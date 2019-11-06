Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Stocks grind lower as markets await clues on trade talks

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/06/2019 | 02:37am GMT
A man talks on the phone inside the Shanghai Stock Exchange building at the Pudong financial district in Shanghai

TOKYO (Reuters) - Asian shares pulled back slightly on Wednesday as investors awaited new developments toward scaling back a bruising trade war between the United States and China.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan <.MIAPJ0000PUS> eased 0.11%. Australian shares were down 0.09%, Chinese stocks <.CSI300> drifted 0.08% lower while Japan's Nikkei stock index <.N225> tacked on 0.2%.

Treasury yields fell slightly in Asia and crude oil futures also dipped as investors took a breather as U.S. and Chinese negotiators continued their efforts to seal a preliminary trade deal. The world's two biggest economies have signalled they are pushing hard for a 'phase one' trade agreement, possibly some time this month.

The dollar held onto overnight gains against the yen and the euro after better-than-expected data on the U.S. services sector, but some analysts warn it will be difficult to shake lingering concern about the global economic outlook.

"We've had a good run-up, but there may be some consolidation," said Shane Oliver, head of investment strategy and chief economist at AMP Capital Investors in Sydney.

"The trade war is the biggest reason that global growth has weakened over the past 18 months. We would like to see tariffs scaled back. We're still waiting for clearer signs of a resolution."

U.S. stock futures edged 0.11% lower on Wednesday in Asia after the S&P 500 gave up just 0.01% on Tuesday, having reached a record high in the previous trading session.

Traders and investors hope a preliminary Sino-U.S. trade pact will roll back at least some of the punitive tariffs that Washington and Beijing have imposed on each other's goods, but it is still uncertain when or where U.S. President Donald Trump will meet Chinese President Xi Jinping to sign the agreement.

In the onshore market the yuan <CNY=CFXS> traded at 6.9976 versus the dollar, approaching a three-month high as currency traders took their cue from hopes for a trade deal.

Treasury prices rose slightly in Asia, recovering from a sell-off on Tuesday after data from the Institute for Supply Management (ISM) showed the U.S. services sector expanded more than expected in October.

The yield on benchmark 10-year Treasury notes <US10YT=RR> fell to 1.8442% in Asia on Wednesday, while the two-year yield <US2YT=RR> fell slightly to 1.6145%.

A jump in oil prices overnight also faded in Asian trading. U.S. crude fell 0.47% to $56.96 per barrel. Brent crude fell 0.52% to $62.63 per barrel.

Elsewhere in the currency market, the dollar continued to benefit from the positive ISM data.

The dollar traded at 109.076 yen <JPY=EBS>, close to its highest since Aug. 1. The greenback also changed hands at $1.1075 per euro <EUR=EBS>, approaching its highest level since Oct. 16.

(Editing by Lincoln Feast & Shri Navaratnam)

By Stanley White
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (AUD/JPY) 0.01% 75.218 Delayed Quote.-3.12%
BRITISH POUND / JAPANESE YEN (GBP/JPY) -0.08% 140.489 Delayed Quote.0.16%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (CAD/JPY) -0.14% 82.866 Delayed Quote.2.85%
DJ INDUSTRIAL 0.11% 27492.63 Delayed Quote.17.86%
EURO / JAPANESE YEN (EUR/JPY) -0.07% 120.801 Delayed Quote.-3.84%
JAPANESE YEN / SWISS FRANC (JPY/CHF) 0.09% 0.91 Delayed Quote.1.65%
LONDON BRENT OIL -0.45% 62.61 Delayed Quote.13.89%
NASDAQ 100 -0.01% 8210.175315 Delayed Quote.28.93%
NASDAQ COMP. 0.02% 8434.68021 Delayed Quote.26.39%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (NZD/JPY) -0.07% 69.542 Delayed Quote.-5.60%
NIKKEI 225 1.76% 23251.99 Real-time Quote.14.17%
S&P 500 -0.12% 3074.62 Delayed Quote.22.65%
UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH) -0.05% 6.9976 Delayed Quote.2.38%
US DOLLAR / CHINESE YUAN RENMINBI (USD/CNY) 0.03% 6.996 Delayed Quote.2.25%
US DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (USD/JPY) -0.11% 109.03 Delayed Quote.-0.85%
WTI -0.23% 56.91 Delayed Quote.23.74%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11/05China's Didi says to relaunch Hitch service in November
RE
11/05China's sovereign digital currency not to impact monetary policy - central bank official
RE
11/05CENTRAL PEOPLE GOVERNMENT OF PEOPLE RE : China, Pakistan agrees on further cooperation over CPEC
PU
11/05Indonesia's September retail sales up 0.7% annually
RE
11/05FUJITSU : Suzhou Tongji Blockchain Research Institute and Fujitsu Research and Development Center start Research Collaboration on Blockchain Technology
AQ
11/05Indonesian government to support momentum after sluggish third-quarter GDP growth - vice finance minister
RE
11/05MINISTRY OF NATIONAL DEFENSE OF SOCIALIST REPU : Vietnam, Sri Lanka continue strengthening defence cooperation
PU
11/05CITRUS AUSTRALIA : calls for Government to remove ‘toxic tax' on agriculture
PU
11/05Stocks grind lower as markets await clues on trade talks
RE
11/05DOLLAR INDEX : buoyed by trade deal hopes, strong U.S. economic data
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Oil slips on huge U.S. crude build; hopes for U.S.-China trade talks check losses
2DOLLAR INDEX : Dollar gains on trade deal hopes, strong U.S. economic data
3MATCH GROUP, INC. : Tinder-owner Match forecast hit by rising competition, shares down
4QANTAS AIRWAYS LIMITED : Virgin Australia to trim domestic capacity, axe a Hong Kong route
5MCDONALD'S CORPORATION : MCDONALD : New McDonald's CEO Takes Charge of Strategy He Helped Craft -- Update
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group