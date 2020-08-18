Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Stocks rally on new U.S. highs, dollar at 2-year low

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/18/2020 | 04:42pm EDT
The spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in New York

Global equities rose on Tuesday as strong corporate results and accelerating U.S. homebuilding lifted the S&P 500 past highs set before the coronavirus crushed world economies, in a stimulus-fueled rally that has also pushed the dollar to two-year lows.

Both the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite set records soon after the opening bell following strong sales growth as reported by major U.S. retailers including Walmart, Kohl's and Home Depot.

The benchmark S&P 500 index topped an all-time peak reached in February just before the onset of COVID-19. The tech-heavy Nasdaq hit a record high for the second consecutive day in a session where declining stocks outnumbered rising shares.

(Graphic: S&P 500's bull-to-bear, bear-to-bull journey in 6 months -

)

"It's a reflection that the pandemic has limited longevity and the economic downtown will also have limited longevity," said Tim Ghriskey, chief investment strategist at Inverness Counsel in New York, who acknowledged many investors are skeptical about a rally that confirms a bull market.

"We feel in about a year or so most of the population will be immunized with a vaccine and the economy will begin to return to accelerated growth," Ghriskey said.

Historically low interest rates and very accommodative monetary and fiscal policy in the United States and abroad have aided the rally, said William Northey, senior investment director at U.S. Bank Wealth Management in Helena, Montana.

"The policy responses have been incredibly forceful and provided a necessary bridge through this voluntary economic shutdown as we deal with these conditions created by the pandemic," Northey said.

The near-doubling of online sales in the second quarter helped Walmart Inc trounce Wall Street expectations for quarterly profit and same-store sales.

The S&P slumped to a pandemic low on March 23 and has surged about 55% since then, making the bear market that started in late February the benchmark index's shortest in history.

The S&P 500 gained 0.23%, led by Amazon.com and the Nasdaq Composite added 0.73%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.24%.

In Europe, the broad FTSEurofirst 300 index <.FTEU3> closed down 0.52% at 1,424.85. MSCI's world equity index <.MIWD00000PUS> of equity markets in 49 nations rose 1.65 points or 0.29%, to 573.53.

(Graphics: S&P 500 PE revisits dot-com highs -

)

Gold rose more than 1% to climb back above the $2,000 level breached earlier this month, as the dollar fell against a basket of major currencies for a fifth consecutive trading day, under pressure from low yields and mostly bleak U.S. economic data.

The Fed's intervention in financial markets to maintain liquidity in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic has weakened the dollar, pushed risk assets to all-time highs and reduced demand for safe-havens.

The dollar index <=USD> fell 0.551%, with the euro up 0.53% to $1.1932. The Japanese yen strengthened 0.60% versus the greenback to 105.38 per dollar.

Spot gold prices rose 0.74% to $2,000.19 an ounce. U.S. gold futures settled up 0.7% at $2,013.10.

U.S. housing starts jumped 22.6% in July in the latest sign homebuilding is emerging as one of the few areas of strength in an economy suffering a record slowdown because of the pandemic.

U.S. Treasury yields slid as the market largely snubbed the strong housing data and looked for signs that a political stalemate in Washington over a round of aid was easing.

The benchmark 10-year Treasury note fell 1.8 basis points to yield 0.6655%.

Oil prices settled modestly higher in choppy trade. Brent crude futures rose 9 cents to settle at $45.46 a barrel. U.S. crude futures settled unchanged at $42.89 a barrel.

(Reporting by Herbert Lash, additional reporting by Stephen Culp in New York and Medha Singh in Bengaluru.; Editing by Nick Zieminski and Andrea Ricci)

By Herbert Lash

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMAZON.COM, INC. 4.09% 3312.49 Delayed Quote.72.22%
DJ INDUSTRIAL -0.24% 27778.07 Delayed Quote.-2.13%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.46% 1.19302 Delayed Quote.5.70%
GOLD 0.86% 2001.7 Delayed Quote.27.36%
LONDON BRENT OIL -0.42% 45.02 Delayed Quote.-31.77%
NASDAQ 100 0.98% 11399.032648 Delayed Quote.29.26%
NASDAQ COMP. 0.73% 11210.843358 Delayed Quote.24.04%
S&P 500 0.23% 3389.78 Delayed Quote.4.68%
THE HOME DEPOT, INC. -1.12% 285 Delayed Quote.31.99%
WALMART INC. -0.66% 134.71 Delayed Quote.14.10%
WTI -0.51% 42.52 Delayed Quote.-31.09%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:20pFEDERAL RESERVE BANK OF KANSAS CITY : U.S. and Regional Economic Conditions
PU
05:18pIndustrials Down As Stimulus Negotiations Stall -- Industrials Roundup
DJ
05:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
05:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
05:14pTrump repeats demand that u.s. treasury must get some share of sale of tiktok assets
RE
05:14pMaterials Down After BHP Earnings Raise Coal Doubts -- Materials Roundup
DJ
05:13pTrump says company must have solution by sept. 15 over sale of tiktok's u.s. operation
RE
05:13pTrump says oracle is good company, could take over tiktok's u.s. businesses
RE
05:10pPizzaExpress to permanently close 73 UK outlets, impacting 1,100 jobs
RE
05:06pPizzaExpress to permanently close 73 UK outlets, impacting 1,100 jobs
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1MICROSOFT CORPORATION : Tech-fueled 'everything's awesome' rally looks unstoppable
2PG&E CORPORATION : PG&E : No Rotating Power Outages Needed Tonight in PG&E's Service Area
3NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE ASA : NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE : Sweden rejects credit guarantee for struggling Norwegian A..
4MARKS & SPENCER GROUP PLC : Britain's M&S to cut 7,000 jobs in latest blow to retail sector
5CAPITA PLC : Capita's turnaround plan derailed by pandemic after first-half loss

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group