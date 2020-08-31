Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Stocks dip but clinch fifth month of gains; dollar soft

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/31/2020 | 04:21pm EDT
The 11 Wall St. door of the NYSE is seen in New

A gauge of global stocks pulled back from a record high on Monday but locked in a fifth straight month of gains while the dollar remained weak as investors adjust to the policy shift outlined by Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell last week.

U.S. stocks were mostly lower, with the Dow Industrials and the S&P 500 in the red, while the Nasdaq rose solidly. The S&P gained more than 7% for the month to notch its best August since 1986 in what is traditionally a softer month for stock performance.

The Nasdaq fared even better than the S&P for the month, up nearly 10% as it rallied for a fifth straight month.

"After such a strong summer run we're reverting back to the old pandemic playbook, so we see tech outperforming," said Mona Mahajan, senior U.S. investment strategist at Allianz Global Investors in New York. "Really, that's a defensive move as people think about stay-at-home more as we're heading toward that fall season."

Fed Vice Chair Richard Clarida on Monday expanded on Powell's comments from last week, saying that with the U.S. central bank's new policy view, a low rate of unemployment does not on its own trigger higher interest rates. Last week, the Fed said its new strategy plan is to use higher inflation when the economy is robust to offset the impact of periods of weaker prices.

Monday marked the day first trading day for the revamped Dow, with Salesforce.com, Amgen Inc and Honeywell International Inc joining the 30-component index, replacing Exxon Mobil Corp, Pfizer Inc and Raytheon Technologies Corp. Honeywell ended the session lower while a move higher late in the day pushed Salesforce and Amgen to the plus side.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 227.7 points, or 0.79%, to 28,426.17, the S&P 500 lost 8.04 points, or 0.23%, to 3,499.97, and the Nasdaq Composite added 79.82 points, or 0.68%, to 11,775.46.

The dollar edged lower against a basket of major currencies on the day and suffered a fourth straight monthly decline.

In Europe, stocks closed lower on the day as financial shares were weighed down by soft inflation data in Germany and Italy, but managed to close higher for the month. Trading in London was closed for a public holiday.

MSCI's world equity index <.MIWD00000PUS> rose 5.9% in August for a fifth straight month of gains as massive monetary and fiscal stimulus outweighs concern about the outlook for a world economy battered by the coronavirus. The index hit a record of 587.77 on Monday before reversing course on the day.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index lost 0.62% and MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe <.MIWD00000PUS> shed 0.30%.

The expectations for the Fed to keep interest rates lower for an extended period again kept the dollar in check, with a fourth straight month of declines, marking its longest loss streak since 2017. The greenback, as measured against a basket of six other major currencies, hit a low of 91.989, its lowest level since May 1, 2018.

The dollar index <=USD> fell 0.075%, with the euro up 0.29% to $1.1938.

Benchmark 10-year notes last rose 6/32 in price to yield 0.7113%, from 0.729% late on Friday.

Oil prices gave up earlier gains. Brent crude oil dipped from a five-month high, as global demand struggled to regain levels prior to the coronavirus pandemic.

U.S. crude settled down 0.84% at $42.61 per barrel and Brent was at $45.28, down 1.16% on the day.

By Chuck Mikolajczak

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALLIANZ SE -2.26% 181.52 Delayed Quote.-14.96%
AMGEN INC. 0.08% 253.32 Delayed Quote.5.08%
DJ INDUSTRIAL -0.78% 28430.05 Delayed Quote.0.40%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.13% 1.19348 Delayed Quote.6.15%
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION -1.84% 39.94 Delayed Quote.-42.76%
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC. -1.68% 165.55 Delayed Quote.-6.47%
LONDON BRENT OIL -0.87% 45.54 Delayed Quote.-31.62%
NASDAQ 100 0.96% 12110.697612 Delayed Quote.37.36%
NASDAQ COMP. 0.68% 11775.455982 Delayed Quote.30.35%
PFIZER LIMITED -3.18% 4594.85 End-of-day quote.8.78%
PFIZER, INC. -0.32% 37.79 Delayed Quote.-3.55%
RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION -1.99% 61 Delayed Quote.-59.27%
S&P 500 -0.22% 3500.31 Delayed Quote.8.58%
STOXX EUROPE 600 -0.62% 366.51 Delayed Quote.-11.31%
STOXX EUROPE 600 NR -0.62% 805.06 Delayed Quote.-9.74%
WTI -0.55% 42.766 Delayed Quote.-30.03%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
04:50pMARIZYME INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
04:50pLEXARIA BIOSCIENCE : IIROC Trade Resumption - LXX
AQ
04:50pAVANGRID : Names Brian Harrell Chief Security Officer
PU
04:50pAT&T INC. : Announces Debt Exchange Offers for Forty-Two Series of Notes
BU
04:49pAmerican, Delta End Domestic Change Fees
DJ
04:48pFUTUREFUEL CORP. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
04:48pOPEN LENDING CORP : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04:47pLIBERTY STAR URANIUM & METALS CORP. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04:47pENZON PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
04:47pEAST RESOURCES ACQUISITION CO : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY : Apple and Tesla shares surge after stock splits kick in
2BAOSHAN IRON & STEEL CO., LTD. : CHINA'S IRON ORE IMPORTS SET FOR STRONG AUGUST, BUT WHERE IS ALL THE STEEL GO..
3SANOFI : Sanofi more confident about its coronavirus vaccines
4SUEZ SA : Suez says French rival Veolia's unsolicited offer carries great uncertainties
5BP PLC : SECOND U.S. SHALE BOOM'S LEGACY: Overpriced deals, unwanted assets

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group