Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Markets

News : Markets
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 

Stocks to Watch: Netflix, AmerisourceBergen, Bank of America, Yum, Abbott Laboratories

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/16/2019 | 08:33am EDT

By James Willhite

Here are some of the companies with shares expected to trade actively in Wednesday's session. Stock movements noted by ticker reflect movements during regular trading hours; premarket trading is specified separately.

AmerisourceBergen -- up 7% premarket: The drug distributor is one of three in talks to pay $18 billion to settle sweeping litigation brought by state and local governments blaming them for fueling the opioid crisis.

Bank of New York Mellon -- up 2.2% premarket: The bank early Wednesday reported third-quarter earnings that beat analysts' estimates.

Netflix -- unchanged premarket: The streaming-television pioneer will deliver its latest earnings report when U.S. markets close on Wednesday. The stock has recently suffered amid questions about the intensifying competitive landscape.

Bank of America -- up 2.3% premarket: The bank reported a profit drop Wednesday but still came in ahead of expectations. Berkhire Hathaway requested permission earlier in October from the Federal Reserve to increase its stake in the bank above 10%.

Abbott Laboratories -- down 2.7% premarket: The medical device and health company's third-quarter sales came in below Wall Street targets in its earnings report early Wednesday.

MGM Resorts International -- up 3.2% premarket: The casino giant is selling two of its properties on the Las Vegas Strip, including its landmark Bellagio property, in separate real estate deals.

Yum Brands -- down 1.4% premarket: The fast-food company's Taco Bell subsidiary voluntarily recalled about 2.3 million pounds of seasoned beef from its restaurants and distribution sites Friday after a customer reportedly found a metal shaving in an order of food.

This is a version of the "Stocks to Watch" section of our Markets newsletter. To receive it every morning via email, click here.

Write to James Willhite at james.willhite@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ABBOTT LABORATORIES 2.71% 81.98 Delayed Quote.13.34%
AMERISOURCEBERGEN 1.99% 83.2 Delayed Quote.11.83%
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION 2.02% 29.73 Delayed Quote.20.66%
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE) 1.02% 44.36 Delayed Quote.-5.76%
BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC. 0.84% 314250 Delayed Quote.1.84%
MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL -0.36% 27.87 Delayed Quote.14.88%
NETFLIX -0.45% 284.25 Delayed Quote.6.20%
S&P 500 1.00% 2995.68 Delayed Quote.19.50%
YUM BRANDS -1.35% 111.3 Delayed Quote.22.74%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Markets"
08:42aMARKET SNAPSHOT: Stock Futures Slightly Lower As Worries Remain Over U.S.-China Deal
DJ
08:33aStocks to Watch: Netflix, AmerisourceBergen, Bank of America, Yum, Abbott Laboratories
DJ
08:15aEnergy Stocks Fall Faster Than Oil Prices
DJ
08:15aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : S&P 500, Nasdaq Futures -- Technical Analysis
DJ
07:51aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks Slip on Brexit, Trade Worries
DJ
07:49aLONDON MARKETS: Pound Drops As High Hurdles Remain For Brexit Deal
DJ
07:43aTSX futures edge up ahead of inflation report
RE
06:50aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks Slip on Brexit, Trade Worries
DJ
06:35aSterling, UK stocks fall on concerns Brexit talks have stalled
RE
06:35aEUROPE MARKETS: European Stocks Slip On Pessimism Over Brexit Deal And U.S.-China Tensions
DJ
Latest news "Markets"

MOST READ NEWS

1BARNEYS NEARS BANKRUPTCY DEAL WITH AUTHENTIC BRANDS, SAKS OWNER: sources
2Goldman profit slammed by souring WeWork, Uber bets
3WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD AG: Statement on Financial Times article
4ASML HOLDING N.V. : ASML N : 3Q Net Profit Fell 7.9%; Introduces Interim Dividend
5VOLKSWAGEN AG : VOLKSWAGEN : Skoda Auto reports 2.7% drop in deliveries in first nine months

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group