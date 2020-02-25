Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Stocks, oil fall further on accelerating coronavirus concerns

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/25/2020 | 03:28pm EST
Traders work on the floor at the NYSE in New York

Stocks and oil prices tumbled on Tuesday and the benchmark U.S. debt yield hit a record low on growing concern about the effects of the spread of the novel coronavirus on the global economy.

The market sell-off accelerated after the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Americans should begin to prepare for community spread of the virus.

The Japanese yen strengthened against the dollar for a third session running, in a sign that traders were in search of relatively safer assets.

The flu-like virus has now infected more than 80,000 people, 10 times more cases than the SARS coronavirus. Several European countries were dealing with their first infections, feeding worries about a pandemic.

The World Health Organization, however, has said the epidemic in China, where it began in December, peaked between Jan. 23 and Feb. 2 and has been declining since.

On Wall Street, where stocks fell the most in two years on Monday, indexes shed over 3% at session lows.

"For the first time in a while we're finally waking up to the fact that this issue could go on for a while and have a significant impact on Chinese and global economic growth and potentially the United States," said Randy Frederick, vice president of trading and derivatives for Charles Schwab in Austin.

"When people react to it because they don't travel or go to restaurants or go shopping, that'll have an immediate impact on the economy. It depends how long it goes an how wide the spread," he said.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 739.32 points, or 2.64%, to 27,221.48, the S&P 500 lost 79.28 points, or 2.46%, to 3,146.61 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 192.51 points, or 2.09%, to 9,028.77.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index lost 1.76% and MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe <.MIWD00000PUS> shed 1.98%.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan <.MIAPJ0000PUS> closed 0.14% higher, while Japan's Nikkei futures lost 0.56%.

BET ON RATE CUTS

The risks are such that bond markets are betting that central banks will have to ride to the rescue with new stimulus.

Futures for the Federal Reserve funds rate <0#FF:> have surged in the last few days to price in a 50-50 chance of a quarter-point rate cut as early as April. In all, they imply more than 50 basis points of reductions by year end.

The indication of falling U.S. rates hit the dollar against a basket of its peers.

"Signs of the USD being penalized for having a central bank with some capacity to cut rates raises the question of whether rate spreads are likely to become a key driver any time soon," said Alan Ruskin, chief international strategist at Deutsche Bank.

The dollar index <=USD> fell 0.345%, with the euro up 0.22% to $1.0876.

The yen strengthened 0.56% versus the greenback at 110.12 per dollar. Sterling was last trading at $1.3, up 0.56% on the day.

The rush to bonds dragged yields on 10-year U.S. Treasury notes to a record low of 1.307%. The U.S. benchmark last rose 15/32 in price to yield 1.3271%, from 1.377% late on Monday.

The 30-year bond set a fresh record low at 1.786 and last rose 29/32 in price to yield 1.7983%.

Gold ran into profit-taking after hitting a seven-year peak overnight, and last dropped 0.8% to $1,647.81 an ounce.

Oil prices continued to fall as demand concerns linked to the virus' spread outweighed supply cuts.

U.S. crude fell 3.07% to $49.85 per barrel and Brent was last at $54.75, down 2.75% on the day.

(Reporting by Rodrigo Campos, additional reporting by Ritvik Carvalho and Alex Lawler in London and Sinéad Carew, Jessica Resnick-Ault and Kate Duguid in New York; Editing by Dan Grebler, Cynthia Osterman and Richard Chang)

By Rodrigo Campos
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL -2.75% 27186.86 Delayed Quote.1.59%
NASDAQ 100 -2.13% 8885.11814 Delayed Quote.8.17%
NASDAQ COMP. -2.24% 9014.119908 Delayed Quote.6.73%
NIKKEI 225 -3.34% 22605.41 Real-time Quote.-1.14%
S&P 500 -2.62% 3141.62 Delayed Quote.3.31%
STOXX EUROPE 600 -1.76% 404.6 Delayed Quote.2.94%
US DOLLAR INDEX 0.16% 99.87 End-of-day quote.3.17%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Forex"
03:27pU.S. dollar falls as expectations of a Fed rate cut rise
RE
03:26pDelta offers free rebooking for travel to parts of Italy
RE
03:21pGlobal stocks sink further on lingering coronavirus fears
RE
03:20pJuul under scrutiny by 39 state attorneys general
RE
03:19pColombia face potential Tokyo 2020 weightlifting ban after positive tests
RE
03:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
03:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
03:12pOil falls for 3rd day as virus fears accelerate on U.S. warning
RE
03:11pIEX plan to thwart predatory trading with AI gets pension backing
RE
03:11pHezbollah says it opposes IMF management of Lebanon crisis
RE
Latest news "Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1MODERNA, INC. : MODERNA : Ships mRNA Vaccine Against Novel Coronavirus (mRNA-1273) for Phase 1 Study
2Oil falls for 3rd day as virus fears accelerate on U.S. warning
3M&G PLC : Hedge fund Third Point calls on Prudential to break up
4MEGGITT PLC : UK stocks fall further as coronavirus triggers new sell-off
5MALLINCKRODT PLC : MALLINCKRODT: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group