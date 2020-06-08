Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Stocks gain on quick economic revival hopes, oil slides

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/08/2020 | 12:55pm EDT
The spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in New York

By Herbert Lash

A gauge of global equity markets rose on Monday on hopes of a fast recovery from the coronavirus economic slump while oil slid after Saudi Arabia said an extension of output cuts by producer nations would not include extra cuts by three Gulf countries.

A surprisingly upbeat U.S. jobs report on Friday along with progress toward a European recovery fund, more German fiscal spending and the European Central Bank's decision last week to expand its emergency stimulus program drove recovery hopes.

The U.S. dollar edged higher and commodity currencies gained as risk appetite ramped up. The New Zealand dollar rose to its highest in nearly four months after the government said it had stopped transmission of the coronavirus within the country.

Financial, automotive and retail-oriented and energy shares - the stocks most beaten-down since the pandemic slammed markets - led equity indices higher.

MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe gained 0.41%, but the pan-European STOXX 600 index lost 0.32% after posting its strongest weekly gain in more than eight years on Friday. Jefferies said in a note that the German market, which fell 0.22%, "has become a tad overbought."

On Wall Street, the equity rally put the benchmark S&P 500 less than 1% away from recouping all of this year's losses.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 230.87 points, or 0.85%, to 27,341.85. The S&P 500 gained 12.69 points, or 0.40%, to 3,206.62 and the Nasdaq Composite added 21.54 points, or 0.22%, to 9,835.62.

Yields on top-rated German government bonds dipped but remained near more than two-month highs hit last week on the back of improving sentiment in world markets.

U.S. Treasury yields also fell, with the 10-year note down 3.1 bases points at 0.8735%. Gold rose after a steep decline, boosted by hopes of a dovish monetary policy outlook from the Federal Reserve after the U.S. central bank ends a two-day meeting on Wednesday.

Spot gold added 0.5%.

Oil fell after the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and others agreed on Saturday to sustain cuts agreed to in April that were equal to about 10% of global oil supply.

But Saudi energy minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman told a news conference on Monday that the kingdom and Gulf allies Kuwait and the United Arab Emirates would not cut an extra 1.18 million bpd in July as they are doing this month.

U.S. crude fell 3.24% to $38.27 per barrel and Brent was at $41.07, down 2.91% on the day.

Asia shares rose overnight in a catch-up rally following Friday's U.S. jobs data but gains were capped by Chinese data, published on Sunday, which showed exports contracted in May.

German industrial output meanwhile slumped a record 17.9% in April and firms now expect a bumpy road ahead despite a massive stimulus package.

"European stocks are probably under pressure following weak China data overnight. However, we do not think this marks the end of the rally," said Marija Vertimane, senior strategist at State Street Global Markets.

The Japanese yen strengthened 1.09% versus the greenback at 108.42 per dollar, while the euro was up 0.11% to $1.1296.

The dollar index fell 0.034%.

(Reporting by Herbert Lash and Thyagaraju Adinarayan, additional reporting by Sujata Rao; Editing by Larry King and Alistair Bell)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL 0.93% 27360.84 Delayed Quote.-5.00%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.17% 1.12975 Delayed Quote.0.71%
LONDON BRENT OIL -5.64% 40.86 Delayed Quote.-39.58%
NASDAQ 100 0.04% 9828.311895 Delayed Quote.12.50%
NASDAQ COMP. 0.43% 9855.225329 Delayed Quote.9.38%
S&P 500 0.51% 3210.28 Delayed Quote.-1.14%
STOXX EUROPE 600 -0.32% 374.12 Delayed Quote.-9.74%
STOXX EUROPE 600 NR -0.32% 817.46 Delayed Quote.-8.63%
WTI -5.45% 38.211 Delayed Quote.-39.42%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:33pCATCHING UP : How much further can emerging assets run?
RE
01:33pRecession in U.S. Began in February, NBER Panel Says
DJ
01:33pCARGILL : Wheat and barley malt syrup added to Cargill's label-friendly sweetener options for European food manufacturers
PU
01:28pBANK OF CYPRUS : Spring EU-wide Transparency Exercise 2020
PU
01:26pNasdaq hits new record on swift economic recovery hopes
RE
01:24pSouth Korean court denies arrest warrant request for Samsung heir Jay Y. Lee
RE
01:23pStocks gain on quick economic revival hopes, oil slides
RE
01:18pWR MEADOWS : Russell snow elected as 4th csc vice president
PU
01:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
01:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1ASTRAZENECA PLC : AstraZeneca, Gilead merger doubted by Wall Street analysts
2AIRBUS SE : AIRBUS : Goldman Sachs keeps its Buy rating
3WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : Says Latest Investigation Won't Affect Operating Business
4ERICSSON AB : Ericsson flags losses from China 5G contracts, takes 1 billion SEK charge
5PLUS500 LTD. : Plus500 shares fall 10% after big revenue hit from client trading wins

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group