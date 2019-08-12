Log in
Stocks to Watch: GE, Sysco, AMD, BlackRock, CBS, Rite Aid and More

0
08/12/2019 | 10:21am EDT

By Amrith Ramkumar and Micah Maidenberg

Here are some of the companies with shares expected to trade actively in Monday's session.

General Electric Co. -- down 1.5% in Monday morning trading: Shares of the industrial conglomerate fell 3.6% Friday, dropping for the seventh time in eight sessions. They are down 12% so far this month.

CVS Health Corp. -- down 0.7% in Monday morning trading: The pharmacy operator's shares posted their best week since mid-February last week after the company boosted its full-year profit targets. Shares rose 6.4% for the week.

BlackRock Inc. -- down 1.3% in Monday morning trading: The firm is poised to become the largest shareholder of Authentic Brands Group LLC, the company that owns brands including Sports Illustrated, Nine West and Aéropostale, in the first deal for the investment giant's new private-equity fund, The Wall Street Journal reported.

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. -- up 0.1% in Monday morning trading: Shares of the highflying chip maker rose 16% last week, their largest weekly advance in two months.

Sysco Corp. -- up 3.8% in Monday morning trading: The food distributor reported results for its latest quarter Monday, beating expectations for adjusted profit.

CBS Corp. and Viacom Inc. -- shares of CBS rose 0.7% while Viacom shares were down 2.8% in Monday morning trading: The media companies are in the final stages of a deal to merge, The Wall Street Journal reported Monday.

Rite Aid Corp. -- up 2.5% in Monday morning trading: The nation's third-largest pharmacy chain appointed a new chief executive, Heyward Donigan, to lead the company. She previous led Sapphire Digital, a website for analyzing health-care plans.

This is a version of the "Stocks to Watch" section of our Markets newsletter. To receive it every morning via email, click here.

Write to Amrith Ramkumar at amrith.ramkumar@wsj.com and Micah Maidenberg at micah.maidenberg@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BLACKROCK INC -0.34% 424.91 Delayed Quote.8.53%
CBS CORPORATION -0.02% 48.83 Delayed Quote.11.87%
CVS HEALTH CORPORATION -0.24% 59.1 Delayed Quote.-9.51%
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY -1.15% 9.045 Delayed Quote.20.87%
RITE AID CORPORATION -0.56% 7.15 Delayed Quote.915.11%
S&P 500 -0.66% 2900.56 Delayed Quote.16.43%
SYSCO CORPORATION 4.25% 72.65 Delayed Quote.11.70%
VIACOM -3.32% 28.995 Delayed Quote.16.77%
