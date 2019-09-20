Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Stocks hit as China cancels U.S. farm visits, yields slip

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/20/2019 | 02:43pm EDT
Traders work on the floor at the NYSE in New York

NEW YORK (Reuters) - An index of global stock markets gave up early gains after Chinese agriculture officials who were to visit U.S. farm states next week canceled their trip, dampening optimism on U.S.-China trade talks.

Revived worries about the state of the ongoing trade tensions between Washington and Beijing drove Treasury yields lower and pushed the U.S. dollar down against the safe-haven Japanese yen.

Stocks had started the day stronger as stimulus measures by major central banks eased worries about growth. But optimism faded following the report that the Chinese officials canceled their visit.

The cancellation came as U.S.-Chinese trade talks were held in Washington and U.S. President Donald Trump said he wanted a complete trade deal with the Asian nation, not just an agreement for China to buy more U.S. agricultural goods.

The MSCI world equity index, which tracks shares in 47 countries, was 0.07% lower.

On Wall Street, stocks, which had started the day strong following China cutting a key lending rate for the second straight month, reversed course on the news of the canceled farm visits.

Equity markets have largely welcomed the central bank moves in recent days, including interest rates cuts by the European Central Bank and the U.S. Federal Reserve.

"It's trade-related and markets are just hyper-sensitive to trade," said Paul Nolte, portfolio manager at Kingsview Asset Management in Chicago.

For the week, the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq were set to end slightly lower, their first weekly loss in four weeks.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 50.81 points, or 0.19%, to 27,043.98, the S&P 500 lost 5.33 points, or 0.18%, to 3,001.46 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 44.04 points, or 0.54%, to 8,138.84.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index finished up 0.29%, after giving up some of the gains logged earlier in the session.

Increased concerns that the United States and China are unlikely to forge a trade deal in the near term drove U.S. Treasury yields lower.

Benchmark 10-year notes gained 5/32 in price to yield 1.7579%, down from 1.774% on Thursday.

Bonds were also supported after the New York Federal Reserve said it plans to pour cash into the U.S. banking system through early October to avert another market disruption, after the cost of loans in the overnight repurchase agreement (repo) market soared to 10% on Tuesday.

In foreign exchange markets, the dollar fell sharply against the yen as investors weighed the latest developments on the U.S.-China trade front.

The yen tends to attract demand in times of market stress as the currency is backed by Japan’s current account surplus, which offers it more resilience than currencies of deficit-running countries.

The dollar was 0.27% lower against the Japanese currency. Against a basket of major currencies, the greenback was up 0.24%.

Oil prices edged higher, with Brent set for its biggest weekly gain since January, lifted by rising Middle East tensions and supply concerns after an attack on Saudi Arabia's energy industry last weekend.

"The question is, 'Can they convince the market that they can keep their oil fields safe?'" said Phil Flynn, an analyst at Price Futures Group in Chicago, in a note.

At 1826 GMT, U.S. crude fell 0.07% to $58.09 per barrel and Brent was last at $64.41, up 0.02% on the day.

Lingering tensions in the Middle East along with increased worries about the trade tensions supported gold, and the yellow metal was on pace for its first weekly rise in four. Spot gold was up 0.81% at $1,511.21 an ounce.

(Reporting by Saqib Iqbal Ahmed; Additional reporting by Ambar Warrick and Medha Singh in Bengaluru, Julia Payne in London, Florence Tan in Singapore)

By Saqib Iqbal Ahmed
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL -0.20% 27042.66 Delayed Quote.16.37%
NASDAQ 100 -0.65% 7848.634425 Delayed Quote.24.63%
NASDAQ COMP. -0.53% 8138.224636 Delayed Quote.23.37%
S&P 500 -0.18% 3001.24 Delayed Quote.19.94%
STOXX EUROPE 600 0.29% 392.95 Delayed Quote.15.31%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:52pU.S. repo rate falls after Fed repo operation
RE
02:50pWALMART TO STOP SALES OF E-CIGARETTES IN U.S. STORES : company memo
RE
02:43pStocks hit as China cancels U.S. farm visits, yields slip
RE
02:43pGlobal stocks hit as China cancels U.S. farm visits, yields slip
RE
02:42pEXCELERATE ENERGY LP : U.S. Ambassador to Pakistan Visits the Exquisite – the Hardest Working FSRU
PU
02:38pTODAY'S LOGISTICS REPORT : Amazon Plugging In; Shipbuilding Gassing Up; Resetting Oil Tankers
DJ
02:37pUSTDA U S TRADE AND DEVELOPMENT AGENCY : Connects U.S. Companies to LNG Opportunities in the Dominican Republic
PU
02:34pEU court ruling on Starbucks, Fiat million euro tax orders on September 24
RE
02:31pA big fiscal splash still a step too far for Europe
RE
02:29pFedspeak in three voices, from recession to bubbles to 'in a good place'
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Real crunch from Saudi Arabia's oil outage has yet to be felt
2CHINESE OFFICIALS TO VISIT U.S. FARMLAND AS TRADE TALKS CONTINUE: U.S. agriculture chief
3U.S. building coalition after Saudi oil attack, Iran warns against war
4ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND GROUP : Britain's Thomas Cook scrambles for $250 million to avert collapse
5TELEFONICA : TELEFONICA : Telefónica and Atresmedia join forces to create Spanish-language fiction content aro..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group