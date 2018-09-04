Log in
Stocks to Watch: Conn's, RH, Boeing, Caterpillar

09/04/2018 | 04:13pm CEST

By Kimberly Chin

Here are some of the companies with shares expected to trade actively in Tuesday's session.

Boeing and Caterpillar -- Shares of Boeing Co. and Caterpillar Inc. are expected to remain volatile as trade talks continue between the U.S. and its biggest trading partners. Boeing shares were down 0.5%, while Caterpillar shares fell 0.6%.

Conn's Inc. -- Up 5.1%: The furniture and appliances company reported strong profits in the second quarter, but missed on sales estimates.

RH -- Up 1.8%: Home-furnishings company RH is slated to report quarterly results after the market closes. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters are expecting an adjusted profit of $1.75 a share and revenue of $660.9 million.

Tesla Inc. -- Down 2.1%: Goldman Sachs reinstates its "sell" rating on the company, casting doubt on the electric car maker's ability to reach production targets and become cash-flow positive.

Workday Inc. -- Down 0.3%: The financial and human-resources management software company is expected to release its latest quarterly report after the market closes. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters are expecting adjusted earnings of 26 cents a share and revenue of $663.1 million.

WPP PLC -- Down 7.1%: The world's largest ad company is facing industry upheaval, and its second-quarter results showed a weak performance in North America. WPP just named Mark Read as its new chief executive to succeed Martin Sorrell.

This is an expanded version of the "Stocks to Watch" section of our Markets newsletter. To receive it every morning via email, click here.

Write to Kimberly Chin at kimberly.chin@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BOEING COMPANY (THE) -0.12% 342.54 Delayed Quote.16.24%
BOEING COMPANY (THE) 1.73% 342.0151 Delayed Quote.34.16%
CATERPILLAR -1.01% 137.54 Delayed Quote.-11.89%
CONN'S INC -10.88% 36.5 Delayed Quote.15.33%
S&P 500 0.01% 2901.51 Real-time Quote.8.52%
TESLA -1.88% 295.5 Delayed Quote.-3.11%
WORKDAY -0.69% 153.52 Delayed Quote.51.90%
