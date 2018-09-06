Log in
Stocks to Watch: Dell Technologies, Amazon.com, Facebook, CVS Health, Lands' End, CBS, American Express, Cushman & Wakefield, DocuSign, Tilray, Cloudera

09/06/2018 | 03:27pm CEST

By Francesca Fontana and Amrith Ramkumar

Here are some of the companies with shares expected to trade actively in Thursday's session. Stock movements reflect premarket trading.

Dell Technologies Inc. -- Down 0.4%: The company raised its annual guidance and reported losses of $1.45 per share during its second-quarter, beating expectations.

Amazon.com Inc. -- Up 0.7%: Some Whole Foods employees want to unionize to address what they say are changes to corporate culture and diminished compensation under the ownership of Amazon.com.

Facebook Inc. -- Up 0.1%: Facebook said it would invest more than $1 billion in a new data center in Singapore, its first in Asia and a win for the city-state as other jurisdictions such as China tighten controls over where user data is stored.

CVS Health Corp. -- Up 0.6%: Antitrust enforcers are nearing approval of two major deals in the health-care industry, CVS Health's planned acquisition of health insurer Aetna and Cigna's planned purchase of Express Scripts. Aetna shares are up 0.4%, while Cigna shares are down 0.2% and Express Scripts shares are up 0.4%.

Lands' End Inc. -- Down 16%: The retailer reported a wider loss and weaker same-store sales in the second quarter than analysts expected.

CBS Corp. -- Up 0.7%: The broadcaster is in talks with Shari Redstone and her family's holding company, National Amusements, to settle their litigation over control of CBS, less than a month before the matter is scheduled to go to trial, The Wall Street Journal reported late in Wednesday's session.

American Express Co. -- Unchanged: The FBI has launched a probe into pricing practices within the foreign-exchange unit of American Express, The Wall Street Journal reported late in Wednesday's session.

Cushman & Wakefield PLC -- Unchanged: Cushman & Wakefield, a real-estate services company that went public in August, reported quarterly profits roughly in line with analyst expectations, though it beat on sales.

DocuSign Inc. -- Down 1.9%: The electronic-signature technology company gave full-year sales projections that were stronger than analysts expected and topped targets in the most recent quarter.

Tilray Inc. -- Down 7.1%: Shares of the Canadian marijuana producer rose 17% Wednesday and have quadrupled since the company went public in July.

Cloudera Inc. -- Up 13%: The software company said subscription revenue increased more than Wall Street anticipated in the second quarter and gave stronger-than-expected guidance for the current period.

This is a version of the "Stocks to Watch" section of our Markets newsletter. To receive it every morning via email, click here.

Write to Amrith Ramkumar at amrith.ramkumar@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AETNA 0.09% 202.43 Delayed Quote.11.94%
AMAZON.COM -0.23% 1983.56 Delayed Quote.70.57%
AMERICAN EXPRESS COMPANY -0.31% 105.42 Delayed Quote.7.75%
CBS CORPORATION 0.35% 53.1118 Delayed Quote.-10.25%
CLOUDERA INC 18.15% 17.13 Delayed Quote.-12.77%
CUSHMAN & WAKEFIELD PLC 0.68% 17.618 Delayed Quote.0.00%
CVS HEALTH CORPORATION -0.07% 74.965 Delayed Quote.3.30%
DELL TECHNOLOGIES 0.32% 96.22 Delayed Quote.17.73%
DOCUSIGN INC -7.50% 58.23 Delayed Quote.0.00%
EXPRESS SCRIPTS HOLDING CO -0.21% 89.33 Delayed Quote.20.35%
FACEBOOK -1.05% 165.19 Delayed Quote.-5.26%
LANDS' END, INC. -18.56% 20.2 Delayed Quote.28.13%
S&P 500 -0.28% 2888.6 Real-time Quote.8.34%
TILRAY INC -3.25% 78.551 Delayed Quote.0.00%
