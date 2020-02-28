Stocks pare losses slightly; Fed chair vows to support economy as appropriate

Log in
02/28/2020 | 02:42pm EST
A screen shows the Dow Jones Industrial Average after the close of trading on the floor at the NYSE in New York

The S&P 500 pared losses slightly after the U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said the economy was solid though coronavirus posed a risk and he vowed that the central bank would "use its tools and act as appropriate to support the economy." {nW1N2AL00A]

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 749.36 points, or 2.91%, to 25,017.28, the S&P 500 lost 71.97 points, or 2.42%, to 2,906.79 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 149.41 points, or 1.74%, to 8,417.07.

(Reporting By Sinéad Carew)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL -2.42% 25228.1 Delayed Quote.-5.54%
NASDAQ 100 -1.09% 8372.233582 Delayed Quote.1.17%
NASDAQ COMP. -1.26% 8484.108422 Delayed Quote.-0.08%
S&P 500 -1.90% 2931.86 Delayed Quote.-3.54%
