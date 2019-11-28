Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Stocks stop short of new peaks as Sino-U.S. tensions weigh

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/28/2019 | 08:15pm EST
Passersby are reflected on a stock quotation board outside a brokerage in Tokyo

Global shares ticked up on Friday, but hesitated to test an all-time peak as investors worried a new U.S. law backing Hong Kong protests could derail Washington's and Beijing's efforts to end their trade war.

MSCI All Country world index <.MIWD00000PUS>, whichtracks shares in 49 countries, were up 0.05% at 549.62, and would need to rise only 0.2% to reach all-time peak hit in January last year before the start of U.S.-China trade war.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan <.MIAPJ0000PUS> also ticked up 0.05% in early Friday trade while

Japan's Nikkei <.N225> gained 0.27%.

U.S. S&P 500 mini futures were down 0.1%. New York markets were shut on Thursday for Thanksgiving holiday and with many investors seen away also on Friday, uncertainties remain on how U.S. markets will perceive the latest clash between Washington and Beijing over Hong Kong.

China warned the United States on Thursday it would take "firm counter measures" in response to U.S. legislation backing anti-government protesters in Hong Kong.

"Since the U.S. legislation was approved unanimously by the U.S. Senate and by all but one lawmaker in the House of Representatives, the law has been expected to take effect," said

Norihiro Fujito, chief investment strategist at Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities.

"It has been also expected that China will express harsh words against it. The question is what real actions Beijing will take. The working assumption for most investors is that this will not derail the trade talks, given China is suffering from an economic slowdown," he said.

On the whole, investors are now betting that while the law spoils the mood it would not change the game, underpinning many risk assets.

Sentiment in the region has enjoyed an additional boost from a strong performance this week of Alibaba Group shares, Asia's largest firm by market capitalisation. Alibaba has risen 16% since their IPO in Hong Kong on Tuesday.

However, major currencies were kept in tight ranges amid a dearth of any other significant developments in Sino-U.S. trade talks.

Against the yen, the dollar traded at 109.52 yen, near its six-month peak of 109.61 set on Wednesday.

The euro stood at $1.1010, stuck in a tight range for the past week.

The British pound traded at $1.2910 <GBP=D4>, staying in its $1.28-1.30 range since mid-October.

As trading in major currencies slumbers, their implied volatilities, key gauges of expected swings measured by their option prices, plumbed to new record lows this week.

One exception was the Chilean peso, which has plunged 3.5% so far this week to an all-time low, prompting the central bank to unveil $20 billion foreign currency interventions programme.

The peso has plummeted more than 10% this month following more than a month of protests over inequality that turned violent again this week.

Oil prices were little changed on Friday but look set to have one of the best performances in recent months in November, with Brent futures up 6.0% so far this month, which would be the biggest gain since April.

U.S. crude futures were little changed at $58.09 per barrel early on Friday. They have risen more than 7% this month.

(Editing by Sam Holmes)

By Hideyuki Sano
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL 0.15% 28164 Delayed Quote.20.73%
NASDAQ 100 0.70% 8444.708853 Delayed Quote.32.48%
NASDAQ COMP. 0.66% 8705.175184 Delayed Quote.30.33%
NIKKEI 225 -0.12% 23409.14 Real-time Quote.16.78%
S&P 500 0.42% 3153.63 Delayed Quote.25.80%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09:31pChina Vows to Balance Growth, Financial Risk Prevention
DJ
09:27pVietnam November trade surplus set to narrow sharply to $100 million - statistics office
RE
09:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
09:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
09:15pOil steady amid muted Thanksgiving trade and ahead of OPEC+ meet
RE
09:00pBank of Japan mindful of risks from excessive fall in super-long yields - senior official
RE
08:47pJapan's factory output posts largest fall in almost two years
RE
08:34pSouth Korea to hold trade talks with Japan in December
RE
08:15pStocks stop short of new peaks as Sino-U.S. tensions weigh
RE
08:08pBank of Korea stands pat on interest rates, as widely expected
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1China Protests U.S. Law Supporting Hong Kong but Signals Hope for Trade Deal -- 2nd update
2SINGAPORE EXCHANGE LIMITED : ASSET ACQUISITIONS AND DISPOSALS::Acquisition of Via Paracelso 22-24-26, Agrate, ..
3HARBIN ELECTRIC COMPANY LIMITED : HARBIN ELECTRIC : ANNOUNCEMENT ENTERING INTO THE EQUITY TRANSFER AGREEMENTS ..
4PETRO RIO S.A. : MATERIAL FACT: Acquisition of 30% Interest in Frade
5SURROUND SOUND, SOUNDBAR, AND AV RECEIVER HOME THEATER BLACK FRIDAY 2019: Sonos, Bose, Klipsch Deals Listed..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group