Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Stocks fall after Apple warns on coronavirus impact

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/17/2020 | 09:54pm EST
Passersby are reflected on a stock quotation board outside a brokerage in Tokyo

Asian shares fell and Wall Street retreated from record highs on Tuesday after Apple Inc said it will not meet its revenue guidance for the March quarter as the coronavirus outbreak slowed production and weakened demand in China.

The warning from the most valuable company in the United States sobered investor optimism that economic stimulus by Beijing and other countries would protect the global economy from the effects of the epidemic.

S&P500 e-mini futures dipped as much as 0.3% in Asian trade.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan <.MIAPJ0000PUS> fell 0.65% while Tokyo's Nikkei <.N225> slid 1.0%. Shanghai shares dipped 0.2%, having gained in nine of the past 10 sessions largely on hopes for policy support by Beijing.

China?s central bank cut the interest rate on its medium-term lending on Monday, which is expected to pave the way for a reduction in the benchmark loan prime rate on Thursday.

But sentiment was shaken when Apple told investors its manufacturing facilities in China have begun to re-open but are ramping up more slowly than expected, reinforcing signs of a broader hit to businesses from the epidemic.

"Apple is saying its recovery could be delayed, which could mean the impact of the virus may go beyond the current quarter," said Norihiro Fujito, chief investment strategist at Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities.

"If Apple shares were traded cheaply, that might not matter much. But when they are trading at a record high, investors will be surely tempted to sell."

Asian tech shares were also hit. Samsung Electronics dropped 2.1%, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC) lost 1.7% and Sony shed 2.6%.

In China, the number of new Covid-19 cases fell to 1,886 on Monday from 2,048 the day before. The World Health Organization cautioned on Monday, however, that "every scenario is still on the table" in terms of the epidemic's evolution.

As China's authorities try to prevent the spread of the disease, the economy is paying a heavy price. Some cities remained in lockdown, streets are deserted, and travel bans and quarantine orders are in place around the country, preventing migrant workers from getting back to their jobs.

Many factories have yet to re-open, disrupting supply chains in China and beyond, as highlighted by Apple.

"Lifting travel restrictions is taking longer than expected. Initially we thought lockdowns would end in February and factory output would normalise in March. But that is looking increasingly difficult," said Ei Kaku, currency strategist at Nomura Securities.

Nomura downgraded its China first-quarter economic growth forecast to 3%, half the pace of the fourth quarter, from its previous forecast of 3.8%, and added there was a risk it could be even weaker.

Also hurting market sentiment was news that the Trump administration is considering changing U.S. regulations to allow it to block shipments of chips to Huawei Technologies [HWT.UL] from companies such as Taiwan's TSMC, the world's largest contract chipmaker.

Bonds were in demand, with the 10-year U.S. Treasuries yield falling 1.0 basis point to 1.578% after a U.S. market holiday on Monday.

Safe-haven gold also rose 0.18% to $1,584.80 per ounce.

In the currency market, the yen ticked up 0.1% to 109.75 yen per dollar while the risk-sensitive Australian dollar lost 0.4% to $0.6707 <AUD=D4>. The yuan was steadier for now, trading at 6.9866 yuan per dollar <CNY=CFXS>.

The euro, grappling with worries about sluggish growth in the euro zone, edged down 0.1% to $1.0836, near its 33-month low of $1.0817 touched on Monday.

Oil prices also dipped.

West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude rose as high as $52.41 per barrel, before giving up gains to be $51.96 per barrel, down slightly on the day.

(Reporting by Hideyuki Sano; Editing by Richard Pullin & Shri Navaratnam)

