Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Stocks rally after Chinese data boost to close worst quarter since 2008

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/31/2020 | 04:48am EDT
People wearing protective face masks look at a stock quotation board outside a brokerage in Tokyo

World stocks looked set to close their worst quarter since 2008 on a brighter note on Tuesday, as strong Chinese factory data held out hope for an economic revival even as much of the rest of the world shut down to fight the coronavirus.

Stocks have rallied since the start of last week but remain down more than 20% for the quarter. European shares have had an even worst time, suffering their worst three months since 1987.

But with trillions wiped off global markets in March and policymakers responding with more than $10 trillion and counting of fiscal and monetary stimulus packages, a semblance of calm has returned this week.

Some analysts have been bold enough to call a bottom in stocks and say the lows of early last week are unlikely to be revisited.

European stocks rallied at the open. The Euro STOXX gained 1.7%, France's CAC 40 1.15% and the German DAX 2.08%. Britain's FTSE 100 rose 1.8%.

That followed gains in Asia after China's official manufacturing purchasing managers' index (PMI) rose to 52.0 in March from a record-low 35.7 in February, topping forecasts of 45.0.

Analysts cautioned that underlying activity probably remained below par, since the improvement measured the net balance of companies reporting an expansion or contraction, but markets cheered the news.

S&P 500 futures rose 0.6%, pointing to a stronger open on Wall Street after a rally on Monday lifted the U.S. index towards a 20% gain since the lows of last week.

Despite the more positive mood, not everyone is convinced the current rally has legs.

"In spite of the significant sell-off of most growth-oriented assets since mid-February, we are concerned there is further downside ahead," said Salman Baig, an investment manager at Unigestion.

"The violent market action should not be understated, but the underlying cause ? an accelerating pandemic requiring large parts of the economy to shut down ? is still with us."

The pace of coronavirus infections globally was heading towards 800,000. But Deutsche Bank analysts noted that for two consecutive days the global growth in new cases was 10%, after being well above that for most of the past two weeks.

Health officials are much more cautious. A World Health Organisation official warned on Tuesday that even in the Asia-Pacific region the epidemic was "far from over".

"This is probably the most embarrassing statistic for the West that China could possibly release. Not only did China stop the virus with just 3,309 deaths, they also appear to have done it with just a one-month shutdown of the economy," Charlie Robertson, the chief economist at Renaissance Capital, said on Twitter.

Some analysts dispute China's figures, however.

OIL BOUNCES

Elsewhere, oil prices rose off the 18-year lows hit on Monday after the United States and Russia agreed to talks to stabilise energy markets.

Oil prices have been hit by a double whammy, with U.S. crude at one point falling below $20 a barrel on Monday, as the virus outbreak cut demand worldwide and Saudi Arabia got into a price war with Russia.

Brent crude was up 43 cents, or 1.9%, at $23.19 a barrel, after closing on Monday at $22.76, its lowest finish since November 2002. nL4N2BO131

U.S. crude was up $1.21, or 6.0%, at $21.30 a barrel, after settling in the earlier session at $20.09, its lowest since February 2002.

The dollar rose for a second day, although the gains were more controlled than the jumps of earlier this month that put severe stress on funding markets for the U.S. currency.

The dollar, measured against a basket of currencies, was up 0.3% at 99.493 <=USD>.

The euro dropped 0.4% to $1.0995 <EUR=EBS>. Sterling slipped 0.7% to $1.2330 <GBP=D3>. The yen was 0.5% lower against the dollar <JPY=EBS>.

Analysts say investors rebalancing their portfolios at month-end and quarter-end were probably behind some of the dollar's moves over the next 24 hours.

There was little respite for emerging-market currencies, however. The South African rand was near record lows and Latin American currencies were falling once again.  

Bond market moves were more measured than in recent weeks. Italian government bond yields were steady before an auction of debt, amid hopes the country's efforts to contain the spread of the coronavirus may be starting to work.

German benchmark 10-year yields rose 5 basis points to -0.474%. U.S. Treasury yields gained 2 to 4 bps, as investors sold safer bonds and bought into equities.  

By Tommy Wilkes
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CAC 40 1.66% 4447.79 Real-time Quote.-24.00%
DAX 2.20% 10040.09 Delayed Quote.-25.91%
DJ INDUSTRIAL 3.19% 22327.48 Delayed Quote.-24.18%
NASDAQ 100 3.96% 7889.005797 Delayed Quote.-9.57%
NASDAQ COMP. 3.62% 7774.151261 Delayed Quote.-13.10%
S&P 500 3.35% 2626.65 Delayed Quote.-21.34%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:06aAustrian GDP to fall more than 3% in moderate scenario, central bank says
RE
04:56aFLUXYS BELGIUM : Record quarter for LNG turnover in Zeebrugge
PU
04:50aHong Kong February retail sales plunge 44% year-on-year as coronavirus spreads
RE
04:48aStocks rally after Chinese data boost to close worst quarter since 2008
RE
04:48aWorld stocks rally after Chinese data boost to close worst quarter since 2008
RE
04:47aStocks rally after Chinese data boost to close worst quarter since 2008
RE
04:42aSouth Africa's Standard Bank withdraws guidance over coronavirus
RE
04:39aEurope sends medical goods to Iran in trade test
RE
04:29aSpain's debt-to-GDP ratio falls to 95.5% in fourth quarter 2019
RE
04:28aSpain's January current account deficit widens to 1.73 billion euros
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1BARCLAYS PLC : BARCLAYS : sets 2050 'net zero' carbon goal after investor pressure
2TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED : TENCENT : backed online education firm Yuanfudao raises $1 billion in new round
3ROYAL DUTCH SHELL : ROYAL DUTCH SHELL : Shell First Quarter 2020 Update Note
4VOLKSWAGEN AG : CHINA SALES SEEN PICKING UP AFTER CORONAVIRUS BLOW: Volkswagen
5NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE ASA : NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE : Norway's credit for airlines gets regulatory approval

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group