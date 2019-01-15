Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Stocks climb on hopes for China stimulus; euro slips after data

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/15/2019 | 11:35am EST
A share trader looks at a picture of British Prime Minister Theresa May on one of his screens during early afternoon trading on the day of the Brexit deal vote of the British parliament at the stock exchange in Frankfurt

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Major world stock markets climbed on Tuesday, helped by hopes of more stimulus for China's economy, while the euro declined against the U.S. dollar following weak German economic data.

Stocks in Shanghai <.CSI300> and Hong Kong surged almost 2 percent after U.S. President Trump talked up chances of a China trade deal and Chinese officials then came out in force hinting at more stimulus for their slowing economy.

That came a day after data on Monday showed China's exports unexpectedly fell the most in two years in December, while imports also contracted sharply.

On Wall Street, gains in shares of Netflix, which said it was raising rates for its U.S. subscribers, helped offset losses in JPMorgan Chase & Co, which reported a lower-than-expected rise in quarterly profit and revenue, hurt by weakness in bond trading.

"As we start earnings season with the financials group, it's not going to be a pleasant picture, at least from the start. It is going to set the tone in negative fashion for fourth-quarter earnings," said Art Hogan, chief market strategist at National Securities in New York.

U.S. stocks slightly pared gains after Republican U.S. Senator Chuck Grassley said United States Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer did not see much progress made on structural issues during trade talks with China last week.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 91.34 points, or 0.38 percent, to 24,001.18, the S&P 500 gained 19.34 points, or 0.75 percent, to 2,601.95 and the Nasdaq Composite added 82.53 points, or 1.2 percent, to 6,988.44.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index <.STOXX> rose 0.40 percent and MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe <.MIWD00000PUS> gained 0.66 percent.

Germany reported its weakest growth in five years, causing the euro to decline against the dollar.

The euro was last down 0.50 percent, at $1.1417, while Europe's broad FTSEurofirst 300 index <.FTEU3> added 0.50 percent, to 1,373.85.

Sterling slipped ahead of a parliamentary vote on Britain's withdrawal from the European Union. It was last trading at $1.2785, down 0.61 percent on the day.

Worries about Britain leaving the EU at the end of March without some kind of transition deal appear to have eased, but with Prime Minister Theresa May potentially facing the biggest defeat for a government plan in 95 years, uncertainty still dominates.

May's hopes of keeping her plan alive will hinge on the scale of her expected loss in the vote. Avoiding a heavy defeat could give her the chance to ask Brussels for more concessions before trying to get the plan through parliament in another vote.

But a humiliating outcome could pressure May to delay Britain's scheduled March 29 EU departure and potentially open up other options, ranging from a second referendum, a dangerous no-deal path, or even a general election.

In commodities, oil prices rebounded on supply cuts by producer club OPEC and Russia.

Brent crude was last up $1.27, or up 2.15 percent, at $60.26 a barrel. U.S. crude was last up $1.42, or 2.81 percent, at $51.93 per barrel.

U.S. Treasury yields were mostly little changed amid negative external factors such as weak European data and concerns over the Brexit deal. Benchmark 10-year notes <US10YT=RR> last fell 1/32 in price to yield 2.713 percent, from 2.71 percent late on Monday.

(Additional reporting by Marc Jones in London and Medha Singh; Editing by Bernadette Baum)

By Caroline Valetkevitch
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL 0.28% 23976.8 Delayed Quote.2.50%
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY -0.20% 100.62 Delayed Quote.3.40%
NASDAQ 100 1.46% 6639.5241 Delayed Quote.4.29%
NASDAQ COMP. 1.20% 6991.4526 Delayed Quote.5.07%
NETFLIX 6.17% 353.8 Delayed Quote.24.39%
S&P 500 0.68% 2600.2 Delayed Quote.3.02%
STOXX EUROPE 600 0.34% 348.7 Delayed Quote.3.42%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:49aECOSOC UNITED NATIONS ECONOMIC AND SOCIAL COUNCI : Security Council Press Statement on Democratic Republic of Congo
PU
11:42aEuro zone economy weaker than expected - ECB's Draghi
RE
11:37aStocks climb on hopes for China stimulus; euro slips after data
RE
11:35aStocks climb on hopes for China stimulus; euro slips after data
RE
11:32aStocks climb on hopes for China stimulus; euro slips after data
RE
11:26aItaly's 5-Star says ECB bank supervision will damage country
RE
11:22aPoland to approve budget on Wednesday, PiS MP dismisses election talk
RE
11:20aWeak U.S. producer prices support tame inflation picture
RE
11:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
11:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1FORD MOTOR COMPANY : FORD MOTOR : VW, Ford team up on trucks, eye deals on EVs, self-driving cars
2PG&E CORPORATION : PG&E : prepares bankruptcy filing after California wildfires
3NEWMONT MINING CORPORATION : Newmont Set to Take Mining Crown -- WSJ
4SPIRE HEALTHCARE GROUP PLC : SPIRE HEALTHCARE : shares tumble after it cuts financial year profit view
5BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE : Volkswagen to invest $800 million, build new electric vehicle in U.S.

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.