By Hideyuki Sano

Stocks treated in this article : Euro / Japanese Yen (EUR/JPY), US Dollar / Japanese Yen (USD/JPY), British Pound / Japanese Yen (GBP/JPY), Apple Inc., NASDAQ Comp., DJ Industrial, NASDAQ 100, London Brent Oil, S&P 500, Nikkei 225, Morgan Stanley, Euro / Australian Dollar (EUR/AUD), Australian Dollar / Swiss Franc (AUD/CHF), Japanese Yen / Swiss Franc (JPY/CHF), New Zealand Dollar / Japanese Yen (NZD/JPY), WTI, British Pound / Australian Dollar (GBP/AUD), Australian Dollar / Canadian Dollar (AUD/CAD), US Dollar / Chinese Yuan Renminbi (USD/CNY), Australian Dollar / Japanese Yen (AUD/JPY), Canadian Dollar / Japanese Yen (CAD/JPY), Australian Dollar / New Zealand Dollar (AUD/NZD), Australian Dollar / US Dollar (AUD/USD), NOMURA Co., Ltd., Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd., Honda Motor Co., Ltd., Sony Corporation, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc., Mitsubishi Corporation, Samsung Electronics Co Ltd, United States Dollar (B) / Chinese Yuan in Hong Kong (USD/CNH)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
APPLE INC. 0.02% 324.95 Delayed Quote.10.66%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / CANADIAN DOLLAR (AUD/CAD) -0.19% 0.88611 Delayed Quote.-2.14%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (AUD/JPY) -0.38% 73.34 Delayed Quote.-3.13%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (AUD/NZD) 0.10% 1.04301 Delayed Quote.0.01%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / SWISS FRANC (AUD/CHF) -0.30% 0.65568 Delayed Quote.-2.62%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) -0.25% 0.66881 Delayed Quote.-4.13%
BRITISH POUND / AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (GBP/AUD) 0.27% 1.94396 Delayed Quote.2.66%
BRITISH POUND / CANADIAN DOLLAR (GBP/CAD) 0.09% 1.72261 Delayed Quote.0.37%
BRITISH POUND / JAPANESE YEN (GBP/JPY) -0.12% 142.622 Delayed Quote.-0.59%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (CAD/JPY) -0.18% 82.79 Delayed Quote.-0.92%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / SWISS FRANC (CAD/CHF) -0.11% 0.7399 Delayed Quote.-0.50%
DJ INDUSTRIAL -0.09% 29398.08 Delayed Quote.3.01%
EURO / AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (EUR/AUD) 0.25% 1.6197 Delayed Quote.0.89%
EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP) -0.01% 0.83313 Delayed Quote.-1.45%
EURO / JAPANESE YEN (EUR/JPY) -0.14% 118.832 Delayed Quote.-2.30%
HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD. -0.20% 2954 End-of-day quote.-3.68%
JAPANESE YEN / SWISS FRANC (JPY/CHF) 0.09% 0.8937 Delayed Quote.0.31%
LONDON BRENT OIL -0.87% 57.02 Delayed Quote.-14.45%
MITSUBISHI CORPORATION -0.17% 2864.5 End-of-day quote.-0.40%
MITSUBISHI UFJ FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. -0.51% 569.4 End-of-day quote.-2.63%
MORGAN STANLEY -0.16% 55.84 Delayed Quote.9.23%
NASDAQ 100 0.29% 9623.580482 Delayed Quote.9.88%
NASDAQ COMP. 0.20% 9731.17573 Delayed Quote.8.40%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / CANADIAN DOLLAR (NZD/CAD) -0.26% 0.84952 Delayed Quote.-2.20%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (NZD/JPY) -0.46% 70.335 Delayed Quote.-3.13%
NIKKEI 225 -0.69% 23523.24 Real-time Quote.0.72%
NOMURA CO., LTD. -2.66% 1242 End-of-day quote.-12.90%
S&P 500 0.18% 3380.16 Delayed Quote.4.62%
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD End-of-day quote.
SONY CORPORATION -2.23% 7452 End-of-day quote.1.65%
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MFG. CO. LTD. End-of-day quote.
UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH) 0.14% 7.00016 Delayed Quote.0.36%
US DOLLAR / CHINESE YUAN RENMINBI (USD/CNY) 0.22% 6.9947 Delayed Quote.0.36%
US DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (USD/JPY) -0.12% 109.69 Delayed Quote.1.02%
WTI -0.59% 51.62 Delayed Quote.-16.22%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Forex"
10:43pJapan approves bill to help firms to develop 5G, drone technologies
RE
10:02pCENTRAL PEOPLE GOVERNMENT OF PEOPLE RE : Intl community upbeat about Chinese economy undergoing epidemic stress test
PU
09:54pStocks fall after Apple warns on coronavirus impact
RE
09:52pU.S. mulls cutting Huawei off from global chip suppliers, with TSMC in crosshairs
RE
09:47pU.S. mulls cutting Huawei off from global chip suppliers, with TSMC in crosshairs
RE
09:30pEuro edges lower on economic pessimism, Aussie hit by rate outlook
RE
09:26pNissan CEO sees earnings, cashflow under pressure this business year
RE
09:23pAlstom to buy Bombardier rail unit for up to $6.7 billion
RE
09:17pAVZ MINERALS : signs MoU with Ministry of Industry to create a Special Economic Zone in Manono
PU
09:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
Latest news "Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1APPLE INC. : Apple unlikely to meet revenue guidance due to coronavirus impact
2RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD : India's Reliance to Merge Media, Distribution Businesses
3LH GROUP LTD : Coronavirus could be knockout blow for Hong Kong's once-thriving tourism, retail sectors
4Oil prices slip as coronavirus concerns linger
5BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA S.P. : Intesa kicks off Italian bank consolidation with $5.3 billion bid for U..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group