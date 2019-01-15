Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Stocks rise on hopes for China stimulus; euro slips on data

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/15/2019 | 02:29pm EST
A trader looks at price monitors as he works on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, New York

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Major world stock markets climbed on Tuesday, helped by hopes of more stimulus for China's economy, while the euro declined against the U.S. dollar following weak German economic data.

Stocks in Shanghai <.CSI300> and Hong Kong surged almost 2 percent after U.S. President Trump talked up chances of a China trade deal and Chinese officials then came out in force hinting at more stimulus for their slowing economy.

That came a day after data on Monday showed China's exports unexpectedly fell the most in two years in December, while imports also contracted sharply.

"China feels some pressure to at least keep the negotiations going and that could be enough for now, for markets to have an idea that some deal is possible, perhaps in a couple of months, not anytime soon," said Jeroen Blokland, portfolio manager for multi-asset strategies at Robeco in Rotterdam.

On Wall Street, a nearly 7 percent gain in shares of Netflix, which said it was raising rates for its U.S. subscribers, helped boost stocks, while JPMorgan Chase & Co's shares were near flat despite reporting a lower-than-expected rise in quarterly profit and revenue, hurt by weakness in bond trading.

U.S. stocks slightly pared gains after Republican U.S. Senator Chuck Grassley said United States Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer did not see much progress made on structural issues during trade talks with China last week.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 119.24 points, or 0.5 percent, to 24,029.08, the S&P 500 gained 24.65 points, or 0.95 percent, to 2,607.26 and the Nasdaq Composite added 111.25 points, or 1.61 percent, to 7,017.16.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index <.STOXX> rose 0.35 percent and MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe <.MIWD00000PUS> gained 0.68 percent.

Germany reported its weakest growth in five years, causing the euro to decline against the dollar.

The euro was last down 0.71 percent, at $1.1393, while Europe's broad FTSEurofirst 300 index <.FTEU3> added 0.47 percent, to 1,373.38.

Sterling slipped ahead of a parliamentary vote on Britain's withdrawal from the European Union. It was last trading at $1.2719, down 1.12 percent on the day.

Worries about Britain leaving the EU at the end of March without some kind of transition deal appear to have eased, but with Prime Minister Theresa May potentially facing the biggest defeat for a government plan in 95 years, uncertainty still dominates.

May's hopes of keeping her plan alive will hinge on the scale of her expected loss in the vote. Avoiding a heavy defeat could give her the chance to ask Brussels for more concessions before trying to get the plan through parliament in another vote.

But a humiliating outcome could pressure May to delay Britain's scheduled March 29 EU departure and potentially open up other options, ranging from a second referendum, to a dangerous no-deal path or a general election.

In commodities, oil prices rebounded on supply cuts by producer club OPEC and Russia.

Brent crude was last up $1.53, or up 2.59 percent, at $60.52 a barrel. U.S. crude was last up $1.52, or up 3.01 percent, at $52.03 per barrel.

U.S. Treasury yields were mostly little changed amid negative external factors such as weak European data and concerns over the Brexit deal. Benchmark 10-year notes <US10YT=RR> last fell 1/32 in price to yield 2.7112 percent, from 2.71 percent late on Monday.

(Additional reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak in New York, Marc Jones in London and Medha Singh; Editing by Bernadette Baum and James Dalgleish)

By Caroline Valetkevitch
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL 0.57% 23975.78 Delayed Quote.2.50%
HANG SENG 2.04% 26776.66 Real-time Quote.1.53%
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY 0.44% 101.3 Delayed Quote.3.40%
NASDAQ 100 -0.91% 6635.1471 Delayed Quote.3.33%
NASDAQ COMP. -0.94% 6989.8009 Delayed Quote.4.08%
NETFLIX 6.84% 352.8 Delayed Quote.24.39%
S&P 500 0.97% 2599.79 Delayed Quote.3.02%
STOXX EUROPE 600 -0.48% 348.71 Delayed Quote.2.92%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
03:03pDARKPULSE, INC. : Unregistered Sale of Equity Securities, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
03:02pMCDONALD : loses 'Big Mac' trademark case to Irish chain Supermac's
RE
03:02pCONOCOPHILLIPS : Correction to Corruption Trial in F.H. Bertling Case
DJ
03:01pJOHN LOESCH, DIRECTOR WITH NAVIGANT, TO SPEAK AT THE KNOWLEDGE GROUP'S TRENDS, DEVELOPMENTS AND UPDATES IN THE FOREIGN CORRUPT PRACTICES ACT : What You Need to Know
AQ
03:01pBRONSTEIN, GEWIRTZ & GROSSMAN, LLC REMINDS INVESTORS OF CLASS ACTION AGAINST DXC TECHNOLOGY COMPANY (DXC) AND LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE : February 26, 2019
GL
03:01pINmune Bio, Inc. Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering
GL
03:01pSonoco Announces Quarterly Conference Calls and Webcasts for 2019
GL
03:00pVIRNETX HOLDING CORP : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
03:00pBANKFLORIDA : Adds Key Members to Leadership Team
BU
02:59pTABLEAU SOFTWARE : Creating 538's Election Prediction Chart in Tableau 2018.3
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1FORD MOTOR COMPANY : FORD MOTOR : VW, Ford team up on trucks, eye deals on EVs, self-driving cars
2SPIRE HEALTHCARE GROUP PLC : SPIRE HEALTHCARE : shares tumble after it cuts financial year profit view
3PG&E CORPORATION : PG&E : prepares bankruptcy filing after California wildfires
4NEWMONT MINING CORPORATION : Newmont Set to Take Mining Crown -- WSJ
5BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE : Volkswagen to invest $800 million, build new electric vehicle in U.S.

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.