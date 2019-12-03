Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Stocks slip as U.S. tariffs on Brazil, Argentina spark fresh trade woes

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/03/2019 | 04:29am EST

Emerging market stocks dipped on Tuesday after the United States said it would restore tariffs on metal imports from Brazil and Argentina, raising concerns of yet another trade war for the world's largest economy.

But losses were limited as markets awaited further clarity on the tariffs, which were tweeted by U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday without any details.

A basket of emerging market stocks fell as much as 0.4% to a more than one-month low. Chinese stocks touched their lowest level in more than three months during the session, but ended slightly higher.

"(The tariffs) bring about the possibility of a trade war on multiple fronts," said William Jackson, chief emerging markets economist at Capital Economics.

Given the economic impact of the drawn-out Sino-U.S. trade dispute, which has hurt global growth and dented business sentiment, investors are wary of the fallout from a new trade conflict with the Latin American export heavyweights.

However, analysts warned that the direct impact on exports from Brazil and Argentina might be limited.

"On a macro perspective, metal exports from Brazil and Argentina to the United States aren't very large, so it shouldn't have much of an impact on them," Jackson said.

The Brazilian real firmed 0.3% against the dollar on Monday, while the Argentine peso was nearly flat.

South African stocks dropped to a near two-month low on Tuesday ahead of third-quarter GDP data, which is expected to show the economy expanding by 0.1% year-on-year. The rand was also slightly weaker ahead of the data, due later in the day.

The Turkish lira softened as inflation data for November came in slightly short of expectations. The reading could prompt a sizeable rate cut next week from the central bank, which is eyeing an annual inflation target of below 12%.

Broader emerging market currencies <.MIEM00000CUS> were largely muted, as the U.S. dollar was undercut by disappointing manufacturing data, as well as news of the Latin American tariffs. [FRX/]

Currencies in central and eastern European economies including Hungary, Poland and the Czech Republic were largely flat against the euro.

For GRAPHIC on emerging market FX performance 2019, see http://tmsnrt.rs/2egbfVh


For GRAPHIC on MSCI emerging index performance 2019, seehttps://tmsnrt.rs/2OusNdX

By Ambar Warrick
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EURO / ARGENTINE PESO (EUR/ARS) 0.09% 66.315 Delayed Quote.52.93%
EURO / BRAZILIAN REAL (EUR/BRL) 0.17% 4.677 Delayed Quote.5.20%
EURO / SOUTH AFRICAN RAND (EUR/ZAR) 0.86% 16.2383 Delayed Quote.-1.89%
US DOLLAR / ARGENTINE PESO (USD/ARS) 0.03% 59.879 Delayed Quote.59.25%
US DOLLAR / BRAZILIAN REAL (USD/BRL) 0.04% 4.2233 Delayed Quote.9.43%
US DOLLAR / SOUTH AFRICAN RAND (USD/ZAR) 0.79% 14.6517 Delayed Quote.2.11%
US DOLLAR / TURKISH LIRA (USD/TRY) -0.07% 5.7472 Delayed Quote.8.92%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:03aMost fall as U.S. tariffs spark fresh trade tensions
RE
05:02aTrump says he can see France breaking off from NATO
RE
05:00aGermany's next ECB board member would have opposed new bond buys
RE
04:56aTrump warns EU to 'shape up' over trade and NATO
RE
04:55aPG&E failed to inspect transmission lines that caused deadly 2018 wilfdfire - state probe
RE
04:46aOil higher as Saudi pushes for further supply cuts
RE
04:36aBritain's construction downturn eases a little in November - PMI
RE
04:36aA Labour government would protect public services in U.S. trade talks - Corbyn
RE
04:34aDaimler cost cuts to hit Germany hardest - Stuttgarter Zeitung
RE
04:29aStocks slip as U.S. tariffs on Brazil, Argentina spark fresh trade woes
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1COMPANHIA SIDERÚRGICA NACIONAL : Trump, citing U.S. farmers, slaps metal tariffs on Brazil, Argentina
2UNICREDIT S.P.A. : UniCredit to Cut 8,000 Jobs, Launch EUR2 Billion Buyback in New Plan
3JUST EAT PLC : JUST EAT : Cat Rock calls on Prosus to lift its Just Eat bid price
4MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL : MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL : Battle of the biscuits as Ferrero aims to take a bite out of..
5NOKIA OYJ : NOKIA OYJ : to transform Finland's nationwide smart grid for better support of renewable energy

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group