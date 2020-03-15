Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Stocks plunge, dollar slides as Fed's emergency cut spooks investors

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/15/2020 | 09:29pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: An employee counts U.S. dollar bills at a money exchange office in central Cairo

Stocks were slammed on Monday and the dollar battered after emergency rate cuts in the United States and New Zealand, and a raft of steps by policymakers worldwide failed to stem the rout in markets spooked by the broadening fallout of the coronavirus.

U.S. stock futures plunged 4.8% to hit their down limit before daybreak in Singapore. The dollar sank more than 2% against the yen.

Australia's benchmark stock index fell 7% in the first quarter-hour of trade before paring some of the losses. U.S. crude fell 5% to under $30 per barrel.

New Zealand shares were down 3%. Japan's Nikkei was up 0.1% after a more than 6% decline on Friday to the lowest since late 2016. South Korea's KOSPI <.KS11> was a shade weaker.

That left MSCI's index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan <.MIAPJ0000PUS> off 0.5% to a level not seen since early 2017.

The U.S. Federal Reserve cut interest rates by 100 basis points on Sunday to a target range of 0% to 0.25%. It said it would expand its balance sheet by at least $700 billion in coming weeks.

"It may be a shot in the arm for risk assets and help to address liquidity concerns...however, it also raises the question of whether the Fed has anything left in the tank should the spread of the virus not be contained," said Kerry Craig, global market Strategist at J.P. Morgan Asset Management.

"We really need to see the fiscal side...to prevent a longer than needed economic slowdown."

New Zealand's central bank also slashed interest rates by 75 basis points, sinking the country's currency, as it prepared for a "significant" hit to the economy.

U.S. Treasuries futures jumped more than a full point.

E-mini futures for the S&P 500 index dropped 4.77% to their daily trading limit outside the United States.

Lockdowns and travel bans spread across the globe over the weekend, affecting tens of millions of people.

"(The Fed) must really be scared. To do that in one fell swoop is really quite shocking," said Robert Pavlik, chief investment strategist at Slatestone Wealth LLC in New York.

"They pulled out whatever weapons they had and my sense is I think it may help initially but I don?t think it goes much further because this is still a developing issue. They used up basically all their ammunition and we?re down to sticks and stones."

Five other central banks also cut pricing on their swap lines to make it easier to provide dollars to their financial institutions facing stress in credit markets.

The swap lines were set up by the Fed, the Bank of Canada, European Central Bank, Bank of England, Bank of Japan and Swiss National Bank during the financial crisis. They also agreed to offer three-month credit in U.S. dollars on a regular basis and at a rate cheaper than usual.

The move was designed to bring down the price banks and companies pay to access U.S. dollars, which has surged in recent weeks as the pandemic spooked investors.

U.S. President Donald Trump called the move "terrific" and "very good news."

Along with the New Zealand cut, and Australia's central bank poured $3.6 billion in liquidity into Australia's financial system.

"Global markets have dislocated further with increasing signs of stress in some markets, sharply reduced liquidity, and price action hinting at forced selling," RBC economist Su-lin Ong said in a note.

"Beyond just a tightening of financial conditions, the risk is these moves worsen a real economy already struggling with the onset of COVID-19," she added.

In currency markets, the dollar was last down 0.9% on the Japanese yen at 106.86, having fallen 1.7% earlier in the day. The euro climbed 0.1% to $1.1119.

The risk-sensitive Australian dollar fell 0.5% to $0.6163 <AUD=D4> while the New Zealand dollar <NZD=D4> slipped 0.3% to $0.6040. Oil prices fell about 5% and gold rose.

Brent crude was last off $1.17, or 3.5%, to $32.68 per barrel while U.S. crude slipped 73 cents, or 2.3% to $31 a barrel.

By Wayne Cole
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL 9.36% 23185.62 Delayed Quote.-18.76%
KOSPI COMPOSITE INDEX -2.90% 1768.73 Real-time Quote.-19.57%
NASDAQ 100 10.07% 7995.262796 Delayed Quote.-16.83%
NASDAQ COMP. 9.35% 7874.87539 Delayed Quote.-19.74%
NIKKEI 225 -6.08% 17431.05 Real-time Quote.-21.55%
S&P 500 9.29% 2711.02 Delayed Quote.-16.09%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:12pChina's Average New Home Price Rose 5.8% in Feb
DJ
10:04pChina surprisingly keeps MLF rate unchanged despite emergency U.S. rate cut
RE
09:47pNORD GOLD : Nordgold confirms acquisition of 19.9% strategic stake in Cardinal Resources
PU
09:45pOil extends slide, nears $30 a barrel as virus weighs on global economy
RE
09:35pMore U.S. retailers shut stores to limit coronavirus spread
RE
09:34pStocks plunge, dollar slides as Fed's emergency cut spooks investors
RE
09:32pChina central bank to conduct unexpected MLF operations on Monday - traders
RE
09:29pStocks plunge, dollar slides as Fed's emergency cut spooks investors
RE
09:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
09:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1LANDS' END, INC. : More U.S. retailers shut stores to limit coronavirus spread
2DELTA AIR LINES INC. : OUR COMMITMENT REMAINS: Your Update from Ed Bastian
3MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL : MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL : Statement On Temporary Closure Of Las Vegas Properties
4PRESS RELEASE | MARCH 15, 2020 Statement on Modifying 2020 Census Operations The Census Bureau continues to..
5BANK OF JAPAN : URGENT: BOJ to move forward policy meeting after Fed's rate cut

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group