Stocks to Watch: Disney, Wynn Resorts, Hertz, and Microchip Technology

By Amrith Ramkumar

Here are some of the companies with shares expected to trade actively in Wednesday's session.

Walt Disney: The media and entertainment giant posted disappointing results, marred by the weak performance of Fox entertainment assets purchased in a $71.3 billion deal that closed in March.

Wynn Resorts: The casino operator reported a surprising increase in second-quarter revenue.

Hertz: The rental-car company posted a larger-than-expected rise in sales for the second quarter and beat on earnings.

Microchip Technology: The semiconductor company gave upbeat revenue projections for the current period.

This is a version of the "Stocks to Watch" section of our Markets newsletter. To receive it every morning via email, click here.