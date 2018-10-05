Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Stocks slip globally amid U.S. jobs data, Treasury yields rise

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/05/2018 | 09:13pm CEST
The German share price index DAX graph at the stock exchange in Frankfurt

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Stock markets dipped around the world on Friday after U.S. jobs numbers signaled a continued tightening of the labor market and increased inflation pressures, while Treasury yields rose to multi-year highs.

The increase in non-farm payrolls slowed in September, likely from Hurricane Florence's impact on restaurant and retail payrolls, but the U.S. Labor Department report also showed a rise in wages that could keep the Federal Reserve on track for more interest rate hikes.

"Good news for economy is bad news for equity investors right now," said Michael Geraghty, equity strategist at Cornerstone Capital Group's in New York.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 190.64 points, or 0.72 percent, to 26,436.84, the S&P 500 lost 16.08 points, or 0.55 percent, to 2,885.53 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 86.52 points, or 1.1 percent, to 7,792.99.

The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index <.FTEU3> lost 0.86 percent and MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe <.MIWD00000PUS> shed 0.70 percent.

A steep sell-off in Treasury bonds that started midweek and pushed 10-year yields to seven-year highs has weighed on stocks and rippled through bond markets globally.

"This week has been a bit of a bloodbath on the fixed income side of things," said Dean Popplewell, chief currency strategist at Oanda in Toronto. "I think the market moves in the bonds this week side-swiped a lot of individuals."

The 30-year Treasury bond <US30YT=RR> reached a four-year high of 3.424 percent, up 7 basis points from late Thursday. The benchmark 10-year yield <US10YT=RR> rose to 3.248 percent, up 5.3 basis points from late Thursday.

The U.S. bond market will be closed on Monday for the Columbus Day holiday, but stock markets will open.

In the currency market, the U.S. dollar weakened in choppy trading. The dollar index <.DXY> fell 0.09 percent. The euro was up 0.06 percent to $1.152.

The Japanese yen strengthened 0.11 percent versus the greenback at 113.81 per dollar, while Sterling was last trading at $1.3104, up 0.66 percent on the day.

Fears about Italy's finances pushed Milan stocks down 1.3 percent <.FTMIB>, while London's FTSE <.FTSE>, Frankfurt's DAX <.GDAXI> and the CAC in Paris <.FCHI> were off 0.95 to 1.4 percent.

In oil, Crude futures settled up for the week as U.S. unemployment data eased concerns about demand in the world's top oil consumer and ahead of U.S. sanctions on Iranian oil exports.

For the day, U.S. crude futures settled at $74.34 per barrel, up 0.001 percent, and Brent settled at $84.16, down 0.50 percent.

At around four-year highs, oil prices have triggered concerns about demand as U.S. President Donald Trump has blamed the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries for rising gasoline prices for American consumers.

Prices have eased slightly after Saudi Arabia and Russia said they would raise output to at least partly make up for expected disruptions from Iran, OPEC's third-largest producer, due to the sanctions that take effect on Nov. 4.

The combination of rising oil prices, borrowing costs and a climbing dollar have also been rocking emerging markets, which tend to be vulnerable to all three.

Emerging market stocks lost 1.01 percent, putting them on track to close at a 17-month low.

(Additional reporting by Marc Jones in London, Shreyashi Sayal, Medha Singh in Bengaluru, Stephanie Kelly and Rodrigo Campos in New York; Editing by Dan Grebler and Nick Zieminski)

By Laila Kearney
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DAX -1.08% 12111.9 Delayed Quote.-5.21%
DJ INDUSTRIAL -0.85% 26401.65 Delayed Quote.7.72%
NASDAQ 100 -1.29% 7394.5032 Delayed Quote.17.10%
NASDAQ COMP. -1.24% 7783.1333 Delayed Quote.14.14%
S&P 500 -0.82% 2901.61 Real-time Quote.9.42%
US DOLLAR INDEX -0.05% 95.7 End-of-day quote.4.18%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09:48pScooter company Bird enters Latin America with launch in Mexico City
RE
09:46pWSJ ANALYSIS : Bond Investors Catch Up With Fed's Plans
DJ
09:41pCURRENCIES : Dollar Softens Slightly After U.S. Economy Adds 134,000 Jobs In September
DJ
09:23pGOVERNMENT OF CANADA : Minister MacAulay to Promote Canadian Agriculture on Trip to the European Union
PU
09:18pGlobal stocks slip globally amid U.S. jobs data, Treasury yields rise
RE
09:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
09:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
09:16pU.S. Consumer Credit Grew $20.08 Billion in August
DJ
09:15pMCT Adds Investors to Bid Tape AOT Tri-Party Agreement Automation in its Bid Auction Manager (BAM) Platform
SE
09:14pStocks slip globally amid U.S. jobs data, Treasury yields rise
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Tesla's Musk mocks SEC as judge demands they justify fraud settlement
2LVMH MOËT HENNESSY VUITTON SE : Gucci boss reassures staff over looming era of slower growth
3BLACKROCK : Tesla's Musk mocks SEC as judge demands they justify fraud settlement
4RWE : RWE profits to take a hit after court delays brown coal mining
5DANSKE BANK : DANSKE BANK : shares slide as U.S. criminal inquiry spooks investors

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.