Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Stocks ease after five-day rally; dollar rebounds

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/11/2019 | 11:43am EST
Traders work on the floor of the NYSE in New York

NEW YORK (Reuters) - An index of world stock markets eased on Friday after a five-day winning streak, as a rally fueled by hopes that Sino-U.S. trade tensions will ease and that the U.S. central bank will be patient on monetary policy took a breather.

The weakness in stocks and data showing a decline in consumer prices during December supported U.S. Treasury prices.

MSCI's all-country index, was down 0.22 percent. For the week, the index was up 2.7 percent, on pace for its best weekly gain in six weeks.

Stocks have rallied this week, helped by promises of patience from the Federal Reserve, the ECB mulling more cheap money and trade talks between Washington and Beijing moving to higher levels.

On Friday, U.S. stocks retreated amid broad-based declines as investors pocketed some profits and reset positions ahead of the earnings season.

The pause comes after a strong start to 2019, which lifted the S&P 500 by more than 10 percent from a 20-month low it touched around Christmas.

With big U.S. banks kicking off fourth-quarter earnings next week, investors will comb through earnings reports and projections for signs of a slowdown in economic growth.

"We've run up and people seem to be in a wait-and-watch mode before they put more money back in," said Mark Grant, chief global strategist at B. Riley FBR Inc.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 107.61 points, or 0.45 percent, to 23,894.31, the S&P 500 lost 9.62 points, or 0.37 percent, to 2,587.02 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 41.18 points, or 0.59 percent, to 6,944.89.

The pan-European STOXX 600 <.STOXX> benchmark was up -0.01 percent.

Treasury prices rose, helped by the weakness in stocks and as data showed U.S. consumer prices fell for the first time in nine months in December.

"Stocks are a little weaker. They really have dictated the direction of Treasury trading for a while now," said Thomas Simons, a money market economist at Jefferies in New York.

Benchmark 10-year notes <US10YT=RR> gained 11/32 in price to yield 2.6936 percent, down from 2.731 percent late Thursday.

In currency markets, the dollar rose against the euro, boosted by technical factors after the euro hit key resistance levels.

The euro was down 0.28 percent against the dollar at $1.1466. The single currency is up 0.7 percent for the week.

China's onshore yuan <CNY=CFXS> finished the domestic session at 6.7482 per dollar, up 1.8 percent this week in its biggest gain since July 2005, when Beijing abandoned the yuan's peg to the dollar.


(GRAPHIC: Yuan giant leap in China -

In commodities, oil prices fell but were on track for weekly gains after financial markets strengthened on hopes the United States and China may soon resolve their trade dispute.

Brent crude was down 1.54 percent, or $0.95, to $60.73 per barrel. U.S. crude was at $51.78 per barrel, down $0.81 or 1.54 percent.

Gold rose on Friday, on pace for a fourth straight weekly gain, as expectations grew that brakes could soon be applied to U.S. interest rates, boosting the allure of the non-yielding metal. Spot gold rose 0.24 percent to $1,289.36 per ounce.

(Reporting by Saqib Iqbal Ahmed; Editing by Dan Grebler)

By Saqib Iqbal Ahmed
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL -0.30% 23924.15 Delayed Quote.2.89%
NASDAQ 100 -0.50% 6586.0255 Delayed Quote.4.28%
NASDAQ COMP. -0.41% 6955.2889 Delayed Quote.4.85%
S&P 500 -0.24% 2589.7 Delayed Quote.3.12%
STOXX EUROPE 600 0.09% 349.2 Delayed Quote.2.98%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:09pEIB EUROPEAN INVESTMENT BANK : Who do citizens consider as accountable in the fight against Climate Change?
PU
12:05pCheaper gasoline weighs on U.S. consumer prices in December
RE
12:02pOil lower amid caution over global economy but set for weekly gain
RE
12:02pLoss of Shares
AQ
12:01pU.S. shutdown sends grain traders, farmers hunting for data
RE
11:59aOil lower amid caution over global economy but set for weekly gain
RE
11:58aAutostrade executives guilty of manslaughter in 2013 motorway accident, CEO acquitted
RE
11:57aBritain's Ovo takes on customers after Economy Energy folds
RE
11:56aUK economy slows as global worries, Brexit weigh on factories
RE
11:56aU.S. Government Bonds Rise on Low Inflation Data
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD : Renault, Nissan boards get investigation updates before expected new Ghosn indictment
2GEELY AUTOMOBILE HOLDINGS LTD : China's Geely says it has not sold Daimler shares, denies Bloomberg report
3BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON (THE) : EXCLUSIVE: Goldman Sachs on course to launch cash management in mid-2020
4Oil rises again but global economic concerns cap gains
5ACTIVISION BLIZZARD : ACTIVISION BLIZZARD : Cuts Ties To Hit 'Destiny' Game and Studio

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.