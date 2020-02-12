Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Stocks gain as China says fewer new coronavirus cases

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/12/2020 | 04:21pm EST
Traders work at the New York Stock Exchange

Global equity markets scaled fresh highs on Wednesday after China reported the lowest number of new coronavirus cases in two weeks, boosting hopes the epidemic will be contained and driving up the price of commodities sensitive to Chinese demand.

China confirmed 2,015 new cases of the deadly virus, the lowest daily increase since Jan. 30 as the total rose to 44,653. The report eased financial market concerns about the potential impact on both the Chinese and global economies.

The dollar hit a more than two-year high against the euro as investors poured money into U.S. stocks, even as Dale Fisher, a global expert associated with the World Health Organization, warned that the virus' toll was just beginning outside China.

Crude prices surged on the slowing rate of infection, spurring hopes that demand in the world's second-largest market for oil consumption may begin to recover.

Copper climbed on the belief that China, the biggest metals consumer, faces a short but sharper economic shock than first thought. How harsh the impact will be varies widely.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said the national economic impact from the coronavirus outbreak is a one-time event that will not last beyond 2020.

Markets are clearly encouraged by the moderating trajectory of new and suspected cases of the virus, as well as the continued support of Federal Reserve monetary policy, said David Joy, chief market strategist at Ameriprise Financial.

Renewed enthusiasm among investors also is being driven by corporate earnings growth and a global economic recovery that was becoming evident before the coronavirus outbreak, he said.

Still, investor enthusiasm may be tested once economic data from late January and February begins to roll in, Joy said.

"By a number of measures, valuations are quite extended, making this rally something of a leap of faith," he said. "I would not argue with anyone wishing to bank some of their profits."

Stock indexes around the world hit new highs, including the three major Wall Street gauges, MSCI's world index, the pan-European STOXX 600, Germany's DAX, the S&P/TSX in Canada and the S&P/NZX 50 overnight in New Zealand.

MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe <.MIWD00000PUS> gained 0.57% and emerging market stocks rose 0.90%.

In Europe, the pan-regional STOXX 600 index rose 0.63% and the DAX closed up 0.89%. Stronger iron ore and base metal prices lifted China-sensitive commodity and auto stocks.

On Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 275.08 points, or 0.94%, to 29,551.42. The S&P 500 gained 21.7 points, or 0.65%, to 3,379.45 and the Nasdaq Composite added 87.02 points, or 0.9%, to 9,725.96.

North Sea Brent crude, the global benchmark, rose more than 3%.

Brent crude added $1.78 to settle at $55.79 a barrel while West Texas Intermediate, the U.S. benchmark, rose $1.23 to settle at $51.17 a barrel.

Gold prices traded little changed after touching a one-week low as risk sentiment improved.

U.S. gold futures settled 0.1% higher at $1,571.60 an ounce.

Overnight in Asia, mainland Chinese and Hong Kong shares rose almost 1% <.CSI300>. The offshore-traded yuan reached two-week highs <CNH=D3>. The Thai baht, Korean won and Taiwanese dollar, reliant on Chinese tourism and trade, gained 0.3% to 0.5%.

The dollar index rose 0.28%, with the euro down 0.37% to $1.0874. The Japanese yen <.JPY=> weakened 0.25% versus the greenback at 110.08 per dollar.

Benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury notes fell 11/32 in price to yield 1.6282%.

Yields on core 10-year German government bonds rose 1.6 basis point on the day, at -0.37%, on hopes the spread of the coronavirus may have peaked.

By Herbert Lash
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC. 0.57% 178.64 Delayed Quote.6.63%
CRB COMMODITY INDEX 0.10% 195.01 End-of-day quote.0.00%
DAX 0.89% 13749.78 Delayed Quote.2.86%
DJ INDUSTRIAL 0.94% 29551.42 Delayed Quote.2.59%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.42% 1.08737 Delayed Quote.-2.61%
GOLD -0.09% 1565.785 Delayed Quote.3.61%
LME COPPER CASH 0.64% 5696 End-of-day quote.-7.61%
LONDON BRENT OIL 3.43% 56.1 Delayed Quote.-18.45%
NASDAQ 100 1.00% 9613.201119 Delayed Quote.7.65%
NASDAQ COMP. 0.90% 9725.962173 Delayed Quote.6.11%
S&P 500 0.65% 3379.45 Delayed Quote.3.93%
S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX 0.31% 17832.85 Delayed Quote.3.47%
STOXX EUROPE 600 0.63% 431.16 Delayed Quote.2.05%
STOXX EUROPE 600 NR 0.63% 931.35 Delayed Quote.2.14%
UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH) 0.11% 6.97469 Delayed Quote.0.12%
US DOLLAR INDEX 0.24% 98.96 End-of-day quote.2.23%
WTI 2.81% 51.53 Delayed Quote.-18.91%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Forex"
04:42pMGM Resorts CEO Jim Murren to step down before contract ends
RE
04:41pCAYMAN ISLANDS GOVERNMENT : Statement on EU List of Non-Cooperative Tax Jurisdictions
PU
04:38pDollar gains as coronavirus fears recede
RE
04:36pBRUCE WESTERMAN : Westerman Introduces Trillion Trees Act
PU
04:36pINCOME-DRIVEN REPAYMENT PLANS FOR STUDENT LOANS : Budgetary Costs and Policy Options
PU
04:34pMaterials Up As Coronavirus Fears Subside -- Materials Roundup
DJ
04:28pCentral Banks Adopt Cautious Outlook on Coronavirus -- Update
DJ
04:26pEnergy Up As Investors Reverse Coronavirus Trades On Diminished Fears -- Energy Roundup
DJ
04:25pPentagon set to back Huawei restrictions - Politico
RE
04:25pFacebook starts fact-checking partnership with Reuters
RE
Latest news "Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD : Samsung unveils compact foldable phone, 5G Galaxy S20 to fend off Apple, Huawei
2KERING : KERING : Gucci owner Kering halts spending in China on virus fears
3Oil rises over 3% as demand worries ease amid fewer new coronavirus cases
4BABCOCK INTERNATIONAL GROUP : Babcock nudges down profit forecast on oil and gas woes
5TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LIMIT : TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES : Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group