Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Stocks recede from two-month highs; Aussie dollar dives

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/06/2019 | 02:10pm EST
Illustration photo of Australian dollars

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The Australian dollar tumbled on Wednesday after its central bank signalled a possible interest-rate cut in the latest indication a global economic slowdown is tilting policymakers towards looser monetary policy, while a gauge of world equity markets edged back from two-month highs.

Wall Street's benchmark S&P 500 slipped on concerns over growth, disappointing earnings reports and another possible U.S. government shutdown in the wake of President Donald Trump's State of the Union address on Tuesday. European shares gained slightly.

Australia’s central bank was the latest to signal policy easing in the face of economic headwinds. Last week, the U.S. Federal Reserve said it would be patient with regard to further rate hikes, while the European Central Bank also sounded less certain that it will start tightening policy later this year.

The about-face pushed the Australian dollar down 1.65 percent against the U.S. dollar, putting it on track for its biggest daily drop since November 2016. In turn, the U.S. dollar moved higher against a basket of major currencies.

"We are starting to see central banks follow (Fed Chair Jerome) Powell’s lead," said Chris Gaffney, president of world markets at TIAA Bank in St. Louis. "That’s what’s actually contributed to this dollar rally that we have seen recently."

The dollar index, tracking the unit against six major currencies, rose 0.31 percent, with the euro down 0.4 percent to $1.1366. The index was on pace for a fifth day of gains.

In his address, Trump vowed to build a wall at the U.S.-Mexico border, a divide with Democrats that had led to the previous 35-day partial government shutdown.

"While he wasn’t confrontational, he still didn’t reach out an olive branch across the aisle in any manner. Both sides still seem dug in, so there’s a real fear that we are going to head towards another government shutdown," said Gaffney.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 11.84 points, or 0.05 percent, to 25,423.36, the S&P 500 lost 3.06 points, or 0.11 percent, to 2,734.64 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 15.83 points, or 0.21 percent, to 7,386.25.

Shares of videogame makers Electronic Arts and Take-Two Interactive Software tumbled after their respective forecasts sparked concerns.

European stocks were buoyed by gains in Italian banks and tech stocks.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose 0.15 percent and MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe shed 0.19 percent.

Benchmark U.S. 10-year notes last rose 1/32 in price to yield 2.7018 percent, from 2.704 percent late on Tuesday.

Signs of strong U.S. demand for distillate products and tightening global crude supply boosted oil prices but gains were capped by a rising U.S. dollar and ongoing concerns about a global economic slowdown.

U.S. crude rose 0.56 percent to $53.96 per barrel and Brent was last at $62.55, up 0.92 percent on the day.

(Editing by Bernadette Baum and Nick Zieminski)

By Chuck Mikolajczak and Lewis Krauskopf
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL -0.13% 25376.1 Delayed Quote.8.93%
NASDAQ 100 -0.49% 6987.5943 Delayed Quote.10.96%
NASDAQ COMP. -0.47% 7366.6001 Delayed Quote.11.56%
S&P 500 -0.31% 2728.99 Delayed Quote.8.70%
STOXX EUROPE 600 0.15% 365.52 Delayed Quote.8.10%
US DOLLAR INDEX 0.23% 96.07 End-of-day quote.-0.64%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:25pECOSOC UNITED NATIONS ECONOMIC AND SOCIAL COUNCI : Secretary-General, Concerned That Last Four Years Are Warmest on Record, Echoes Calls for More Climate Ambition Ahead of September Summit
PU
02:25pTrump nominates U.S. Treasury's Malpass to lead World Bank
RE
02:19pStocks recede from two-month highs; Aussie dollar dives
RE
02:12pU.S. trade deficit narrows in November as imports decline
RE
02:10pStocks recede from two-month highs; Aussie dollar dives
RE
02:10pMold Inspection Sciences Phoenix Announces Their New Expanded Testing Capabilities to Offer FLIR Infrared Camera Technology
SE
01:50pFrench Senate rejects tougher telecoms controls despite U.S. Huawei warning
RE
01:40pECOSOC UNITED NATIONS ECONOMIC AND SOCIAL COUNCI : Secretary-General Congratulates Central African Republic on New Peace Agreement, Asks Partners to Support ‘Courageous Steps'
PU
01:36pOil rises 1 percent on signs of tightening global oil supply
RE
01:35pDr. Love’s Technology Cracks Love Code Just in Time for Valentine’s Day
SE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1DAIMLER : DAIMLER : 4Q Earnings Slide, Cuts Dividend
2ACTIVISION BLIZZARD : EA cuts revenue outlook after 'Battlefield' disappoints, shares dive
3ZTE CORPORATION : ZTE : U.S. warns European allies not to use Chinese gear for 5G networks
4NASDAQ : Tech Rally Puts Nasdaq on Cusp of Exiting Bear Market
5CYBG : CYBG : Clydesdale and Yorkshire Bank's lending growth defies Brexit gloom

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.