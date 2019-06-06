Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Stocks, oil jump amid optimism over Mexican tariffs delay

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/06/2019 | 05:21pm EDT
Traders work on the floor at the NYSE in New York

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Major world stock indexes and oil prices jumped on Thursday as investor optimism grew following a report that the United States is considering a delay in imposing tariffs on Mexican imports.

The Mexican peso also surged after the Bloomberg News report, which cited unidentified sources saying that U.S. President Donald Trump could put off implementing the tariffs he has threatened to impose on Mexican goods as soon as Monday.

Adding to investor bullishness was a Washington Post report on the outlines of an immigration deal being discussed by U.S. and Mexican officials to thwart the threatened tariffs.

Quincy Krosby, chief market strategist at Prudential Financial in Newark, New Jersey, said that while investors are viewing the tariff delay news as a positive, they are likely to remain guarded when it comes to trade-related news.

"When you have a fluid situation in terms of the tariffs, it calls for caution and patience on the part of investors," she said.

After the closing bell, a White House spokeswoman said the Monday deadline for tariffs on Mexico has not changed, and U.S. Vice President Mike Pence said Mexico has to take decisive action on immigration to avoid tariffs.

Earlier in the day, Trump said he would decide on whether to levy more tariffs on China "probably right after the G20," which is being held on June 28-29. That came after his overnight threat to put tariffs on "at least" another $300 billion worth of Chinese goods.

On Wall Street, Thursday was the first time since mid-May that the three major indexes gained ground for three sessions in a row.

Hopes of an interest rate cut from the Federal Reserve have helped to support the market amid the trade tensions and mixed economic data that has rekindled worries about the health of the world's top economies.

Friday brings the closely watched monthly U.S. jobs report.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 181.09 points, or 0.71%, to 25,720.66, the S&P 500 gained 17.34 points, or 0.61%, to 2,843.49, and the Nasdaq Composite added 40.08 points, or 0.53%, to 7,615.55.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index lost 0.02% and MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe gained 0.33%.

Mexico's peso gained as much as 1.2% from where it was trading before the Bloomberg report on the Mexico tariffs. Earlier, it suffered a double whammy of trade woes with the United States and a downgrade of the country's credit rating.

In late trading, the Mexican peso lost 0.57% versus the U.S. dollar to 19.71.

The dollar index fell 0.28%, with the euro up 0.49% to $1.1274.

Oil prices jumped on the U.S.-Mexico trade report. U.S. crude rose 2.73% to $53.09 per barrel.

U.S. YIELD CURVE FLATTENS

The U.S. Treasury yield curve flattened as the European Central Bank committed to leaving interest rates alone into the first half of 2020.

The gap between two-year and 10-year yields narrowed by 4.4 basis points to 23.30 basis point.

The ECB's move disappointed traders who had bet on a rate cut, but most yields ended the day higher in the wake of the Bloomberg report on tariffs.

In late U.S. trading, benchmark 10-year Treasury yields were up 0.80 basis point at 2.131%.

(Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Additional reporting by Richard Leong and Laila Kearney in New York; Editing by Dan Grebler and Leslie Adler)

By Caroline Valetkevitch
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL 0.71% 25720.66 Delayed Quote.9.48%
NASDAQ 100 0.76% 7275.926742 Delayed Quote.14.07%
NASDAQ COMP. 0.53% 7615.553232 Delayed Quote.13.44%
S&P 500 0.61% 2843.49 Delayed Quote.11.82%
STOXX EUROPE 600 -0.02% 374.01 Delayed Quote.10.79%
US DOLLAR INDEX -0.46% 96.87 End-of-day quote.0.19%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:43pAs Mexico-U.S. talks progress, markets rise on hopes a deal could be close
RE
05:39pTrump tariffs could sink Mexican peso to lowest point this year - analysts
RE
05:38pDRINKER BIDDLE & REATH LLP : New Antidumping and Countervailing Duty Petitions on Collated Steel Staples from China, Korea, and Taiwan
PU
05:33pAs Mexico-U.S. talks progress, markets rise on hopes a deal could be close
RE
05:23pPence says encouraged that Mexico is willing to do more on immigration
RE
05:23pVIA CHRISTI HOSPITALS WICHITA : AMG Via Christi Wichita area's first to offer innovative treatment for benign prostatic hyperplasia
PU
05:21pMEXICO OFFERS TO SEND NATIONAL GUARD TO SOUTHERN BORDER TO STEM MIGRATION : sources
RE
05:21pWHITE HOUSE STANDS FIRM ON MONDAY DEADLINE FOR MEXICO TARIFFS : spokeswoman
RE
05:21pU.S. House panel chairman says he'll seek to block any tariffs on Mexico
RE
05:21pU.S. MULLS DELAYING THREATENED TARIFFS ON MEXICAN PRODUCTS : Bloomberg
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1France seeks to fend off blame for FCA-Renault deal collapse
2CHINA MINMETALS RARE EARTH CO LTD : China rare earth prices soar on their potential role in trade war
3CMC MARKETS PLC : CMC Markets chief says worst is over after profit plunges 90%
4APPLE : JPMorgan to shutter its smartphone bank account a year after nationwide launch
5GVC HOLDINGS : GVC : dealt bloody nose as investors rebel against remuneration report

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About