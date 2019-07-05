Log in
Stocks to Watch: Kellogg, Novavax, MarketAxess, Electronic Arts

07/05/2019 | 06:15am EDT

By Julia Donheiser

Here are some of the companies with shares expected to trade actively in Friday's session.

Kellogg -- The packaged-food company soared 6.7% Wednesday, its biggest one-day advance since April 2009. Shares are still down 18% in the past year.

Novavax -- Shares of the biotech company slid 10% Wednesday, bringing their four-day decline to 18%.

MarketAxess -- The online bond-trading marketplace jumped 2.3% Wednesday after reporting strong June trading volumes, putting its 2019 advance at 60%.

Electronic Arts -- The videogame maker fell 4.5% Wednesday, its worst day since June 20, after rising 6% in the previous five sessions.

This is a version of the "Stocks to Watch" section of our Markets newsletter.

ChangeLast1st jan.
ELECTRONIC ARTS -4.49% 98.11 Delayed Quote.24.33%
KELLOGG 6.30% 56.67 Delayed Quote.-0.60%
LONDON SUGAR 0.03% 320.8 End-of-day quote.-3.95%
MARKETAXESS HOLDINGS INC. 2.30% 338.5 Delayed Quote.60.19%
NOVAVAX, INC. -10.41% 5.08 Delayed Quote.-86.20%
S&P 500 0.77% 2995.82 Delayed Quote.19.51%
