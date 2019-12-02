Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Stocks drop as Trump's Brazil, Argentina tariffs revive trade angst

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/02/2019 | 10:55pm EST
Passerbys walk past an electric screen showing Asian markets indices outside a brokerage in Tokyo

Asian shares tumbled on Tuesday after U.S. President Donald Trump stunned markets with tariffs against imports from Brazil and Argentina, recharging fears about global trade tensions, while weak U.S. factory data added to the investor gloom.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan <.MIAPJ0000PUS> was down 0.37%, with Australian shares dropping more than 2%, on track for their worst day in two months.

China's blue-chip CSI300 index <.CSI300> fell as much as 0.62% before clawing back to end the morning session flat. Japan's Nikkei <.N225> shed 0.61%.

In tweets on Monday, Trump said he would impose tariffs on steel and aluminium imports from Brazil and Argentina, attacking what he saw as both countries' "massive devaluation of their currencies."

Contrary to his remarks, both Brazil and Argentina have been trying to strengthen their respective currencies against the dollar.

Steven Daghlian, market analyst at CommSec in Sydney, said while the South American tariffs dominated market worries on Tuesday, China's response to U.S. supporting for anti-government protesters in Hong Kong has also chilled sentiment.

"Markets are extremely sensitive to any good or bad news on the U.S.-China dispute front, but also the U.S. relationship with other nations as well," he said.

China said on Monday U.S. military ships and aircraft won't be allowed to visit Hong Kong, and also announced sanctions against several U.S. non-government organisations for encouraging protesters to "engage in extremist, violent and criminal acts."

Worsening the mood, data from the Institute for Supply Management (ISM) showed the U.S. manufacturing sector contracted for a fourth straight month in November as new orders slid.

That erased the market cheer from upbeat Chinese factory surveys released over the past few days.

While trade war headlines have been a key driver of markets in recent weeks, sentiment has broadly held up. The U.S. S&P 500, the Dow Jones Industrial Average, the Nasdaq Composite and Australia's S&P/ASX 200 index all touched record highs last week.

On Monday, the Dow Jones index fell 0.68% to 27,861.52, the S&P 500 lost 0.59% to 3,122.45 and the Nasdaq dropped 0.94% to 8,584.20.

"I think some kind of breathing or consolidation probably is needed," said Joanne Goh, Asia equity strategist at DBS in Singapore, noting that some data releases, such as China's factor surveys, are suggesting bottoming out.

"I think investors should pick quality stocks not really affected by the trade war," she said.

FALLING YIELDS

Bearish sentiment on Tuesday pushed bond prices higher. The yield on benchmark 10-year Treasury notes fell to 1.8258% from a U.S. close of 1.836% on Monday, and the policy-sensitive two-year yield, dipped to 1.608% from its U.S. close of 1.614%.

In currency markets, the dollar rose 0.15% against the yen to 109.15 and the euro was off 0.05%, buying $1.1072.

The dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of six major rivals, was up 0.08% at 97.934 amid the risk-off mood.

Oil prices continued to rise on expectations that the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and its allies may agree to deepen output cuts at a meeting this week.

Global benchmark Brent crude added 0.33% to $61.12 per barrel, and U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude was up 0.39% to $56.18 a barrel.

Gold was a touch lower on the spot market, shedding 0.02% to trade at $1,462.07 per ounce. [GOL/]

(Reporting by Andrew Galbraith; Editing by Sam Holmes)

By Andrew Galbraith
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL -0.96% 27783.04 Delayed Quote.19.10%
NASDAQ 100 -1.12% 8309.26 Delayed Quote.33.41%
NASDAQ COMP. -1.13% 8567.987078 Delayed Quote.31.20%
NIKKEI 225 1.01% 23529.5 Real-time Quote.16.96%
S&P 500 -0.86% 3113.87 Delayed Quote.24.21%
S&P/ASX 200 -2.19% 6712.3 Real-time Quote.21.56%
US DOLLAR INDEX -0.42% 97.86 End-of-day quote.1.22%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:25aCENTRAL BANK OF PHILIPPINES : Contact Information of the BSP Consumer Empowerment Group
PU
12:20aOil gains amid push by Saudi Arabia for further supply cuts
RE
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
12:14aYuan recovers lost ground on dollar weakness, Sino-U.S. trade talks in focus
RE
12/02Mexican business council blasts 'unilateral' labor reform push
RE
12/02U.S. Cyber Monday sales to hit record $9.2 billion
RE
12/02NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
12/02NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
12/02Hong Kong leader warns U.S. law will hurt business confidence, promises economic relief
RE
12/02Philippines CPI seen creeping up in November as base effect fades - Reuters poll
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1COMPANHIA SIDERÚRGICA NACIONAL : Trump, citing U.S. farmers, slaps metal tariffs on Brazil, Argentina
2U.S. may increase tariffs after WTO rejects EU claims over Airbus
3AUDENTES THERAPEUTICS, INC. : AUDENTES THERAPEUTICS : Japan's Astellas to buy Audentes for $3 billion in gene ..
4L'ORÉAL : U.S. vows 100% tariffs on French Champagne, cheese, handbags over digital tax
5AMAZON.COM : AMAZON COM : U.S. Cyber Monday sales to hit record $9.2 billion

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group