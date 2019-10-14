Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Stocks rise on cautious Brexit deal hopes, oil extends losses

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/14/2019 | 11:53pm EDT
Employees of the Tokyo Stock Exchange work at the bourse in Tokyo

TOKYO (Reuters) - Asian stocks and Wall Street futures inched higher on Tuesday as some investors held out hope that Britain still had a chance to avoid a messy exit from the European Union at key negotiations this week.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan <.MIAPJ0000PUS> was up 0.1%. South Korean shares <.KS11> rose 0.21%, while Japan's Nikkei stock index <.N225> was up 1.74%.

Capping broader gains, however, was a perceived lack of progress coming out of U.S.-China trade negotiations.

Reports of a "Phase 1" trade deal between the United States and China last week had earlier cheered markets but the dearth of details around the agreement has since curbed this enthusiasm with oil prices extending declines, Chinese stocks weaker and the safe-haven yen holding gains versus dollar.

The focus has now shifted to Europe where officials from Britain and the EU will meet at a make-or-break summit on Thursday and Friday that will determine whether or not Britain is headed for a so-called no-deal Brexit.

"Given the parliamentary intervention, I would say the chance of a no-deal Brexit is around 10% to 20%," said Shane Oliver, head of investment strategy and chief economist at AMP Capital Investors in Sydney.

"If there is a deal, sterling would rally and risk assets would rally, but the reaction could be limited to a day."

U.S. stock futures rose 0.23% on Tuesday in Asia after the S&P 500 ended 0.14% lower.

Traders, however, cautioned that sentiment remains fragile because the outcome of Brexit talks is far from certain and the U.S.-China trade war remains a risk to global growth.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson wants to strike an exit deal at an EU summit on Thursday and Friday to allow an orderly departure on Oct. 31.

The main sticking point remains the border between EU member Ireland and Northern Ireland, which belongs to the UK. Some EU politicians have expressed guarded optimism that a deal can be reached.

However, diplomats from the EU have indicated they are pessimistic about Johnson's proposed solution for the border and want more concessions.

In the currency market, sterling edged up to $1.2620, below a three-month high of $1.2708.

The yen <JPY=EBS>, often considered a safe haven in times of economic uncertainty, held steady at 108.35 versus the dollar.

A perceived lack of progress in resolving a prolonged trade row between the United States and China also weighed on investor confidence.

Chinese stocks <.CSI300> fell 0.38% on Tuesday, led by declines in the technology sector. In the onshore market, the yuan <CNY=CFXS> traded at 7.0654 per dollar, weaker than a one-month high of 7.0494 reached on Monday.

The United States agreed to delay an Oct. 15 increase in tariffs on Chinese goods while Beijing said it would buy as much as $50 billion of U.S. agricultural products after tense negotiations last week.

However, Washington has left in place tariffs on hundreds of billions of dollars of Chinese goods.

Trade experts and China market analysts say chances are high that Washington and Beijing will fail to agree on any specifics - as happened in May - in time for a mid-November meeting between Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping.

U.S. crude fell 0.49% to $53.33 per barrel following a 2% decline overnight due to worries that global energy demand will remain weak.

Brent crude also fell 0.42% to $59.10 per barrel.

By early last week, hedge funds had become the most bearish towards petroleum prices since the start of the year, according to an analysis of position records published by the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission and ICE Futures Europe.

(Editing by Sam Holmes)

By Stanley White

Stocks treated in this article : NASDAQ Comp., DJ Industrial, NASDAQ 100, S&P 500, Nikkei 225
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL -0.11% 26787.36 End-of-day quote.14.83%
NASDAQ 100 -0.02% 7842.3337 End-of-day quote.22.28%
NASDAQ COMP. -0.10% 8048.6495 End-of-day quote.19.83%
NIKKEI 225 1.15% 21798.87 End-of-day quote.7.68%
S&P 500 -0.14% 2966.15 End-of-day quote.18.32%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10/14Stocks rise on cautious Brexit deal hopes, oil extends losses
RE
10/14CENTRAL BANK OF SRI LANKA : Recruitment for the Post of Management Trainee of the Central Bank of Sri Lanka
PU
10/14China's factory prices post steepest fall in three years
RE
10/14AMEC ASSOCIATION OF MINING AND EXPLORATION COMPA : Legislative Council needs to pass the South Australian Mining Bill
PU
10/14APEC ASIA PACIFIC ECONOMIC COOPERATION : Economies Agree on Principles and Actions to Support Women in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics
PU
10/14China's factory prices post steepest fall in 3 years
RE
10/14NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
10/14NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
10/14WEWORK PREFERS JPMORGAN'S FINANCING PACKAGE OVER SOFTBANK'S CONTROL : Bloomberg
RE
10/14MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS OF PEOPLE REPUBL : Xi Jinping Arrives in Kathmandu for a State Visit to Nepal
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Stocks rise on cautious Brexit deal hopes, oil extends losses
2Climate change activists target BlackRock in London
3EXCLUSIVE: No choice but to invest in oil, Shell CEO says
4EBAY INC. : Facebook's Libra announces board as support shrinks further
5SEARS HOLDINGS CORPORATION : BARNEYS NEARS BANKRUPTCY DEAL WITH AUTHENTIC BRANDS, SAKS OWNER: sources
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group