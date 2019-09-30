Log in
Stocks to Watch: Facebook, UnitedHealth, Target

09/30/2019 | 06:15am EDT

By Amrith Ramkumar

Here are some of the companies with shares expected to trade actively in Monday's session.

Facebook Inc.: Shares of the social-media giant slid 6.8% last week for their biggest weekly decline of the year, falling alongside other technology companies.

UnitedHealth Group Inc.: The health-care firm is down 12% so far in the third quarter, heading for its largest quarterly drop since June 2010.

Target Corp.: The retailer has surged 23% for the quarter, a rally that would mark its best such period since the second quarter of 2003.

This is a version of the "Stocks to Watch" section of our Markets newsletter. To receive it every morning via email, click here.

Write to Amrith Ramkumar at amrith.ramkumar@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FACEBOOK -1.67% 177.1 Delayed Quote.35.10%
S&P 500 -0.53% 2961.79 Delayed Quote.18.15%
TARGET CORPORATION -0.16% 106.12 Delayed Quote.60.57%
UNITEDHEALTH GROUP -0.10% 215.26 Delayed Quote.-13.59%
