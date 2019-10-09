Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Stocks slide, safe assets gain on anxiety over trade talks

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
1
10/09/2019 | 09:23pm EDT
Visitors look at an electronic stock quotation board at the TSE in Tokyo

TOKYO (Reuters) - Global stocks tumbled and the safe haven yen and Swiss franc gained in early Asian trade on Thursday, on signs Washington and Beijing were still wide apart on trade issues and were making no progress in deputy-level talks.

The South China Morning Post (SCMP) reported the Chinese delegation, headed by Vice Premier Liu He, was planning to leave Washington after just a day of minister-level meetings, instead of as originally planned on Friday.

"Barring any surprise today, it looks like their talk is breaking down. The tariff will be hiked. The situation looks dire," said Norihiro Fujito, chief investment strategist at Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities.

S&P500 mini futures slumped as much as 1.3%, though they pared some losses following a tweet from a CNBC reporter that the White House said it was not aware of change in Liu's plans. U.S. stock futures last stood down 0.7%.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan <.MIAPJ0000PUS> eased 0.31% while Japan's Nikkei <.N225> slip 0.11%.

The SCMP report on the U.S.-China trade talks came less than a couple of hours after U.S. President Donald Trump told reporters he thought China wanted to make a trade deal more than he did.

Chinese government officials told Reuters that Beijing has lowered expectations for significant progress from this week's trade talks with the United States, upset by the blacklisting of Chinese companies.

Top negotiators from the two countries were scheduled to meet in Washington on Thursday and Friday to try to end a bruising 15-month-old trade war.

Without significant progress, Trump is set to hike the tariff rate on $250 billion worth of Chinese goods to 30% from 25% next Tuesday.

China is unlikely to be willing to make an easy compromise with a U.S. president who seems increasingly vulnerable to domestic political pressure as opposition Democrats seek to impeach him, Mitsubishi's Fujito added.

U.S. Democratic presidential contender Joe Biden called for the impeachment of Trump for the first time in a deepening partisan fight over a congressional investigation of the Republican president.

Before the report over stalled trade talks, share prices had gained on Wednesday, with the S&P 500 rising 0.91% on hopes of a possible compromise between the world's two biggest economies.

In the currency market, the yen advanced up to 0.4% to 107.035 to the dollar and last stood at 107.33.

The Swiss franc also gained as much as 0.4% to 0.9923 franc per dollar.

The Chinese yuan dropped 0.4% in offshore trade to 7.1685 per dollar, touching its lowest in five weeks before bouncing to 7.1461.

The euro firmed slightly to $1.0986.

Sterling wobbled near one-month lows against the dollar and the euro as hopes of a break-through on a key sticking point for a Brexit deal were dashed.

Northern Ireland's Democratic Unionist Party, a coalition partner in the British government, said it would emphatically oppose a reported European Union concession on the Irish backstop under any Brexit deal.

The pound last stood at $1.2212 <GBP=D4>, near Tuesday's five-week low of $1.2196.

The Turkish lira retreated to six-week lows as Turkish troops, together with their Syrian rebel allies, attacked Kurdish militia in northeast Syria, opening a fresh chapter in Syria's eight-year-old civil war.

The lira fell to 5.8777 per dollar <TRYTOM=D4>, the lowest since its flash crash on Aug. 26.

U.S. Treasuries yield slipped back after having risen to 1.594% on Wednesday, pressured partly by this week's heavy bond supply.

The 10-year U.S. Treasuries yield dropped 3.3 basis points on Thursday to 1.554% <US10YT=RR>.

The price of front-end Fed funds rate futures gained, however, on increasing bets on more rate cuts by the U.S. Federal Reserve.

The November contract is almost fully pricing in a 0.25 percentage point cut on Oct. 30.

Oil prices also slid on the report on U.S.-China talks.

Brent crude futures fell 0.55% to $58.00 a barrel while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude lost 0.48% to $52.34 per barrel.

(Editing by Shri Navaratnam and Jacqueline Wong)

By Hideyuki Sano
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL 0.70% 26346.01 Delayed Quote.12.94%
NASDAQ 100 1.13% 7690.529202 Delayed Quote.22.50%
NASDAQ COMP. 1.02% 7903.74246 Delayed Quote.20.30%
NIKKEI 225 -0.61% 21456.38 Real-time Quote.6.97%
S&P 500 0.91% 2919.4 Delayed Quote.16.46%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
1
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09:55pU.S. weighing China currency pact as part of partial trade deal - Bloomberg
RE
09:51pTopsports shares steady at debut
RE
09:49pOil prices drop as hopes for U.S.-China trade progress wilt
RE
09:47pPhilippines' AllHome shares debut higher after $250 million IPO
RE
09:41pU.S. labor leader says USMCA faces defeat without more worker safeguards
RE
09:41pAmerican Airlines cancels 737 MAX flights until Jan. 16
RE
09:37pTrump's fast-tracking of oil pipelines hits legal roadblocks
RE
09:28pYen rises, yuan drops on report of trade-talks stalemate
RE
09:23pStocks slide, safe assets gain on anxiety over trade talks
RE
09:20pBOJ urges Asia to speed up efforts for smooth phase-out of Libor
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Trump's fast-tracking of oil pipelines hits legal roadblocks
2TOUCHSTONE ENERGY INC : TOUCHSTONE ENERGY : Proxy Statement
3HANGZHOU HIKVISION DIGITAL TECHGY CO : CHINA LOWERS EXPECTATIONS FOR U.S. TRADE TALKS AFTER BLACKLIST: officia..
4BED BATH & BEYOND INC. : BED BATH & BEYOND : hires Target executive as CEO
5THE HOME DEPOT, INC. : NO PAINT BRUSH REQUIRED: How Technology is Changing Paint Shopping with the Project Col..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group