Taxpayers To Red States
PU
08:51pWall Street edges up as Canada takes trade spotlight
RE
08:48pU.S. Consumer Confidence Surged in August -- 3rd Update
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BILIBILI INC - ADR : Bilibili Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2018 Financial Results
2LLOYDS BANKING GROUP : LLOYDS BANKING : Completes GBP1 Billion Share Buyback
3Hong Kong's FWD to buy HSBC's stake in Malaysian insurance venture -sources
4Global stocks climb; markets hail U.S.-Mexico trade deal
5TIFFANY & CO. : TIFFANY : results beat estimates, profit outlook up

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.