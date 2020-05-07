Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Stocks climb, shaking off U.S. jobs data, thanks to China trade relief

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/07/2020 | 03:36pm EDT
Men wearing face masks are seen inside the Shanghai Stock Exchange building, as the country is hit by a novel coronavirus outbreak, at the Pudong financial district in Shanghai

By Imani Moise and Marc Jones

World shares rose on Thursday after Chinese exports proved far stronger than expected, suggesting a recovery was under way, but the dollar fell from two-week highs as another report showed millions of more Americans were unemployed.

Gold jumped 2% as the weak U.S. economic data heightened fears over a coronovirus-induced global downturn.

Initial U.S. jobless claims for state unemployment benefits totalled a seasonally adjusted 3.169 million for the week ended May 2, down from a revised 3.846 million in the prior week, the Labor Department's weekly jobless claims report showed.

The data reinforced economists' expectations of a protracted recovery for the U.S. economy, which is reeling from nationwide lockdowns to slow the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

"The pace is slowing down, which is providing some optimism that we are finally going to see things bottom out," said Ed Moya, senior market analyst at OANDA, referring to unemployment claims.

Investors took heart on news that Moderna Inc said it could start trails for a COVID-19 vaccine by early summer.

"The more vaccine trials that are out there, the more optimism that one will stick," Moya said.

Stocks globally were bolstered by Beijing reporting a 3.5% rise in exports in April from a year earlier, confounding expectations of a 15.1% fall and outweighing a 14.2% drop in imports.

The unexpected strong showing boosted speculation China could recover from its coronavirus lockdown quicker than expected and support global growth in the process.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 250.55 points, or 1.06%, to 23,915.19, the S&P 500 gained 37.37 points, or 1.31%, to 2,885.79 and the Nasdaq Composite added 131.94 points, or 1.49%, to 8,986.33.

MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe <.MIWD00000PUS> gained 1.02%.

"It's clear that this virus has gone from east to west and we are now seeing that in the data," said Societe Generale's Kit Juckes, pointing to the China numbers and relatively better purchasing managing data in countries such as Australia.

But with the full economic impact of the novel coronavirus pandemic still to be seen and huge amounts of debt potentially pushing up borrowing costs, "the market is hugely split between die-hard bears and buy-on-dip buyers", he added.

Markets traded cautiously overnight with renewed Sino-U.S. tensions lurking in the background.

U.S. President Donald Trump said he would be able to report in about a week or two whether China is meeting its obligations under a trade deal, as Washington weighed punitive action against Beijing over its handling of the coronavirus outbreak.

The flow of economic data remained grim, with the Bank of England warning that the coronavirus crisis could cause the country's biggest economic slump in 300 years.

"Despite their dizzying rally, we continue to be cautious on equities in the near term," Luca Paolini, chief strategist at asset manager Pictet said. "Markets seem to be overestimating the speed of economic recovery."

For related graphics, please click here:

WORLD'S BIGGEST BORROWER

Bond markets saw one of the largest shifts in a while after the U.S. Treasury said it would borrow $2.999 trillion during the June quarter, five times more than the previous single-quarter record.

It will sell $96 billion next week alone and a surprising amount of that will be at longer tenors, which in turn pushed up long-term yields and steepened the curve.

The 30-year bond last rose 78/32 in price to yield 1.3214%, from 1.413%.

The early rise in Italy's yields to over 2% reflected worries caused by a German court ruling this week targeting the European Central Bank's bond purchase programme.

The U.S. dollar fell from two-week highs as investors booked profits on the currency's gains this week before Friday's U.S. nonfarm payrolls report for April, which could show massive job losses amid a COVID-19 pandemic that has ravaged the global economy. The dollar index <=USD> fell 0.291%, with the euro up 0.28% to $1.0824. The euro was hurt by a gloomy economic outlook from the European Commission.

In commodity markets, gold had eased on expectations that supplies will grow as bullion refineries resume operations but turned higher. U.S. gold futures settled 2.2% higher at $1,725.80.

Oil prices fell after being up more than 6% during Thursday trading as global demand worries offset bullish news that Saudi Arabia increased its official crude selling price and a surprise rise in Chinese exports last month.

U.S. crude settled 44 cents lower at $23.55 per barrel and Brent was at down 26 cents at $29.46.

For related graphics, click here:

(Additional reporting by Wayne Cole in Sydney; Editing by Bernadette Baum and Nick Zieminski)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL 0.79% 23860.47 Delayed Quote.-17.08%
MODERNA, INC. 8.45% 53.0798 Delayed Quote.150.26%
NASDAQ 100 1.06% 9083.604739 Delayed Quote.2.26%
NASDAQ COMP. 1.19% 8963.296631 Delayed Quote.-1.82%
S&P 500 1.02% 2878.83 Delayed Quote.-11.83%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:59pRFA RENEWABLE FUELS ASSOCIATION : Thanks Senators for Letter to President Defending Renewable Fuel Standard
PU
03:54pSAUDI ARABIAN MONETARY AGENCY : SAMA Issues the Rules Governing Bancassurance Activities
PU
03:50pTwo-Year Treasury Yield Now at Record Low
DJ
03:46pFree beer! German brewery gives away beverages it can't sell
RE
03:44pOHIO AGRIBUSINESS ASSOCIATION : Meristem Gears Up to Help American Farmers Compete
PU
03:40pJPMorgan Chase says still no timeline for return of staff to offices - memo
RE
03:37pStocks climb, shaking off U.S. jobs data, thanks to China trade relief
RE
03:36pStocks climb, shaking off U.S. jobs data, thanks to China trade relief
RE
03:34pStocks climb, shaking off U.S. jobs data, thanks to China trade relief
RE
03:34pICSID INTERNATIONAL CENTRE FOR SETTLEMENT OF INV : Impresa Pizzarotti & C. S.p.A. v. Kingdom of Morocco (ICSID Case No. ARB/19/14)
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1GILEAD SCIENCES : Will Gilead price its coronavirus drug for public good or company profit?
2BUDWEISER BREWING COMPANY APAC LIMIT : BUDWEISER BREWING APAC : AB InBev sees worse ahead, but some light in C..
3PAYPAL HOLDINGS, INC. : PAYPAL : sees strong second quarter as online spending surges (May 6)
4TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LIMIT : TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES : Reports First Quarter 2020 Financial R..
5CK HUTCHISON HOLDINGS LIMITED : Liberty and Telefonica agree $38 billion UK tie-up to take on BT

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group