Stocks to Watch: Mohawk Industries, Cabot Oil & Gas, and Zimmer Biomet

07/29/2019 | 08:23am EDT

By Ira Iosebashvili

Here are some of the companies with shares expected to trade actively in Monday's session.

Mohawk Industries Inc.: Shares of the flooring company fell 17.6% Friday, a day after it reported lackluster second-quarter sales and said its business environment would remain challenging.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corp.: The company's shares fell 12% after it reduced production estimates amid a meltdown in the natural gas market.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.: The medical device maker's stock hit a new all-time high Friday, after the company reported better-than-expected second-quarter results and boosted its financial forecast for 2019.

This is a version of the "Stocks to Watch" section of our Markets newsletter. To receive it every morning via email, click here.

Write to Ira Iosebashvili at ira.iosebashvili@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CABOT CORP -0.30% 45.95 Delayed Quote.7.01%
CABOT OIL & GAS CORPORATION -12.07% 19.16 Delayed Quote.-14.27%
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.30% 63.23 Delayed Quote.16.55%
MOHAWK INDUSTRIES -17.60% 128.84 Delayed Quote.10.16%
S&P 500 0.74% 3025.86 Delayed Quote.20.70%
WTI 0.32% 56.13 Delayed Quote.23.30%
ZIMMER BIOMET HOLDINGS 8.55% 134.5 Delayed Quote.29.68%
