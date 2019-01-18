Log in
Stocks to Watch: Netflix, American Express, J.B. Hunt, Roku, Atlassian

0
01/18/2019 | 09:21am EST

By Francesca Fontana and Amrith Ramkumar

Here are some of the companies with shares expected to trade actively in Friday's session. Stock movements noted by ticker reflect movements during regular trading hours; premarket trading is specified separately.

Netflix Inc. -- Down 2.1% premarket: The streaming company reported weaker-than-expected quarterly sales and gave downbeat revenue targets for the current quarter.

Tesla Inc. -- Down 5.4% premarket: Tesla plans to cut its full-time workforce by 7% in an effort to lower the price of its Model 3 sedan, as the auto maker continues to chase its long-held dream of a $35,000 electric sedan.

American Express Co. -- Down 2.3% premarket: The credit-card company missed on quarterly revenue, though it exceeded profit targets.

SunTrust Banks Inc. -- Up 4.3% premarket: Net income at SunTrust Banks decreased in the fourth quarter from the comparable quarter a year ago as the bank recorded a $60 million pension-plan settlement charge but also reported an increase in revenue and a drop in costs.

CVS Health Corp. -- Up 2.5% premarket: CVS and Walmart Inc. settled their fight over the cost of filling prescriptions, averting a threatened split between the health-care giant and the retail behemoth.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. -- Up 5.7% premarket: The trucking company posted a larger-than-expected increase in sales in its latest quarter but posted softer-than-expected earnings.

Roku Inc. -- Up 0.6% premarket: The maker of streaming-media devices rose 4.4% Thursday after CNBC reported late in the session that Walmart is abandoning its efforts to launch a streaming video service.

Atlassian Corp. -- Up 7.9% premarket: The maker of business-productivity software gave upbeat revenue targets for the 2019 fiscal year.

Eli Lilly & Co. -- Down 2.4% premarket: Eli Lilly said a study combining two drug treatments for patients with advanced sarcoma wasn't clinically beneficial.

Citizens Financial Group Inc. -- Up 3.5% premarket: The firm's fourth-quarter profit fell from the comparable quarter a year ago as expenses climbed and the quarter's results weren't boosted from the same new tax law benefit as they were a year ago.

VF Corp. -- Up 8.8% premarket: The owner of Lee and Wrangler jeans raised revenue and earnings guidance for the fiscal year when it reported its third-quarter earnings results.

Kansas City Southern -- Up 1.8% premarket: Net income fell at Kansas City Southern in the fourth quarter as the transportation holding company recorded a tax expense instead of a large benefit it recorded for the comparable period a year ago.

This is a version of the "Stocks to Watch" section of our Markets newsletter. To receive it every morning via email, click here.

Write to Francesca Fontana at francesca.fontana@wsj.com and Amrith Ramkumar at amrith.ramkumar@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMERICAN EXPRESS COMPANY -2.17% 96.88 Delayed Quote.4.29%
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC 4.44% 97.17 Delayed Quote.4.43%
S&P 500 0.55% 2650.98 Delayed Quote.5.15%
SUNTRUST BANKS 2.10% 59.76 Delayed Quote.15.07%
TESLA -7.22% 320.97 Delayed Quote.4.36%
DJ
