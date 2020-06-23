Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Stocks rally on upbeat data, trade reassurances; dollar weakens

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/23/2020 | 03:04pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: A man wearing a protective face mask, following the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, walks in front of a stock quotation board outside a brokerage in Tokyo

By Stephen Culp

The dollar eased and global equity markets surged on Tuesday after reassurances on the U.S.-Sino trade deal and upbeat economic data from the United States and Europe brightened the prospect of a swift economic recovery.

The euro hit a one-week high as higher-risk currencies, including the Australian dollar, rose after U.S. officials reaffirmed the trade deal following remarks by White House trade adviser Peter Navarro who said late Monday the pact was "over."

Beijing has actually stepped forward in a number of areas in a constructive way, Larry Kudlow, the director of the national economic council, told Fox Business Network.

"The confirmation from the White House that the China trade deal remains in place gave a lot of confidence to the market," said Tim Ghriskey, chief investment strategist at Inverness Counsel in New York.

Also driving "risk-on" sentiment was data showing sales of new U.S. single-family homes increased more than expected in May and a slower-than-expected contraction of U.S. and European business activity last month.

IHS Markit's euro zone Flash Composite Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI), seen as a good gauge of economic health, recovered to 47.5 from May's 31.9, moving closer to the 50 mark separating growth from contraction. In April it was a record low 13.6.

The U.S. PMI reading and other IHS Markit indicators were better-than expected, driving European bourses to close more than 1% higher, with Germany's DAX index topping 2%. Wirecard climbed 18.8% after the arrest of its former chief executive on suspicion of falsifying accounts.

"The PMIs overseas were very strong and broad. There's a lot of pent up demand, there's a lot of cash and cash equivalents sloshing around looking for a home," Ghriskey said.

MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe <.MIWD00000PUS> gained 1.08% and its emerging market index rose 1.50%.

In Europe, the broad pan-regional STOXX 600 index closed up 1.3%. Wall Street also soared, with the Nasdaq setting an all-time peak as it headed to a fresh closing high.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 199.67 points, or 0.77%, to 26,224.63. The S&P 500 gained 25.34 points, or 0.81%, to 3,143.2 and the Nasdaq Composite added 123.82 points, or 1.23%, to 10,180.29.

The weaker dollar, a sign of increased risk appetite, lifted gold prices to their highest since October 2012 as investors eyed central bank monetary stimulus aimed at bolstering the recovery in the midst of still rising coronavirus cases.

"The tsunami of stimulus coming in from everywhere is not only inflationary but also painting a weaker picture for the economy and making gold look attractive," said Edward Meir, analyst at ED&F Man Capital Markets.

The upbeat economic data and trade deal affirmation boosted longer-term U.S. Treasury yields, while the closely watched spread between 2- and 10-year yields, considered a barometer of economic expectations, inched up to 53 basis points.

Benchmark 10-year notes rose 0.6 basis points to yield 0.7102%.

Safe-haven German 10-year bond yields rose 3 basis points to -0.41%, moving further away from a near one-month low overnight after the trade remarks shocked markets.

The dollar index fell 0.42%, with the euro up 0.49% to $1.1313. The Japanese yen strengthened 0.36% versus the greenback at 106.51 per dollar.

Brent futures settled down 45 cents at $42.63 a barrel, while U.S. crude fell 36 cents to settle at $40.37 a barrel.

U.S. gold futures settled up 0.9% at $1,782 per ounce.

(Reporting by Herbert Lash and Stephen Culp; additional reporting by Marc Jones in London and Diptendu Lahiri in Bengaluru; Editing by Nick Zieminski)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / CANADIAN DOLLAR (AUD/CAD) 0.37% 0.9386 Delayed Quote.2.02%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (AUD/JPY) -0.37% 73.794 Delayed Quote.-4.44%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (AUD/NZD) -0.01% 1.06679 Delayed Quote.2.12%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / SWISS FRANC (AUD/CHF) -0.23% 0.65453 Delayed Quote.-4.20%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) -0.02% 0.6928 Delayed Quote.-2.80%
BRITISH POUND / AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (GBP/AUD) 0.16% 1.80586 Delayed Quote.-4.23%
DAX 2.13% 12523.76 Delayed Quote.-7.44%
DJ INDUSTRIAL 0.71% 26166.83 Delayed Quote.-9.35%
EURO / AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (EUR/AUD) 0.28% 1.63194 Delayed Quote.2.57%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.24% 1.1306 Delayed Quote.-0.33%
GOLD 0.82% 1769.915 Delayed Quote.15.29%
IHS MARKIT LTD. -0.68% 72.65 Delayed Quote.-2.73%
LONDON BRENT OIL -1.83% 42.42 Delayed Quote.-36.06%
NASDAQ 100 0.96% 10201.514182 Delayed Quote.16.00%
NASDAQ COMP. 0.91% 10125.218548 Delayed Quote.12.08%
S&P 500 0.63% 3131.27 Delayed Quote.-3.50%
STOXX EUROPE 600 1.30% 367.4 Delayed Quote.-12.78%
STOXX EUROPE 600 NR 1.31% 803.88 Delayed Quote.-11.59%
WIRECARD AG 18.82% 17.158 Delayed Quote.-86.57%
WTI -1.69% 40.175 Delayed Quote.-35.09%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:01pOil pulls back after hitting highest since early March
RE
04:01pJ&J loses bid to overturn baby powder verdict, but damages cut to $2.12 billion
RE
03:52pCTA : Government Extends Time Periods for Temporary Layoffs
PU
03:47pDEPARTMENT OF PETROLEUM RESOURCES OF NIGERIA : Industry circular
PU
03:44pEuro rises on upbeat data, Trump says China trade deal still intact
RE
03:42pLoonie lags G10 peers on potential setback for U.S.-Canada trade relations
RE
03:39pEXPLAINER : Who is affected by Trump?s suspension of foreign work visas?
RE
03:32pNGFA NATIONAL GRAIN AND FEED ASSOCIATION : and NAEGA support U.S. Grain Standards Reauthorization Act of 2020
PU
03:27pECONOMIC POLICY INSTITUTE : White House Trade Policies Failing to Curb Offshoring
PU
03:26pCanada housing agency says big-city home prices, resales, construction to fall in 2020
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : Singapore's central bank says received licence application from Wirecard
2APPLE INC. : Apple Is the Newest Chip Giant in Town
3LONDON COFFEE : LUCKIN COFFEE PICKS HOULIHAN LOKEY FOR FINANCIAL, STRATEGIC ADVICE: sources
4BAYER AG : BAYER : close to glyphosate settlement worth $8-10 billion - Handelsblatt
5NEMETSCHEK SE : NEMETSCHEK SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities T..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group