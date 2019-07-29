Stocks to Watch: Mohawk Industries, Cabot Oil & Gas, and Zimmer Biomet

By Ira Iosebashvili

Here are some of the companies with shares expected to trade actively in Monday's session.

Mohawk Industries Inc.: Shares of the flooring company fell 17.6% Friday, a day after it reported lackluster second-quarter sales and said its business environment would remain challenging.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corp.: The company's shares fell 12% after it reduced production estimates amid a meltdown in the natural gas market.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.: The medical device maker's stock hit a new all-time high Friday, after the company reported better-than-expected second-quarter results and boosted its financial forecast for 2019.

