Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Stocks near record highs on trade hopes, dollar gains

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/27/2019 | 04:25pm EST
FILE PHOTO: The New York Stock Exchange is pictured in the Manhattan borough of New York

The U.S. dollar rose and a gauge of global equities pushed closer to an all-time high on Wednesday after a batch of U.S. economic data brightened the economic outlook and investors remained bullish on prospects for a U.S.-China trade accord.

Stocks on Wall Street set all-time highs, the latest surge to push the Dow Industrials and S&P 500 to closing records in five of the past nine sessions, with the Nasdaq setting a record on six of those days.

MSCI's gauge of stock markets across the globe <.MIWD00000PUS> gained 0.36% and hovered less than 1 point from an all-time high of 550.63 established in January 2018. The index closed at 549.68.

Major pan-European equity indexes traded at highs last seen in 2015 while MSCI's emerging markets index also gained, all bolstered by hopes the United States and China were close to an initial deal to end a 16-month trade war.

An improving economic outlook for 2020 has given investors more to cheer, said Joseph LaVorgna, chief economist for the Americas at French bank Natixis in New York.

"Basically, as goes the stock market so goes the economy," LaVorgna said. "If you look at what the equity market is telling us it is consistent with a pick-up of GDP growth next year."

The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose 0.32% while earlier in Asia Japan's Nikkei <.N225> rose 0.28% and most other Asian markets gained on hopes of a trade deal.

Chinese shares fell as weak industrial profit data highlighted growing strains on China's economy.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 42.32 points, or 0.15%, to 28,164. The S&P 500 gained 13.11 points, or 0.42%, to 3,153.63 and the Nasdaq Composite added 57.24 points, or 0.66%, to 8,705.18.

Adding to optimism was data showing U.S. economic growth picked up slightly in the third quarter, rather than slowing as initially reported in October. Other data indicated U.S. consumer spending rose steadily last month.

Two other U.S. economic reports showed orders for non-defense capital goods excluding aircraft, a proxy for business spending plans, surged 1.2% in October while initial claims for state unemployment benefits declined.

The dollar index rose 0.15%, with the euro down 0.16% to $1.1.

The Japanese yen weakened 0.46% versus the greenback at 109.56 per dollar.

Sterling wobbled more as pre-election opinion polls showed some narrowing of the lead British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Conservatives enjoy over opposition parties, although he remains favoured to gain an overall majority.

Kay Van-Petersen, global macro strategist at Saxo Capital Markets in Singapore, said while trade hopes might be driving some tactical, near-term moves in the market, they were mostly just "noise." The Federal Reserve policy is more important.

The broader market direction is "about the accommodative Fed and accommodative monetary policy and the fact that structurally the meta-trend is still lower in yields and rates," he said.

China had seized on the plunge in borrowing costs to issue its biggest international bond ever on Tuesday.

The benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note fell 8/32 in price to lift its yield to 1.7689%.

In Europe, core European government debt yields rose slightly, with yields on benchmark German 10-year bonds pushing above one-month lows.

Benchmark German 10-year bond yields traded at -0.371%, holding above a November low of -0.384%.

Oil edged lower after a report showing U.S. crude inventories grew unexpectedly last week, but optimism that a U.S.-China trade deal would be reached soon limited losses.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude fell 30 cents to settle at $58.11 a barrel. Global benchmark Brent crude settled down 21 cents to $64.06 a barrel.

U.S. gold futures settled 0.5% lower at $1,453 per ounce, heading for its worst month in almost three years after a 3.5% drop. [GOL/]

By Herbert Lash
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL 0.15% 28164 Delayed Quote.20.55%
NASDAQ 100 0.70% 8444.708853 Delayed Quote.30.58%
NASDAQ COMP. 0.66% 8705.175184 Delayed Quote.28.20%
NIKKEI 225 0.28% 23437.77 Real-time Quote.15.11%
S&P 500 0.42% 3153.63 Delayed Quote.25.28%
STOXX EUROPE 600 0.32% 409.81 Delayed Quote.19.12%
US DOLLAR INDEX 0.15% 98.4 End-of-day quote.1.77%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09:29pMaterials Up On Trade-Deal Hopes -- Materials Roundup
DJ
09:27pStocks near record highs on trade hopes, dollar gains
RE
09:27pEnergy Up As Futures Weakness Offset By Trade Hopes -- Energy Roundup
DJ
09:25pStocks near record highs on trade hopes, dollar gains
RE
09:23pStocks near record highs on trade hopes, dollar gains
RE
09:22pSolid data, trade hopes lift Wall Street to records
RE
09:19pU.S. assures banks on dollar dealings with China's COSCO hit by Iran sanctions
RE
09:17pU.S. assures banks on dollar dealings with China's COSCO hit by Iran sanctions
RE
09:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
09:09pUpbeat U.S. data lifts dollar; sterling rises
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Oil slips after U.S. crude build and record production
2EXCLUSIVE: Hedge fund Citadel's commodities business up about $1 billion for the year - sources
3SKANDINAVISKA ENSKILDA BANKEN AB : Swedish Broadcaster Alleges SEB Ties to Money Laundering, Magnitsky Affair
4BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC : BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO : 2019 Second Half Pre-Close Trading Update
5AMP LIMITED : Five years of Australian finance scandals

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group