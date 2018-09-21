Log in
Stocks to Watch: Micron, Alphabet, Medtronic, Adobe Systems, Wells Fargo, United Natural Foods, General Electric, Eventbrite, MDC Partners

09/21/2018 | 09:39am EDT

By Francesca Fontana and Amrith Ramkumar

Here are some of the companies with shares expected to trade actively in Friday's session. Check back closer to the market open for an updated list.

Micron Technology Inc. -- Down 2.7%: The memory chip maker issued a disappointing forecast with its fiscal fourth-quarter report, expecting revenue for the quarter ending in November to grow by its slowest rate in two years.

Alphabet Inc. -- Up 0.1%: Days after the Trump administration instituted a controversial travel ban in January 2017, employees of Alphabet unit Google discussed how they could tweak the company's search-related functions to show users how to contribute to pro-immigration organizations and contact lawmakers and government agencies, according to internal company emails.

Medtronic PLC -- Down 0.1% : Medtronic has reached a deal to acquire medical-device maker Mazor Robotics, as the company looks to strengthen its technology for robotic-assisted spine surgeries.

Adobe Systems Inc. -- Down 0.1%: Adobe agreed to acquire privately held marketing-automation company Marketo for $4.75 billion.

Wells Fargo & Co. -- Up 0.4%: The bank said it expects to reduce its workforce by 5% to 10% within the next three years, including through displacements and normal attrition, as part of its transformation.

United Natural Foods Inc. -- Down 11%: The company missed on earnings in its fiscal fourth quarter.

General Electric Co. -- Down 0.3%: Shares of the industrial conglomerate fell 3.1% Thursday, their largest one-day drop in two months, after the company discovered a flaw in its newest power-plant turbines after a key part failed earlier this month.

Eventbrite Inc. -- Up 1%: Shares of the ticketing and event-services company jumped nearly 60% from their initial public offering price in their market debut Thursday.

MDC Partners Inc. -- Unchanged: The embattled advertising company is exploring a potential sale amid a slowdown in its performance and following the exit of its chief executive, The Journal reported late in Thursday's session. Shares closed up 7%.

This is a version of the "Stocks to Watch" section of our Markets newsletter. To receive it every morning via email, click here.

Write to Amrith Ramkumar at amrith.ramkumar@wsj.com

