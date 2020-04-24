Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Markets

News : Markets
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 

Stocks on Track for Modest Weekly Losses

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/24/2020 | 02:21pm EDT

By Joe Wallace, Alexander Osipovich and Xie Yu

U.S. stocks climbed Friday at the end of a week when shares were battered by a collapse in oil prices and fresh signs of a severe economic downturn.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 100 points, or 0.5%, in afternoon trading. The S&P 500 ticked up 0.7%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite added 1%.

All three indexes are poised to close the week with losses, reversing course after two consecutive weeks of eye-popping gains. The Dow is on track to fall more than 2% for the week, after its biggest two-week rally since the 1930s.

The economic toll of lockdowns imposed to stymie the coronavirus has become increasingly apparent, with jobless claims shooting higher in the U.S. and gauges of business activity sinking world-wide.

Investors say the stock market is vulnerable to further declines as the downturn gathers momentum, leading to profit warnings, dividend cuts and bankruptcies.

"We're experiencing one of the largest demand shocks since the Great Depression," said Robert McAdie, chief cross-asset strategist at BNP Paribas.

A series of spending packages approved by Congress, as well as stimulus efforts by the Federal Reserve, helped fuel the rebound from the depths of the coronavirus selloff in late March. The Dow has risen about 25% from its March 23 low but remains down 17% for the year.

President Trump signed legislation Friday to extend more financial aid to small businesses and hospitals. The $484 billion bill was approved Thursday by the Democratic-controlled House of Representatives.

Going forward, though, Democrats and Republicans may have a harder time agreeing on federal aid to hard-hit businesses, a factor that could limit market gains, said Paul Christopher, head of global market strategy at Wells Fargo Investment Institute.

"Both parties will have divergent interests going forward," he said, citing aid to energy companies and moves to boost infrastructure spending as potential areas of conflict. "As each party tries to focus on its voter base before the election, it's going to become harder to find agreement."

The U.S death toll from the new coronavirus surpassed 50,000 people on Friday, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

In corporate news, shares of Intel fell 0.1% after the chip maker joined many companies in pulling its guidance for the year because of business uncertainty. J.C. Penney shares slid 12% after The Wall Street Journal reported that the troubled retailer is in advanced talks for bankruptcy funding with a group of lenders.

Freeport-McMoRan was among the best performing stocks in the S&P 500, rising 8%, after the mining company outlined plans to cut operating costs this year by $1.3 billion.

With results in from about a quarter of the companies in the S&P 500, first-quarter earnings are projected to drop 16% from a year earlier, according to FactSet. Projections have continued to fall in recent weeks as more companies have reported.

Oil prices rose at the end of a tumultuous week in energy markets. Futures contracts to deliver U.S. crude oil in June gained 4.4% to $17.22 a barrel on Friday. But they were still on course for losses of more than 30% for the week, which would make this the worst week for U.S. crude futures ever.

The price of a thinly-traded contract for delivery in May fell below zero for the first time Monday, shocking many investors who hadn't even realized that such a move was possible.

The slide is another indication of the way the pandemic has shut down swaths of business activity, said Altaf Kassam, head of investment strategy for State Street Global Advisors in Europe.

"The economic data are certainly pretty dire," Mr. Kassam said. "A lot of companies, their guidance is unsurprisingly quite brutal."

Investors bought government bonds, pushing the yield on the 10-year U.S. Treasury note down to 0.598%, from 0.613% on Thursday. Bond yields move in the opposite direction from prices.

In overseas markets, the Stoxx Europe 600 index fell 1.1% after national leaders warned it could take months for the European Union to form a crisis-recovery fund.

An indicator of business activity in Germany, Europe's largest economy, fell to its lowest level on record Friday. "The coronavirus crisis is striking the German economy with full fury," said the Ifo Institute, which produces the index.

Shares fell in much of Asia, with major indexes there posting weekly losses for the first time in several weeks. South Korea's Kospi fell 1.3%, China's Shanghai Composite lost 1.1% and Japan's Nikkei 225 declined 0.9%.

Write to Joe Wallace at Joe.Wallace@wsj.com, Alexander Osipovich at alexander.osipovich@dowjones.com and Xie Yu at Yu.Xie@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL 0.81% 23707.51 Delayed Quote.-17.74%
KOSPI COMPOSITE INDEX -1.47% 1887.04 Real-time Quote.-12.90%
NASDAQ 100 1.29% 8752.156175 Delayed Quote.-3.78%
NASDAQ COMP. 1.29% 8604.132728 Delayed Quote.-7.91%
NIKKEI 225 -0.86% 19262 Real-time Quote.-18.50%
S&P 500 1.10% 2829.05 Delayed Quote.-13.40%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Markets"
02:21pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks on Track for Modest Weekly Losses
DJ
12:29pLONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : Oil sell-off, virus fears push FTSE 100 to second straight weekly loss
RE
12:20pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks on Track for Modest Weekly Losses
DJ
12:08pEUROPE : European shares slide as EU stimulus fails to impress
RE
10:34aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks on Track for Modest Weekly Losses
DJ
09:51aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Make Modest Gains After Volatile Thursday
DJ
09:08aFutures Point to Modest Gains for U.S. Stocks
DJ
08:15aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : S&P 500, Nasdaq Futures -- Technical Analysis
DJ
06:57aFutures Point to Modest Gains for U.S. Stocks as Economic Toll of Lockdowns Mounts
DJ
05:35aGlobal Stocks Fall as Economic Toll of Lockdowns Mounts
DJ
Latest news "Markets"

MOST READ NEWS

1GILEAD SCIENCES : GILEAD SCIENCES : disputes report that its drug flopped in leaked coronavirus trial
2NESTLÉ S.A. : Nestle 1Q Sales Fell Despite Some Stockpiling, Holds Guidance -- Update
3ROYAL DUTCH SHELL : ROYAL DUTCH SHELL : Shell To Provide An Additional Opportunity For Shareholder Engagement ..
4SOPRA STERIA GROUP : SOPRA STERIA : Revenue for 1st quarter 2020
5AHOLD DELHAIZE N.V. : Here's why you can't find frozen fries, while U.S. farmers are sitting on tons of potato..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group