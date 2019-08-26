Log in
Stocks to Watch: Amazon.com, Hasbro, Newmont Goldcorp

08/26/2019 | 06:15am EDT

By Amrith Ramkumar

Here are some of the companies with shares expected to trade actively in Monday's session.

Amazon.com Inc.: Shares of the e-commerce giant fell 3.1% Friday, erasing their gains for the week to post a sixth consecutive weekly decline, the longest such streak since November 2012, according to Dow Jones Market Data. The stock is at a five-month low.

Hasbro Inc.: The toy maker fell nearly 9% following the latest announcement of Chinese tariffs and President Trump's response, the stock's worst day since July 2017. Retailers that manufacture products in China have been among the hardest hit by trade tensions.

Newmont Goldcorp Corp.: The gold miner was among the market's only gainers Friday, rising 2.1% as prices of the safe-haven metal climbed to a fresh six-year high.

This is a version of the "Stocks to Watch" section of our Markets newsletter. To receive it every morning via email, click here.

Write to Amrith Ramkumar at amrith.ramkumar@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMAZON.COM -3.10% 1749.62 Delayed Quote.16.49%
GOLD -1.10% 1530.491 Delayed Quote.19.07%
HASBRO, INC -8.94% 104.13 Delayed Quote.28.16%
NEWMONT MINING CORPORATION 2.10% 39.3 Delayed Quote.13.42%
S&P 500 -2.59% 2847.11 Delayed Quote.13.57%
