Stocks to Watch: Dell Technologies, Amazon.com, Facebook, CVS Health, Lands' End, CBS, American Express, Cushman & Wakefield, DocuSign, Tilray, Cloudera

By Francesca Fontana and Amrith Ramkumar

Here are some of the companies with shares expected to trade actively in Thursday's session. Stock movements reflect premarket trading.

Dell Technologies Inc. -- Down 0.4%: The company raised its annual guidance and reported losses of $1.45 per share during its second-quarter, beating expectations.

Amazon.com Inc. -- Up 0.7%: Some Whole Foods employees want to unionize to address what they say are changes to corporate culture and diminished compensation under the ownership of Amazon.com.

Facebook Inc. -- Up 0.1%: Facebook said it would invest more than $1 billion in a new data center in Singapore, its first in Asia and a win for the city-state as other jurisdictions such as China tighten controls over where user data is stored.

CVS Health Corp. -- Up 0.6%: Antitrust enforcers are nearing approval of two major deals in the health-care industry, CVS Health's planned acquisition of health insurer Aetna and Cigna's planned purchase of Express Scripts. Aetna shares are up 0.4%, while Cigna shares are down 0.2% and Express Scripts shares are up 0.4%.

Lands' End Inc. -- Down 16%: The retailer reported a wider loss and weaker same-store sales in the second quarter than analysts expected.

CBS Corp. -- Up 0.7%: The broadcaster is in talks with Shari Redstone and her family's holding company, National Amusements, to settle their litigation over control of CBS, less than a month before the matter is scheduled to go to trial, The Wall Street Journal reported late in Wednesday's session.

American Express Co. -- Unchanged: The FBI has launched a probe into pricing practices within the foreign-exchange unit of American Express, The Wall Street Journal reported late in Wednesday's session.

Cushman & Wakefield PLC -- Unchanged: Cushman & Wakefield, a real-estate services company that went public in August, reported quarterly profits roughly in line with analyst expectations, though it beat on sales.

DocuSign Inc. -- Down 1.9%: The electronic-signature technology company gave full-year sales projections that were stronger than analysts expected and topped targets in the most recent quarter.

Tilray Inc. -- Down 7.1%: Shares of the Canadian marijuana producer rose 17% Wednesday and have quadrupled since the company went public in July.

Cloudera Inc. -- Up 13%: The software company said subscription revenue increased more than Wall Street anticipated in the second quarter and gave stronger-than-expected guidance for the current period.

This is a version of the "Stocks to Watch" section of our Markets newsletter. To receive it every morning via email, click here.

Write to Amrith Ramkumar at amrith.ramkumar@wsj.com