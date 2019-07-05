Stocks to Watch: Kellogg, Novavax, MarketAxess, Electronic Arts

By Julia Donheiser

Here are some of the companies with shares expected to trade actively in Friday's session.

Kellogg -- The packaged-food company soared 6.7% Wednesday, its biggest one-day advance since April 2009. Shares are still down 18% in the past year.

Novavax -- Shares of the biotech company slid 10% Wednesday, bringing their four-day decline to 18%.

MarketAxess -- The online bond-trading marketplace jumped 2.3% Wednesday after reporting strong June trading volumes, putting its 2019 advance at 60%.

Electronic Arts -- The videogame maker fell 4.5% Wednesday, its worst day since June 20, after rising 6% in the previous five sessions.

