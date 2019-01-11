Stocks on Track for Weekly Gains as Growth Fears Ease

By Riva Gold

Stocks in Europe and Asia moved slightly higher Friday, keeping major world markets on track for another week of solid gains.

The Stoxx Europe 600 edged up 0.1% in early trading, putting it on course to end the week 1.7% higher. Oil-and-gas companies led Friday's advance as Brent crude oil rose 0.6% to $62.06 a barrel, a climb of nearly 9% so far this week.

In Asia, Hong Kong's Hang Seng advanced 0.4% and Japan's Nikkei rose 1% ahead of a long weekend, with both indexes rising around 4% this week.

S&P 500 futures pointed to a flat open on Wall Street after five straight sessions of gains and an increase of 2.6% for the index so far this week.

The more positive tone in stock markets this month has come amid reassurance from the Federal Reserve it would adjust its pace of tightening monetary policy if needed, as well as hopes for progress in U.S.-China trade relations, rising oil prices and signs the U.S. economy remains healthy.

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell reiterated the central bank's flexible outlook on raising rates at an appearance in Washington, D.C., on Thursday. Fed Vice Chairman Richard Clarida separately said low inflation should allow the bank to be patient with future interest-rate increases.

"You basically have a dovish fed and a still strong economy -- a positive cocktail for markets," said Thomas Costerg, senior economist at Pictet Wealth Management. "The key question is does growth deliver, and does it percolate into corporate earnings?"

Meanwhile, following midlevel trade talks held in Beijing this week, China and the U.S. are moving ahead with plans for higher-level talks, with President Xi Jinping's economic-policy chief scheduled to visit Washington in late January.

Uncertainty around the trade outlook had weighed down readings on the global economy in recent weeks and led analysts to rapidly downgrade their forecasts for corporate earnings next year.

"Earnings estimates were slashed in anticipation of trade war," said Mike Thompson, head of S&P Investment Advisory Services.

Now, "It's easier to be optimistic at these levels, and there's more clarity [on the economic and policy outlook]" he said, noting he expects U.S. earnings to exceed expectations by a large margin as fourth quarter results begin to pour in next week.

Write to Riva Gold at riva.gold@wsj.com