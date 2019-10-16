Stocks to Watch: Netflix, AmerisourceBergen, Bank of America, Yum, Abbott Laboratories

By James Willhite

Here are some of the companies with shares expected to trade actively in Wednesday's session. Stock movements noted by ticker reflect movements during regular trading hours; premarket trading is specified separately.

AmerisourceBergen -- up 7% premarket: The drug distributor is one of three in talks to pay $18 billion to settle sweeping litigation brought by state and local governments blaming them for fueling the opioid crisis.

Bank of New York Mellon -- up 2.2% premarket: The bank early Wednesday reported third-quarter earnings that beat analysts' estimates.

Netflix -- unchanged premarket: The streaming-television pioneer will deliver its latest earnings report when U.S. markets close on Wednesday. The stock has recently suffered amid questions about the intensifying competitive landscape.

Bank of America -- up 2.3% premarket: The bank reported a profit drop Wednesday but still came in ahead of expectations. Berkhire Hathaway requested permission earlier in October from the Federal Reserve to increase its stake in the bank above 10%.

Abbott Laboratories -- down 2.7% premarket: The medical device and health company's third-quarter sales came in below Wall Street targets in its earnings report early Wednesday.

MGM Resorts International -- up 3.2% premarket: The casino giant is selling two of its properties on the Las Vegas Strip, including its landmark Bellagio property, in separate real estate deals.

Yum Brands -- down 1.4% premarket: The fast-food company's Taco Bell subsidiary voluntarily recalled about 2.3 million pounds of seasoned beef from its restaurants and distribution sites Friday after a customer reportedly found a metal shaving in an order of food.

