Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Stocks scale 3-month peak, dollar sags on reopening joy

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/01/2020 | 04:26am EDT
The German share price index DAX graph is pictured at the stock exchange in Frankfurt

By Thyagaraju Adinarayan

World stocks were just shy of three-month highs and the dollar weakened further on Monday as optimism on economies opening up boosted risk appetite, shrugging off worries over riots in the U.S. and unease over Washington's power struggle with Beijing.

After having risen a whopping 35% from a late March trough, stocks were set to kick off June with more gains. The MSCI all country world stocks index has covered two-thirds of the losses it incurred in the aftermath of the coronavirus outbreak.

Monday's gains were also lifted by relief that while President Donald Trump began the process of ending special U.S. treatment for Hong Kong to punish China, he left their trade deal intact.

European stocks opened 1% higher led by virus-hit sectors such as travel & leisure, banks and miners but volumes were subdued as Germany, Switzerland and Austria were closed for holidays.

"The Trump rhetoric against China and trade impediments against Hong Kong could have been a lot worse, hence the performance of those markets this morning, which has helped the risk backdrop for the European open," said Chris Bailey, European strategist at wealth manager Raymond James.

The safe-haven dollar, meanwhile, hit an 11-week low dented by risk-on mood among investors and riots in major U.S. cities over race and policing.

"I agree the riots are not good but the perception is that this is a local issue...and the uncertainty has spilled over into a lower dollar," Bailey added.

E-Mini futures for the S&P 500 were trading 0.4% higher, reversing a 1% loss earlier in the session.

In Asia, stocks closed higher led by China on signs parts of the domestic economy were picking up. Hong Kong managed to rally 3.6%, while Chinese blue chips <.CSI300> put on 2.4%.

An official business survey from China showed its factory activity grew at a slower pace in May but momentum in the services and construction sectors quickened.

That helped lift MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan 2.1% to its highest since early March. Japan's Nikkei <.N225> added 0.7% to also reach a three-month peak.

The turmoil was a fresh setback for the economy which was only just emerging from a downturn akin to the Great Depression. Following poor data on spending and trade out on Friday, the Atlanta Federal Reserve estimated economic output could drop a staggering 51% annualised in the second quarter.

The May jobs report due out on Friday is forecast to show the unemployment rate surged to 19.8%, smashing April's record 14.7%. Payrolls are expected to drop by 7.4 million, on top of the 20.5 million jobs lost the previous month.

(Graphic: The $15 trillion bounceback - https://fingfx.thomsonreuters.com/gfx/buzz/nmovakqmeva/Pasted%20image%201590998132796.png)

YEARS, NOT MONTHS

"Current unemployment numbers go far beyond what has been experienced in any post-war recession," Barclays economist Christian Keller wrote in a note. "To the extent that some sectors may never return to pre-pandemic business-as-usual."

Bond investors suspect economies will need massive amounts of central bank support long after they reopen and that is keeping yields super low even as governments borrow much more.

Yields on U.S. 10-year notes were trading steady at 0.66% having recovered from a blip up to 0.74% last month when the market absorbed a tidal wave of new issuance.

German bund yields were stuck near minus 0.42%.

In currency markets, the euro continued to lap up gains, the single currency was last up at $1.1131, after climbing 1.8% last week. The Australian dollar hit a four-month high.

Much of the dollar's recent decline has come against the euro which has been broadly boosted by plans for an EU stimulus package.

Markets are awaiting a meeting of the European Central Bank on Thursday where it is widely expected to raise its asset buying by around 500 billion euros to 1.25 trillion.

In commodity markets, gold added 0.9% to $1,1742 an ounce.

Oil prices initially eased on worries about U.S. demand, but found support from reports Russia had no objection to the next meeting of OPEC and its allies being brought forward to June 4 from the following week.

Brent crude futures were off 22 cents at $37.62 a barrel, while U.S. crude fell 19 cents to $35.30.

(Reporting by Thyagaraju Adinarayan in London, additional reporting by Wayne Cole in Sydney, editing by Ed Osmond)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / CANADIAN DOLLAR (AUD/CAD) 0.69% 0.92338 Delayed Quote.0.71%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (AUD/JPY) 0.89% 72.337 Delayed Quote.-5.72%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (AUD/NZD) 0.54% 1.07959 Delayed Quote.2.90%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / SWISS FRANC (AUD/CHF) 0.94% 0.64526 Delayed Quote.-5.54%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) 1.17% 0.67328 Delayed Quote.-4.99%
BARCLAYS PLC 2.09% 117.62 Delayed Quote.-35.85%
BRITISH POUND / AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (GBP/AUD) -0.67% 1.84201 Delayed Quote.-2.01%
DJ INDUSTRIAL -0.07% 25383.11 Delayed Quote.-11.06%
EURO / AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (EUR/AUD) -0.95% 1.65381 Delayed Quote.4.24%
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.64% 37.88 Delayed Quote.-46.38%
NASDAQ 100 1.47% 9555.524843 Delayed Quote.9.42%
NASDAQ COMP. 1.29% 9489.872484 Delayed Quote.5.77%
NIKKEI 225 0.84% 22062.39 Real-time Quote.-7.52%
RAYMOND JAMES FINANCIAL -1.99% 69.28 Delayed Quote.-22.56%
S&P 500 0.48% 3044.31 Delayed Quote.-5.77%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) -0.73% 69.6399 Delayed Quote.13.31%
WTI 0.39% 35.382 Delayed Quote.-45.35%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:57aHong Kong April retail sales plunge 36.1% year-on-year as coronavirus hammers
RE
04:56aAZARBAYJAN RESPUBLIKASININ MARKAZI BANKI : Information on results of CBA deposit auction on attraction of funds
PU
04:47aTed Baker seeks 95 million pounds in latest coronavirus share sale
RE
04:46aOPEC, Russia discuss extending oil cuts for 1-2 months, sources say
RE
04:45aUK factories suffer sharp fall in May, but less than in April - PMI
RE
04:31aCorrection to Economic Fall Out Coronavirus Developing World Article May 29.
DJ
04:26aStocks scale 3-month peak, dollar sags on reopening joy
RE
04:24aCzech, Polish PMIs remain deep in red as factories wait on orders rebound
RE
04:22aStocks scale three-month peak, dollar sags on reopening joy
RE
04:20aEmirates president says could take four years to rebuild network from virus hit
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1THAI BEVERAGE : THAI BEVERAGE : Waiting for Better Conditions Before Considering Beer IPO
2Buyout funds launch $3 billion bid for Spain's MasMovil
3ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV : ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV : Bud Light King's Advertising Reigns Supreme In Seventh Circuit
4NOKIA OYJ : NOKIA : JP Morgan raises its recommendation to Buy
5SUPER MICRO COMPUTER, INC. : SUPER MICRO COMPUTER : Supermicro CEO Computex Keynote - 5G Infrastructure Innova..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group