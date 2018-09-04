Stocks to Watch: Conn's, RH, Boeing, Caterpillar

By Kimberly Chin

Here are some of the companies with shares expected to trade actively in Tuesday's session.

Boeing and Caterpillar -- Shares of Boeing Co. and Caterpillar Inc. are expected to remain volatile as trade talks continue between the U.S. and its biggest trading partners. Boeing shares were down 0.5%, while Caterpillar shares fell 0.6%.

Conn's Inc. -- Up 5.1%: The furniture and appliances company reported strong profits in the second quarter, but missed on sales estimates.

RH -- Up 1.8%: Home-furnishings company RH is slated to report quarterly results after the market closes. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters are expecting an adjusted profit of $1.75 a share and revenue of $660.9 million.

Tesla Inc. -- Down 2.1%: Goldman Sachs reinstates its "sell" rating on the company, casting doubt on the electric car maker's ability to reach production targets and become cash-flow positive.

Workday Inc. -- Down 0.3%: The financial and human-resources management software company is expected to release its latest quarterly report after the market closes. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters are expecting adjusted earnings of 26 cents a share and revenue of $663.1 million.

WPP PLC -- Down 7.1%: The world's largest ad company is facing industry upheaval, and its second-quarter results showed a weak performance in North America. WPP just named Mark Read as its new chief executive to succeed Martin Sorrell.

