Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Stocks drop on cloudy earnings outlook; Mexican peso tumbles

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/09/2019 | 03:26pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: Traders work on the floor at the NYSE in New York

NEW YORK (Reuters) - A gauge of stock markets around the world fell on Tuesday as trade tensions weighed on the outlook for corporate earnings and hopes dwindled over a hefty U.S. interest rate cut, while Mexico's peso tumbled after the country's finance minister resigned.

European and U.S. stocks dropped early after German chemicals giant BASF warned of a 30% fall in its adjusted annual profit, citing trade friction and a global slowdown in growth. In Europe, the broad STOXX 600 <.STOXX> ended 0.5% lower.

On Wall Street, an analyst downgrade of 3M Co contributed to a drop in industrial shares. However, the benchmark S&P 500 pared losses and the Nasdaq posted gains as the internet-focused FAANG stocks rose.

Even so, MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe <.MIWD00000PUS> shed 0.18%.

The Mexican peso slid as much as 2.25% against the dollar after Finance Minister Carlos Urzua resigned, citing deep differences over economic issues. It was last down 1.1%.

Some encouraging news on trade came as the United States and China were set to relaunch talks this week after a two-month hiatus. White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow said talks with the European Union to move forward on a trade agreement were also in progress.

Though scepticism remains on how much progress the United States and China have made toward resolving their differences, the day's developments gave a boost to U.S. Treasury yields and contributed to the paring of losses in U.S. stocks.

"If we do get a resumption of trade negotiations, that provides a path for investors to see a more optimistic view," said Mark Luschini, chief investment strategist at Janney Montgomery Scott. "But we've seen this movie played over and over again."

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 58.78 points, or 0.22%, to 26,747.36, the S&P 500 lost 0.18 points, or 0.01%, to 2,975.77 and the Nasdaq Composite added 35.17 points, or 0.43%, to 8,133.56.

Benchmark 10-year notes <US10YT=RR> last fell 9/32 in price to yield 2.0631%, from 2.034% late on Monday.

The broad focus across markets, though, remained the potential reaction to monetary policy at the world's top central banks as U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell is set to give testimony before Congress on Wednesday.

Money market futures <0#FF:> are still fully pricing in a 25 basis-point cut at the Fed's July 30-31 meeting, but have almost priced out a larger 50 bps move that had been seen as a real possibility just a couple of weeks ago.

"It would be pretty disruptive at this stage for Powell to rule out a cut in July or dampen expectations of a cut in July," said Michael Metcalfe, head of global macro strategy at State Street Global Markets.

In currency markets, Britain's sterling dropped to a six-month low and was last 0.4% lower against the dollar at $1.2465 amid a worsening economic outlook and rising fears about a no-deal exit for Britain from the European Union.

The dollar index <.DXY>, which measures the greenback against a basket of six major currencies, rose 0.13%, while the euro dipped 0.1% to $1.1203.

Oil prices firmed as OPEC supply cuts and Middle East tensions outweighed the U.S.-China trade dispute that has been dragging down the global economy and oil demand.

Brent crude futures settled up 5 cents to $64.16. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude settled up 17 cents to $57.83.

Spot gold ticked 0.1% higher to $1,396.40 an ounce.


GRAPHIC: Asian stock markets -https://tmsnrt.rs/2zpUAr4

GRAPHIC: World FX rates in 2019 - http://tmsnrt.rs/2egbfVh

(Additional reporting by Kate Duguid, Stephanie Kelly and Richard Leong in New York and Marc Jones, Bozorgmehr Sharafedin and Alex Lawler in London; Editing by Bernadette Baum and Chizu Nomiyama)

By April Joyner
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
3M COMPANY -2.35% 165.2019 Delayed Quote.-11.21%
BASF SE -3.32% 60.51 Delayed Quote.3.63%
DJ INDUSTRIAL -0.30% 26725.28 Delayed Quote.14.91%
NASDAQ 100 -0.71% 7812.362993 Delayed Quote.23.00%
NASDAQ COMP. -0.78% 8126.693754 Delayed Quote.23.01%
S&P 500 -0.08% 2973.73 Delayed Quote.19.29%
STOXX EUROPE 600 -0.05% 387.92 Delayed Quote.15.47%
US DOLLAR INDEX 0.10% 97.48 End-of-day quote.0.82%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:46pBOND REPORT : Two-year Treasury Yield Hits Four-week High After Debt Auction
DJ
03:44pCanadian oil companies see output cuts easing as rail capacity grows
RE
03:43pS&P 500 drifts near flat as earnings worries weigh
RE
03:43pNAHB NATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF HOME BUILDERS : Builders and Consumers Weigh in on Resiliency of New Homes
PU
03:43pNAHB NATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF HOME BUILDERS : Construction Job Openings Fall Back in May
PU
03:42pHuawei says Brazil on target with 5G tests, but falling behind neighbours
RE
03:39pStocks drop on cloudy earnings outlook; Mexican peso tumbles
RE
03:38pAuditor to company owned by metals tycoon Gupta quit over asset value
RE
03:33pStocks drop on cloudy earnings outlook; Mexican peso tumbles
RE
03:32pU.S., China to relaunch talks with little changed since deal fell apart
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1COVESTRO AG : BASF shares tumble after chemicals giant slashes outlook
2U.S., China to relaunch talks with little changed since deal fell apart
3AIR FRANCE-KLM : France to tax flights from its airports, airline shares fall
4GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE: PepsiCo, Boeing, Deutsche Bank, BASF
5BASF SE : BASF : Cost-cutting BASF slashes outlook for 2019 blaming economic slowdown

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About