Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Stocks mostly flat on profit concerns, oil gains

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/08/2019 | 11:59am EDT
Traders work on the floor at the NYSE in New York

NEW YORK - A gauge of global equities was mostly flat on Monday as another drop in Boeing shares and concerns U.S. companies will report a decline in earnings for the first time in three years were offset by rising crude prices that lifted oil shares.

Oil prices rose to their highest since November, driven by fighting in Libya along with ongoing supply cuts pledged by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and U.S. sanctions against Iran and Venezuela.

West Texas Intermediate, the U.S. benchmark, gained more than 1 percent while global benchmark Brent rose almost as much, lifting the energy components of the FTSE 100 index in London and the S&P 500 on Wall Street.

But U.S. stocks retreated from the S&P 500's seven-day winning streak as investors braced for what could be the first decline in corporate profits since 2016 as the quarterly reporting of earnings begins in earnest at the end of the week.

This earnings season will pit negative profit expectations against this year's stock rally, said Michael Arone, chief investment strategist at State Street Global Advisors in Boston.

"The market is going to struggle to continue to find catalysts to move at this pace. It's been a great start and a lot of good news already priced into the stock market," Arone said, referring to the S&P 500's 15 percent gain year-to-date.

If earnings come in better than expected and are positive, that could provide more upside to equities if the U.S.-China trade war is resolved and economic data remains solid, he said.

MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe shed 0.04% after earlier hitting a six-month high, while in Europe, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of leading regional shares fell 0.2%.

Shares fell as data showed German exports and imports fell more than expected in February, the latest sign that Europe's biggest economy will likely post meager growth for the first quarter.

On Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 116.08 points, or 0.44%, to 26,308.91. The S&P 500 declined 6.23 points, or 0.22%, to 2,886.51 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 13.02 points, or 0.16%, to 7,925.67.

The dollar fell against a basket of currencies as recent strong economic data eased worries about global growth and led investors to reduce safe-haven positions in the greenback.

The euro moved further above a one-month low set last week as investors squared positions before a European Central Bank meeting this week.

The dollar index fell 0.33%, with the euro up 0.4% at $1.1259. The Japanese yen strengthened 0.22% versus the greenback to 111.47 per dollar.

U.S. Treasury debt prices edged lower in generally quiet trading, pressured by upcoming government debt and corporate supply.

Ten-year Greek government bond yields were near their lowest in more than 13 years as encouraging headlines boosted sentiment toward the country and zero percent German Bund yields pushed investors into riskier assets before an ECB meeting on Wednesday.

Greece's 10-year bond yield dropped one basis point to 3.53%, just shy of a 3.50% reading that would be its lowest yield since January 2006. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures rose 90 cents to $63.98 per barrel. Brent gained 55 cents to $70.89 per barrel.

(Reporting by Herbert Lash; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)

By Herbert Lash
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL -0.56% 26276.74 Delayed Quote.13.28%
FTSE 100 INDEX 0.28% 7234.11 End-of-day quote.0.00%
NASDAQ 100 -0.15% 7566.017294 Delayed Quote.19.73%
NASDAQ COMP. -0.21% 7920.98576 Delayed Quote.19.64%
S&P 500 -0.24% 2885.55 Delayed Quote.15.39%
US DOLLAR INDEX 0.09% 97.4 End-of-day quote.0.74%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:21pFiat Chrysler to pay $110 million to settle U.S. investor suit
RE
12:18pPGA TOUR : TaylorMade to sell Tiger Woods replica P-7TW irons at retail
PU
12:18pBIFA BRITISH INTERNATIONAL FREIGHT ASSOCIATION : WTO reports on global trade developments in 2018
PU
12:18pBIOVERSITY INTERNATIONAL : Safeguarding the future of banana against changing climates, pests and diseases
PU
12:17pU.S. Government Bonds Waver as Inflation Data Looms
DJ
12:16pExplainer - For Fed's trillions in bonds, size isn't all that matters
RE
12:15pFed Moves to Ease Living Wills, Allowing Large Banks to File Wind-Down Plans Less Frequently -- Update
DJ
12:13pUN ESCWA UNITED NATIONS ECONOMIC AND SOCIAL COMM : Deputy Secretary-General calls for a transformation of the organization to empower those furthest behind
PU
12:03p10 THINGS TO KNOW THIS WEEK : April 8
PU
12:01pWall Street rally stalls on Boeing slide, earnings jitters
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1PREMIER OIL : PREMIER OIL : management given pay boost as shares bounce back
2AIRBUS SE : Boeing's 737 production cut hits its shares and those of suppliers
3GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY : GENERAL ELECTRIC : EU fines GE $58 million over misleading data in Danish deal
4BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE AG : Jaguar Land Rover begins Brexit-linked UK plant shutdowns
5BARCLAYS PLC : BARCLAYS : London judge discharges jury in landmark Barclays Qatar case

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About